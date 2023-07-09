WI (West Indies Women) vs IRL (Ireland Women) Match Prediction WI 80 % Chance of Winning IRL 20 % Bet Now! Same story repeated once again, Ireland women continue on their losing journey. They lost yet another match on their tour to the West Indies. The second T20 was like the repeat telecast of the first one, in the first match Ireland scored 112 for the loss of 7 wickets, in the second T20 they just made 113 for the loss of 7 wickets while batting first. The Irish ladies had a poor batting performance against the pace attack of WI women at Caribbean wickets. Amy Hunter was the top scorer for Ireland with her 33 runs, Hayley Matthews continued her best all round performance by smashing yet another half century and picking 1 wicket also. Now both the teams will face each other in the third T20 of the series on 9th July at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, West Indies. In this match Ireland will rely on their in form players Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly and the Caribbean team have the consistent performer like Hayley Matthews.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Chance of winning

Ireland has yet to defeat the women of the West Indies in a T20 match. Caribbean women will also take into account the local edge because the odds are in favor of the West Indies and they are competing at home. 90% of experts believe that the Caribbean side will win this match.

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West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In the first T20 the Caribbean team won the toss and invited Ireland to bat first. Laura Delany was the top scorer for Ireland who made 34 runs, the rest of the team had a disappointing performance facing the fantastic bowling of Ashmini Munisar and Cherry Ann Fraser.

In the second T20 of the series, Ireland women decided to bat first after winning the toss. With the help of 33 runs inning from opener batter Amy Hunter, they scored 113 for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Their middle order totally failed to move the scoreboard. Facing the target of 114 runs achieved it in 16.4 overs while having 8 wickets in hand. Hayley Matthews again continued her all round performance, After scoring crucial 37 runs and picking 3 wickets in the first T20, now she made 50 runs and picked the crucial wicket of Orla Prendergast.

Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Stefanie Taylor, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany and Amy Hunter are the key players for this white ball match.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Toss Prediction

St. Lucia has a level pitch that benefits both bowlers and batsmen. After settling in, batsmen start to score runs easily, while bowlers are making breakthroughs at the predictable gaps. Here, we anticipate a thrilling match between the bat and the ball. After winning the toss, the winning side will choose to bowl first in order to keep the opposition's score low.

Weather Report

On the day of the game in St. Lucia, there is a 60% chance of rain and a partly overcast sky. Rain may interrupt the game in between. Temperature forecast is around 31 degrees Celsius with 76% humidity.

West Indies Women Player List

West Indies Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Hayley Matthews (c) All Rounder Rashada Williams (wk) Batsman Shemaine Campbelle All Rounder Chinelle Henry All Rounder Shabika Gajnabi All Rounder Zaida James All Rounder Afy Fletcher All Rounder Ashmini Munisar All Rounder Qiana Joseph All Rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women squad:Hayley Matthews (captain), Djenaba Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams (wicketkeeper), Shunelle Sawh, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James

West Indies Women Team Form

With a 2-0 victory over the visitors in ODIs and a 2-0 advantage in T20s, West Indies women are in great shape. Despite the fact that their performance against England was below par, they have since greatly improved and are presently playing excellent cricket. On their home turf, athletes like Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada William and Stafanie Taylor are in top shape.

Ireland Women Player List

Ireland Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Amy Hunter (WK) Batsman Gaby Lewis Batsman Laura Delany (c) All Rounder Orla Prendergast All Rounder Eimear Richardson All Rounder Rebecca Stokell All Rounder Ava Canning Bowler Arlene Kelly Bowler Louise Little All Rounder Aimee Maguire All Rounder Cara Murray Bowler

Ireland Womensquad:Laura Delany (capt), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

Ireland Women Team Form

Batting is a big concern for the team, in both the matches they failed to put a challenging total on the board. Skipper Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly and Gaby Lewis are in good form though, but the team expects some good innings from the middle order too.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Head to Head

Both the teams played each other in 7 T20 matches, In all the matches Ireland women faced the defeat. They would like to get their first victory against the hosts.

Total T20 Matches played –7

West Indies Women won – 7

Ireland Women won – 0

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Betting odds

Having an eye on the statistics West Indies Women are dominating the opposition side that’s why the team is getting winning odds of 1.24, on the other hand visitor Ireland team have lack of experience, ground conditions and previous records are not in their favor so Ireland have high odds such as 4.57.

West Indies Women to win @ 1.24

Ireland Women to win @ 4.57

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Batsmen

Captain Hayley Matthews is the key batter for the West Indies point of view. All rounder Hayley Matthews scored 118 runs off 106 balls in the second ODI, 37 runs in first T20 and had a fantastic fifty in second T20. Team will also rely on middle order batter Chinelle Henry also who has been excellent in previous few innings.

Top scorer of the previous game, Amy Hunter will be the main batter to watch for. Skipper Laura Delany scored 40, 34 and 22 in the last three innings. Laura was the second highest scorer in the previous match and batted outstandingly in ODIs as well.

West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Bowler

Afy Fletcher, West Indies all-around player, took five and two wickets in the opening T20. Hayley Matthews is a wizard with the ball in addition to the bat. In the ODI series, she took 4 wickets, 3 in the first T20, and 1 significant wicket in the second T20.

Arlene Kelly and Orla Prendergast will lead Ireland's bowling attack. Through the entire ODI series, they both have effective bowling performances. In the previous game, Arlene Kelly had an outstanding bowling performance, picking up 3 for 21 in four overs with an economy of 5.20.