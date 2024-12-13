Facts: Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava is the top bowler of the series with three wickets in one innings.

Afghanistan’s Karim Janat stands as the leading run scorer of the series, having scored 54 runs in one innings.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

The second T20I match of Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe is going to take place on December 13, 2024, at Harare Sports Club. The action is set to kick off at 5:00 P.M IST.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

Afghanistan’s batters missed the mark in the first T20I match of their tour of Zimbabwe as they chose to bat first and secured a mediocre total of 144 runs. Their opening wicket collapsed in the first over of the innings as Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed for zero. Most of the top order failed to make any contributions at all and it was only because of Karim Janat and Mohammad Nabi that the innings had some stability. The two scored 54* and 44 runs, respectively, but a lack of effort from the others landed the team in hot water.

Zimbabwe’s chase was quite straightforward as opener Brian Bennett set the tone with a brilliant 49-run knock. Dion Myers was next in line with 32 runs on the board and with scant contributions from the others, Zimbabwe were able to make it over the line with four wickets to spare. Afghanistan’s bowlers did the best they could to defend a low total and Naveen-ul-Haq’s three-wicket haul stood out amongst their bowling unit. Nevertheless, Afghanistan made a poor start to the series and will have their work cut out for them.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 31%

Afghanistan chance of winning - 69%

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Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score over 19.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Afghanistan’s opening wicket had a tough time in the first match of the series as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal were unable to survive against Zimbabwe’s bowling attack. After the former’s dismissal on the third delivery of the innings with no runs on the board, Afghanistan had to settle for a zero-run first partnership. However, it is worth noting that in the last three games of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the team had achieved opening stands of 4, 59 and 118 runs. The openers have it in them to come back and do better in the second match of the series.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership to be Zimbabwe 2.24 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

Harare Sports Club has been more favorable for fielding first and that was the case in the first game between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan where the latter lost after choosing to bat first. In Zimbabwe’s previous T20I series against Pakistan, the chasing side won two out of three matches. The toss winning skipper will want to field first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Partially cloudy skies will prevail at Harare but there is absolutely no sign of rainfall on match day. The temperature is predicted to reach 33 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Trevor Gwandu.

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett Batter Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicket-keeper Dion Myers Batter Sikandar Raza (C) All-rounder Wessly Madhevere All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Tashinga Musekiwa Batter Wellington Masakadza Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe’s bowlers did a good job of limiting Afghanistan’s runs which ultimately led to their win. The batters are rather dependent on some of their players to get the job done.

Afghanistan Player List

Rashid Khan (c), Darwish Rasooli, Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Hazratullah Zazai Batter Mohammad Ishaq Wicket-keeper Karim Janat Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan (C) Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Fareed Ahmad Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan’s batting display was not up to the mark at all and the top order could have done a lot more for the team.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Zimbabwe broke Afghanistan’s winning streak with a victory in their last head-to-head game. Nevertheless, Afghanistan are still ahead in their tally thus far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Zimbabwe - 1

Afghanistan - 4

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe @ 1.64 (Parimatch)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal were both equally ineffective in the first game of the series as the openers failed to secure a partnership for Afghanistan, owing to the former’s duck dismissal. However, Zimbabwe’s first partnership was not particularly praiseworthy either since Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani managed to post 11 runs on the board before the fall of the first wicket. The bookmakers have confidence in Afghanistan’s opening wicket and believe that they will return stronger in the upcoming match to outdo Zimbabwe’s openers.

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Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous match, opening batter Brian Bennett emerged as Zimbabwe’s leading run scorer with 49 runs, having missed out on his fourth T20I half-century. With a total of 602 runs in 25 T20I innings in his international career so far and an average of 26.17, he is expected to come out on top in the second match as well.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s Best Batter

Although Rahmanullah Gurbaz was, unfortunately, out on a three-ball duck in the last encounter versus Zimbabwe, he remains a top contender for the next match since he has the potential to bounce back and come good. As the tournament’s leading batter during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with 281 runs in eight innings, he continues to be the top pick for the forthcoming fixture.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Richard Ngarava was the top bowler for Zimbabwe in the last outing against Afghanistan where his four-over spell yielded three wickets. It also included an economy rate of 7.00 and he currently has an average of 9.33 in the tournament thus far. Based on his display in the last match, he remains the top choice for the next game, too.

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Afghanistan’s Best Bowler

Naveen-ul-Haq delivered a brilliant four-over spell in the previous fixture where he managed to topple three wickets. He also bowled a maiden and achieved an economy rate of 8.25 during the match. Considering his tournament average of 11.00, he is expected to lead the bowling attack once again in the second game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Afghanistan Zimbabwe to win @ 2.70 (Parimatch)

Afghanistan to win @ 1.45 (Parimatch) Zimbabwe entered this series on the back of a 1-2 T20I series defeat against Pakistan and their prospects of victory looked rather bleak. However, they pulled off a miraculous victory in the first match which has put them in contention for the series win. Although Afghanistan’s defeat was quite uncharacteristic, they absolutely cannot be ruled out. Their semi-final appearance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup this year proves that they are a force to be reckoned with and a small setback is not going to stop them. The bookmakers remain confident in Afghanistan’s ability to overcome Zimbabwe at the second time of asking and level the series before the final. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





