Facts: Brian Bennett was the top run scorer of the T20I series against Pakistan where he scored 70 runs in three innings.

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the leading batter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup this year, having scored 281 runs in eight innings.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe is going to commence on December 11, 2024, with a T20I match between the teams. The encounter will be played at Harare Sports Club with a scheduled start time of 5:00 P.M IST.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe enter this fixture on the back of a 1-2 T20I series defeat against Pakistan on home turf. They lost the first match after the latter posted 165 runs on the board and the hosts failed to chase it down, having been bowled out for 108. Zimbabwe conceded defeat by 57 runs before absolutely butchering the second match as well, wherein they found themselves dismissed for a meager 57. Pakistan’s opening wicket was strong enough to chase it down and finish the match with ten wickets in hand. At this point, the home favorites lost the series but they salvaged the last match where they restricted Pakistan to 132 and surpassed the target with two wickets to spare.

Afghanistan had an impressive campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup where they qualified for the Super Eights and proved to be a competitive side. After losing to India by 47 runs in this stage of the tournament, they pulled off two miraculous performances as they defeated a daunting Australia by 21 runs. After taking down an inferior Bangladesh by eight runs, they advanced to the semi-final where they faced runners-up South Africa. This is where their campaign came to an end, having suffered a nine-wicket defeat. Nonetheless, they achieved the phenomenal feat of making the semi-final for the first time in their history.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 35%

Afghanistan chance of winning - 65%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score over 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz opened alongside Ibrahim Zadran during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and their partnership soared towards the end of the season, particularly the former who was on a run-scoring rampage. In their last three matches of the competition, they added 4, 59 and 118 runs to the first wicket. Given that Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a part of the upcoming series and will likely be their frontrunner once again, Afghanistan’s opening wicket is in safe hands.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Over 15.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

Harare Sports Club hosted all five games of India’s T20I tour of Zimbabwe earlier in the year, where four out of five fixtures were won by the teams batting first. So far, a total of 55 T20I matches have been played on this track and the teams batting first have the upper hand with 33 wins. The average first innings total of 153 is a competitive score on this surface which makes batting first the top choice for the toss winner.

Weather Report

Harare will remain sunny on match day and the rain is not likely to disrupt the game. The temperature is going to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza.

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett Batter Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicket-keeper Dion Myers Batter Sikandar Raza (C) All-rounder Wessly Madhevere All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Tashinga Musekiwa Batter Wellington Masakadza Bowler Tinotenda Maposa Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have struggled a lot in the build up to this tournament as they were defeated at the hands of Pakistan in their T20I and ODI series.

Afghanistan Player List

Rashid Khan (c), Darwish Rasooli, Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Zubaid Akbari Batter Gulbadin Naib Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Nangeyalia Kharote All-rounder Karim Janat Batter Rashid Khan (C) Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan were a highly competitive side in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup this year, especially since they made history with a semi-final appearance. Their batters, especially, contributed to their success.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Zimbabwe trail behind a great deal in their head-to-head tally against Afghanistan, having lost all five games leading up to this fixture.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Zimbabwe - 0

Afghanistan - 5

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani were opening partners during the T20I series against Pakistan where the pair added 40, 37 and 12 runs to the first wicket. Their opening scores increased progressively over the course of the tournament which was great for the team. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran did a much better job for Afghanistan’s first wicket in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup where they secured stands of 4, 59 and 118 runs in the final three matches. There is a world of difference between the sides in this aspect and the bookmakers are confident Afghanistan have the firepower to outdo Zimbabwe’s opening wicket.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan T20i Harare Sports Club, Harare Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.619 Bet Now!

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Brian Bennett top-scored for Zimbabwe in two out of three T20I matches against Pakistan prior to this tournament. In three games, he scored 43, 21 and 6 runs, getting progressively better with each match. He was the leading batter overall with 70 runs in total and an average of 23.33. He remains the top choice to be Zimbabwe’s standout batter in the next match.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s Best Batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was Afghanistan’s leading run scorer during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup this year with 281 runs in eight innings. This included three half-centuries and an average of 35.12. The opener and wicket-keeper batter was at the top of his game and will be expected to come out on top this time around, too.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Ryan Burl to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Ryan Burl was tied as Zimbabwe’s top bowler in the previous series against Pakistan where he took two wickets in two innings with an average of 21.00. His best performance was in the final match where he delivered three overs, claimed one wicket and achieved an economy rate of 5.00. He is the leading pick to be their top bowler in the upcoming game.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be Afghanistan’s Best Bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi emerged as Afghanistan’s top wicket-taker in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a total of 17 wickets under his belt in eight innings. He was their most consistent bowler in the tournament and his haul included a fifer. Having achieved a brilliant average of 9.41, he is anticipated to lead the attack once again in the first T20I match.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Afghanistan Zimbabwe to win @ 2.45 (Batery)

Afghanistan to win @ 1.55 (Batery) Zimbabwe’s previous two T20I series were disastrous, considering they lost 1-2 to Pakistan and 1-4 to India. They were the hosts on both occasions and failed to take advantage of familiar conditions. It also does not help that they are on the backfoot against Afghanistan as well, having lost all of their last five head-to-head meetings. Afghanistan showed great resolve in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and are the undisputed favorites going into this series. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





