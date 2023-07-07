WI (West Indies Women) vs IRL (Ireland Women) Match Prediction WI 80 % Chance of Winning IRL 20 % Bet Now! After facing a 2-0 clean sweep in ODI Irish women have faced the 2 wickets defeat in the first T20. While playing first Ireland women set a target of 113 runs for West Indies women which they achieved with having 2 wickets in hand. Now both the teams will clash in the second T20 of the series on 7th July at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, West Indies. Ireland will rely on their in form players Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast and Arlene Kelly and the Caribbean team have the consistent performer like Hayley Matthews. Before this both the teams faced each other in the T20 world cup on 17 Feb 2023, in this match WI women defeated Irish Women with 6 wickets.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Chance of winning

Ireland is still looking for their first T20 triumph over the West Indies women. Because the odds are in West Indies' favor and they are competing at home, Caribbean women will also consider the local advantage. The Caribbean team has an 85+% winning prediction for this game.

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West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

West Indies women are looking for another to grab the T20 series against the visitor Ireland team. In the first T20 the Caribbean team won the toss and invited Ireland to bat first. Laura Delany was the top scorer for Ireland who made 34 runs, the rest of the team had a disappointing performance facing the fantastic bowling of Ashmini Munisar and Cherry Ann Fraser.

For WI Hayley Matthews again continued her all round performance by scoring crucial 37 runs an inning and picking 3 wickets. That helped WI to reach the target.

In this match the players to watch out for are Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Stefanie Taylor, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Toss Prediction

St Lucia have a balanced pitch which is favoring the both batters and bowlers. After getting settled batsmen scoring the runs easily, on the other hand bowlers are getting the breakthroughs at the regular gap. We hope for a fantastic competition between bat and ball here. After winning the toss team will opt to bowl first and limit the opposition at the low total.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a partially cloudy day on the match day here at St. Lucia and 40% rain prediction. Temperature will be around 31 degree celsius with the 74% humidity. Wind speed is expected to be near about 26 KMPH.

West Indies Women Player List

West Indies Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Hayley Matthews (c) All Rounder Rashada Williams (wk) Batsman Shemaine Campbelle All Rounder Chinelle Henry All Rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All Rounder Zaida James All Rounder Afy Fletcher All Rounder Stafanie Taylor All Rounder Qiana Joseph All Rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women squad:Hayley Matthews (captain), Djenaba Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams (wicketkeeper), Shunelle Sawh, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies women have a high momentum as they whitewashed the visitors with 2-0 in ODIs and now they have 1-0 lead in T20s as well. Their performance against England was not up to the mark, despite this fact now they have improved a lot playing very good cricket. Players like Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams, and Stafanie Taylor are in excellent form on their home pitch.

Ireland Women Player List

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Leah Paul All Rounder Gaby Lewis Batsman Amy Hunter Batsman Laura Delany (c) All Rounder Mary Waldron (wk) Batsman Orla Prendergast All Rounder Eimear Richardson All Rounder Sophie MacMahon All Rounder Ava Canning Bowler Arlene Kelly Bowler Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Womensquad:Laura Delany (capt), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Ireland Women Team Form

Skipper Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly and Gaby Lewis are taking the bow with their best and consistent performance on their tour to West Indies. Their middle overs have proved to be a failure against the WI bowling attack. After the ODI series, the team continued their poor performance in T20 as well.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Head to Head

West Indies Women and Ireland Women played each other in 6 T20 matches, In all the matches Ireland women faced the defeat.

Total T20 Matches played –6

West Indies Women won – 6

Ireland Women won – 0

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Betting odds

Having an eye on the statistics West Indies Women are dominating the opposition side that’s why the team is getting winning odds of 1.24, on the other hand visitor Ireland team have lack of experience, ground conditions and previous records are not in their favor so Ireland have high odds such as 4.57.

West Indies Women to win @ 1.24

Ireland Women to win @ 4.57

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Batsmen

Captain Hayley Matthews is the key batter for the West Indies point of view. All rounder Hayley Matthews scored 118 runs off 106 balls in the second ODI, 37 runs in first T20. Stafanie Taylor is another batter to watch for, she was brilliant in the ODI series now she is a threat in T20 also.

In the first ODI, Laura Delany scored 40 runs, while in the first T20, she batted 34 runs. The entire ODI series, Gaby Lewis has been excellent. In her past two games, she scored 83 and 95 runs, respectively. These two accomplished batters will be Ireland's mainstays.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Bowler

All rounder Afy Fletcher picked 5 wickets and 2 in the first T20. Not just bat, Hayley Matthews is magical with the ball also. She grabbed 4 wickets in the ODI series and 3 in the last T20.

Orla Prendergast and Arlene Kelly will take the bowling command for Ireland. They both have economical bowling spells throughout the ODI series. Arlene Kelly had a fantastic bowling spell in the last game, she picked 3 for 21 in four overs with an economy of 5.20.