WI (West Indies Women) vs IRL (Ireland Women) Match Prediction
WI
80%
Chance of Winning
IRL
20%
T20i
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
Now both the teams will face each other in the third T20 of the series on 9th July at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, West Indies. In this match Ireland will rely on their in form players Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly and the Caribbean team have the consistent performer like Hayley Matthews.
Facts
- After facing a 2-0 whitewash in the ODI series, Ireland women are backing the T20 series 2-0.
- Both sides faced off against one another six times in the prior matchups, with WI women coming out on top in all six games.
- For the West Indies, Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews are in outstanding shape. The team can wish for good innings from their bat. On the other hand Ireland will rely on their in form players Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast and Arlene Kelly.
- West Indies Women and Ireland Women played each other in 7 T20 matches, In all the matches Ireland women faced the defeat.
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Chance of winning
Ireland has yet to defeat the women of the West Indies in a T20 match. Caribbean women will also take into account the local edge because the odds are in favor of the West Indies and they are competing at home. 90% of experts believe that the Caribbean side will win this match.
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
In the first T20 the Caribbean team won the toss and invited Ireland to bat first. Laura Delany was the top scorer for Ireland who made 34 runs, the rest of the team had a disappointing performance facing the fantastic bowling of Ashmini Munisar and Cherry Ann Fraser.
In the second T20 of the series, Ireland women decided to bat first after winning the toss. With the help of 33 runs inning from opener batter Amy Hunter, they scored 113 for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Their middle order totally failed to move the scoreboard. Facing the target of 114 runs achieved it in 16.4 overs while having 8 wickets in hand. Hayley Matthews again continued her all round performance, After scoring crucial 37 runs and picking 3 wickets in the first T20, now she made 50 runs and picked the crucial wicket of Orla Prendergast.
Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Stefanie Taylor, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany and Amy Hunter are the key players for this white ball match.
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Match Toss Prediction
St. Lucia has a level pitch that benefits both bowlers and batsmen. After settling in, batsmen start to score runs easily, while bowlers are making breakthroughs at the predictable gaps. Here, we anticipate a thrilling match between the bat and the ball. After winning the toss, the winning side will choose to bowl first in order to keep the opposition's score low.
Weather Report
On the day of the game in St. Lucia, there is a 60% chance of rain and a partly overcast sky. Rain may interrupt the game in between. Temperature forecast is around 31 degrees Celsius with 76% humidity.
West Indies Women Player List
West Indies Women Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Hayley Matthews (c)
|
All Rounder
|
Rashada Williams (wk)
|
Batsman
|
Shemaine Campbelle
|
All Rounder
|
Chinelle Henry
|
All Rounder
|
Shabika Gajnabi
|
All Rounder
|
Zaida James
|
All Rounder
|
Afy Fletcher
|
All Rounder
|
Ashmini Munisar
|
All Rounder
|
Qiana Joseph
|
All Rounder
|
Cherry-Ann Fraser
|
Bowler
|
Shamilia Connell
|
Bowler
West Indies Women squad:Hayley Matthews (captain), Djenaba Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada Williams (wicketkeeper), Shunelle Sawh, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James
West Indies Women Team Form
With a 2-0 victory over the visitors in ODIs and a 2-0 advantage in T20s, West Indies women are in great shape. Despite the fact that their performance against England was below par, they have since greatly improved and are presently playing excellent cricket. On their home turf, athletes like Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Rashada William and Stafanie Taylor are in top shape.
Ireland Women Player List
Ireland Women Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Amy Hunter (WK)
|
Batsman
|
Gaby Lewis
|
Batsman
|
Laura Delany (c)
|
All Rounder
|
Orla Prendergast
|
All Rounder
|
Eimear Richardson
|
All Rounder
|
Rebecca Stokell
|
All Rounder
|
Ava Canning
|
Bowler
|
Arlene Kelly
|
Bowler
|
Louise Little
|
All Rounder
|
Aimee Maguire
|
All Rounder
|
Cara Murray
|
Bowler
Ireland Womensquad:Laura Delany (capt), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.
Ireland Women Team Form
Batting is a big concern for the team, in both the matches they failed to put a challenging total on the board. Skipper Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly and Gaby Lewis are in good form though, but the team expects some good innings from the middle order too.
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Head to Head
Both the teams played each other in 7 T20 matches, In all the matches Ireland women faced the defeat. They would like to get their first victory against the hosts.
- Total T20 Matches played –7
- West Indies Women won – 7
- Ireland Women won – 0
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Betting odds
Having an eye on the statistics West Indies Women are dominating the opposition side that’s why the team is getting winning odds of 1.24, on the other hand visitor Ireland team have lack of experience, ground conditions and previous records are not in their favor so Ireland have high odds such as 4.57.
- West Indies Women to win @ 1.24
- Ireland Women to win @ 4.57
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Batsmen
Captain Hayley Matthews is the key batter for the West Indies point of view. All rounder Hayley Matthews scored 118 runs off 106 balls in the second ODI, 37 runs in first T20 and had a fantastic fifty in second T20. Team will also rely on middle order batter Chinelle Henry also who has been excellent in previous few innings.
Top scorer of the previous game, Amy Hunter will be the main batter to watch for. Skipper Laura Delany scored 40, 34 and 22 in the last three innings. Laura was the second highest scorer in the previous match and batted outstandingly in ODIs as well.
West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Top Team Bowler
Afy Fletcher, West Indies all-around player, took five and two wickets in the opening T20. Hayley Matthews is a wizard with the ball in addition to the bat. In the ODI series, she took 4 wickets, 3 in the first T20, and 1 significant wicket in the second T20.
Arlene Kelly and Orla Prendergast will lead Ireland's bowling attack. Through the entire ODI series, they both have effective bowling performances. In the previous game, Arlene Kelly had an outstanding bowling performance, picking up 3 for 21 in four overs with an economy of 5.20.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: West Indies Women
Due to their success in both the ODI and T20 versions of the match, the West Indies women have the advantage over the visitors. Hayley Matthew is performing well overall and is in excellent form. Ashmini Munisar and Cherry Ann Fraser got off to a strong start in the white ball format. The most marketable performers in Ireland are Laura Delany, Gaby Lewis, Arlene Kelly, and Orla Prendergast. The odds and circumstances are in the home team's favor, and they would prefer to win this game in order to go undefeated and lead 2-0.
- West Indies Women to win @ 1.24
- Ireland Women to win @ 4.57