WI (West Indies) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction
WI
61%
Chance of Winning
SA
39%
T20i
Brian Lara Stadium
Facts:
- With 349 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for West Indies in T20i this year.
- South Africa were beaten 3-0 by West Indies in the last T20i series which happened earlier this year.
West Indies vs South Africa Chance of Winning
After a dismal showing in the Test series against South Africa, West Indies managed to turn things around in the T20i and have sealed a series win 2-0. In the opening game it was the West Indies top order who dominated the game as West Indies managed to chase down 174 runs in the 18th over and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare. In the last game once again West Indies dominated the game from the start as they posted 176 runs on the scoreboard and even though South Africa got off to a great start in the run chase, West Indies bowlers stepped up in the middle overs and South Africa was bowled out for 149. As per our calculations, West Indies are favourites in the upcoming game.
- West Indies’ chances of winning - 61%
- South Africa’ chances of winning - 39%
West Indies vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Reeza Hendricks was brilliant in the last outing as he scored 44 off 18 balls and provided a great start which South Africa failed to convert and eventually lost the game. Hendricks has been solid for South Africa this year as he has scored 254 runs with an average of 21.17. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Nicholas Pooran did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn't change the fact he has been brilliant for West Indies in T20 and with 349 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side in this calendar year which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total fours Over 24.5
Total Sixes Over 17.5
West Indies Opening Partnership Over 20.5
West Indies vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that has batted first. But the last three of the four matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 90% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
West Indies News & Player List
West Indies Player List
Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Fabian Allen
Predicted Playing XI
|
Roston Chase
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have had a brilliant run in T20i and have continued their brilliant form in this series as they have taken a 2-0 lead and would be hoping to end the series on a positive note.
South Africa News & Player List
South Africa Player List
Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Patrick Kruger, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Jason Smith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Batter
|
Patrick Kruger
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
All-rounder
|
Ottneil Baartman
|
Bowler
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa had a brilliant T20 World Cup but struggled to make an impact in this series as they have lost both games thus far.
West Indies vs South Africa Head to Head
West Indies hold a slight edge in the fixture against South Africa 13-12. West Indies has won back to back games and have taken a 2-0 lead in this series.
Head to Head
West Indies: 13
South Africa: 12
West Indies vs South Africa Betting Odds
West Indies to have a better opening partnership than South Africa
South Africa and West Indies go head to head in the final game of the series with West Indies having won the first two matches. The home side have dominated both the matches as they have won five of the last six matches against South Africa. In the last game both sides got off to a great start but it was the West Indies bowlers who got the upper hand in the game as they won the game by 30 runs. South Africa had a better opening stand on the day. In the two matches thus far, West Indies has managed 84 and 41 runs opening partnership and in three of the last five matches they have had a better opening stand than South Africa which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs South Africa
T20i
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba
West Indies vs South Africa Top Batters
Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter
Shai Hope was once again brilliant in the last game against South Africa as he scored 41 off 22 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game for his side. He is the leading run scorer in this series for West Indies which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tristan Stubbs to be South Africa’ top batter
Tristan Stubbs did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him as he has been pretty consistent throughout the year and scored a brilliant half century in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
West Indies vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ top bowler
Even though Gudakesh Motie did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for West Indies in T20 format which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ottneil Baartman to be South Africa’ top bowler
We are going to stick with Ottneil Baartman once again as he has bowled well throughout the series and ended the first game with best bowling figures for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies
- West Indies to win @ 1.65 (1XBet)
- South Africa to win @ 2.25 (1XBet)
1xBet