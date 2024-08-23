WI (West Indies) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction
WI
54%
Chance of Winning
SA
46%
T20i
Brian Lara Stadium
Facts:
- With 127 runs, Reeza Hendricks was the leading run scorer for South Africa in the last T20i series against West Indies.
- South Africa were beaten 3-0 by West Indies in the last T20i series which happened earlier this year.
West Indies vs South Africa Chance of Winning
West Indies did not have a great start to 2024 as they lost back to back games against Australia back in Jan 24. Since then they have lost just two games in the last 11 matches which includes an impressive 3-0 series win against South Africa earlier this year. In the last game they were knocked out of the World Cup by South Africa in the super eight.
This would be the first T20 game for South Africa since their heartbreaking loss against India in the World Cup Finals. South Africa had a brilliant run in the tournament as they won eight games in a row but failed to pass the final hurdle. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 54%
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 46%
West Indies vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Rassie van der Dussen had a solid campaign in the Global T20 tournament prior to this series. In the last series against West Indies, he was one of the consistent run scorers as he scored 98 runs in three matches with an average of 32.67 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Nicholas Pooran has been the x factor in this West Indies side. This year, Pooran has scored 265 runs in ten innings with an average of 29.44 which is decent in T20 format. We expect him to take the centre stage in this series and we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Runs Over 325.5
Total Wickets Over 12.5
Highest Scoring over Over 19.5
West Indies vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that has batted first. But the last two matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
West Indies News & Player List
West Indies Player List
Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase (vc), Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd
Predicted Playing XI
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
All-rounder
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have had a brilliant run in T20i this year as they have lost two of the last 11 matches which includes a 3-0 series win against South Africa earlier this year.
South Africa News & Player List
South Africa Player List
Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jason Smith
|
Batter
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
All-rounder
|
Ottneil Baartman
|
Bowler
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa had a brilliant World Cup prior to this series where they won eight games in a row but faltered against India in the finals.
West Indies vs South Africa Head to Head
South Africa hold a slight edge in this fixture against West Indies in T20 format 12-11. In the last game both sides went head to head in the T20 World Cup and South Africa won the tie.
Head to Head
West Indies: 11
South Africa: 12
West Indies vs South Africa Betting Odds
West Indies to have a better opening partnership than South Africa
South Africa and West Indies go head to head once again in T20i after South Africa sealed the Test series 1-0. West Indies has been pretty consistent ini T20 this year as they have lost just twice in the last 11 games. In the last game they went head to head against South Africa in the T20 World Cup, South Africa won the game and also had a better opening partnership on the day. Prior to the World Cup both sides went head to head in a three game bilateral series which was dominated by West Indies as they won the series 3-0. West Indies had a better opening stand in two of the three matches which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs South Africa Top Batters
Johnson Charles to be West Indies’ top batter
Johnson Charles has been the most consistent player for the West Indies in T20 format this year. So far he has scored 280 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Reeza Hendricks to be South Africa’ top batter
Reeza Hendricks has been the most consistent batsman for South Africa in T20i this year. In the last series against West Indies, Hendricks scored 127 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler
Gudakesh Motie has been one of the most consistent bowlers for West Indies in T20 format this year. In the last series against South Africa he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ottneil Baartman to be South Africa’ top bowler
Ottneil Baartman has been solid for South Africa in T20i. This year Baartman has bagged nine wickets thus far which includes a three wicket haul against West Indies in the last outing which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies
- West Indies to win @ 1.85 (PariMatch)
- South Africa to win @ 1.95 (PariMatch)
Parimatch