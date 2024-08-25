WI (West Indies) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction
WI
79%
Chance of Winning
SA
21%
T20i
Brian Lara Stadium
Facts:
- With 330 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for West Indies in T20i this year.
- South Africa were beaten 3-0 by West Indies in the last T20i series which happened earlier this year.
West Indies vs South Africa Chance of Winning
West Indies managed to avenge their loss in the T20 World Cup as they dominated the opening game in this series and took a 1-0 lead. This was West Indies fourth win in five games against South Africa and would be hoping to seal the series win in the upcoming game. South Africa batted first in the game and lost three wickets in the powerplay. Tristan Stubbs played a fine knock as he scored 76 off 42 balls as South Africa posted 174 runs on the scoreboard. The West Indies batsmen dominated the run chase as the openers set the tone and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 79%
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 21%
West Indies vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Even though Rassie van der Dussen did not have a great game in the last outing he has been pretty consistent throughout the year T20i and franchise cricket. He was solid in the last series against West Indies as he scored 98 with an average of 32.67 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Nicholas Pooran has been the x factor in this West Indies side and he continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 65 off 26 balls. This was his second half century this year and with 330 runs is the leading run scorer for his side in this calendar year which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Sixes Over 16.5
Total fours Over 23.5
Most fours: South Africa
West Indies vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that has batted first. But the last three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
West Indies News & Player List
West Indies Player List
Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Fabian Allen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Roston Chase
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have had a brilliant run in T20i and continued their brilliant form in the opening game as they won the tie with seven wickets to spare.
South Africa News & Player List
South Africa Player List
Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Patrick Kruger, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Jason Smith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Batter
|
Patrick Kruger
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
All-rounder
|
Ottneil Baartman
|
Bowler
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa had a brilliant T20 World Cup but struggled in the opening game of the series. They have lost four of the five matches against West Indies in this calendar year.
West Indies vs South Africa Head to Head
South Africa and West Indies have identical record in T20 format as both sides have 12 wins thus far. West Indies has beaten South Africa four times in the last five matches.
Head to Head
West Indies: 12
South Africa: 12
West Indies vs South Africa Betting Odds
West Indies to have a better opening partnership than South Africa
South Africa and West Indies go head to head after a disappointing outing for the visitors in the opening game. This was the fourth loss in five matches against West Indies for South Africa who had a brilliant Test campaign prior to this T20 series. West Indies openers had a brilliant game in the first match as they managed an opening partnership of 84 runs and West Indies won the game with seven wickets to spare. On the other hand South Africa openers struggled to make an impact and this is the third time in four matches South Africa has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs South Africa
T20i
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba
West Indies vs South Africa Top Batters
Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter
Shai Hope has struggled in T20 format this year prior to this series, regardless we are going to go with him as he was brilliant in the opening game and scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tristan Stubbs to be South Africa’ top batter
Tristan Stubbs has been the most consistent batsman for South Africa in T20i this year. In the last outing, Stubbs scored a brilliant half century as South Africa posted a respectable score which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler
Even though Gudakesh Motie did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for West Indies in T20 format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ottneil Baartman to be South Africa’ top bowler
We are going to stick with Ottneil Baartman once again as he was the shining light in what was a dismal bowling performance by South Africa in the last game. Baartman bagged two wickets in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies
- West Indies to win @ 1.27 (MelBet)
- South Africa to win @ 3.70 (MelBet)
Melbet