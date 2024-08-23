WI (West Indies) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction WI 54 % Chance of Winning SA 46 % Bet Now! West Indies take on South Africa in the first game of the three match bilateral series at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 24 at 12:30 AM IST.

West Indies vs South Africa Chance of Winning

West Indies did not have a great start to 2024 as they lost back to back games against Australia back in Jan 24. Since then they have lost just two games in the last 11 matches which includes an impressive 3-0 series win against South Africa earlier this year. In the last game they were knocked out of the World Cup by South Africa in the super eight.

This would be the first T20 game for South Africa since their heartbreaking loss against India in the World Cup Finals. South Africa had a brilliant run in the tournament as they won eight games in a row but failed to pass the final hurdle. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.

West Indies’ chances of winning - 54%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 46%

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West Indies vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Rassie van der Dussen had a solid campaign in the Global T20 tournament prior to this series. In the last series against West Indies, he was one of the consistent run scorers as he scored 98 runs in three matches with an average of 32.67 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran has been the x factor in this West Indies side. This year, Pooran has scored 265 runs in ten innings with an average of 29.44 which is decent in T20 format. We expect him to take the centre stage in this series and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Runs Over 325.5 1.83 Bet on MelBet Total Wickets Over 12.5 1.65 Bet on MelBet Highest Scoring over Over 19.5 1.83 Bet on MelBet

West Indies vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that has batted first. But the last two matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase (vc), Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Shai Hope Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Obed McCoy Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have had a brilliant run in T20i this year as they have lost two of the last 11 matches which includes a 3-0 series win against South Africa earlier this year.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Aiden Markram Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Jason Smith Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Ottneil Baartman Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa had a brilliant World Cup prior to this series where they won eight games in a row but faltered against India in the finals.

West Indies vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa hold a slight edge in this fixture against West Indies in T20 format 12-11. In the last game both sides went head to head in the T20 World Cup and South Africa won the tie.

Head to Head

West Indies: 11

South Africa: 12

West Indies vs South Africa Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

South Africa and West Indies go head to head once again in T20i after South Africa sealed the Test series 1-0. West Indies has been pretty consistent ini T20 this year as they have lost just twice in the last 11 games. In the last game they went head to head against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, South Africa won the game and also had a better opening partnership on the day. Prior to the World Cup both sides went head to head in a three game bilateral series which was dominated by West Indies as they won the series 3-0. West Indies had a better opening stand in two of the three matches which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs South Africa Top Batters

Johnson Charles to be West Indies’ top batter

Johnson Charles has been the most consistent player for the West Indies in T20 format this year. So far he has scored 280 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Reeza Hendricks to be South Africa’ top batter

Reeza Hendricks has been the most consistent batsman for South Africa in T20i this year. In the last series against West Indies, Hendricks scored 127 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

West Indies vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie has been one of the most consistent bowlers for West Indies in T20 format this year. In the last series against South Africa he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ottneil Baartman to be South Africa’ top bowler

Ottneil Baartman has been solid for South Africa in T20i. This year Baartman has bagged nine wickets thus far which includes a three wicket haul against West Indies in the last outing which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.