Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Prediction ZIM 26 % Chance of Winning AFG 74 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.909 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Zimbabwe and Afghanistan’s T20I series is set to end on December 14, 2024, in their third match at Harare Sports Club. The action will begin at 5:00 P.M IST.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan against all odds in the opening game of the series. Afghanistan opted to bat first at the venue and managed to score 144 runs despite a rather early collapse of the top order. It was Karim Janat who offered some stability to the innings with an unbeaten 54, the top score of the entire match. Mohammad Nabi also anchored the innings with 44 runs, having fallen short of a half-century. This was not a competitive score for the team and Zimbabwe were on the money right from the start. Brian Bennett led Zimbabwe’s innings from the front with 49 runs and Dion Myers was next in line with 32 runs. The others made small contributions along the way which helped Zimbabwe secure a four-wicket victory.

However, Zimbabwe’s success was short-lived as Afghanistan fought back in the second match. This time, too, it was Afghanistan who batted first but they posted a slightly better total of 153. Darwish Rasooli’s 58 was the standout performance while the others made smaller contributions along the way. Zimbabwe’s batters struggled during the chase as most of their top order was out with barely any contribution. Opener Brian Bennett scored 27 runs at the front while skipper Sikandar Raza top-scored with 35 runs. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 103 by the 18th over which handed Afghanistan a 50-run win.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 26%

Afghanistan chance of winning - 74%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Zimbabwe to score low before first dismissal

Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani have almost consistently opened for Zimbabwe in the T20 format but the team lacks consistency at the front no matter who opens for them. In the last two matches, the pair have added 11 and 19 runs to the first wicket. Even though their yield against Pakistan in the T20I series prior to this was quite commendable, with scores of 40, 37 and 12 runs, it seemed to be an aberration. Afghanistan’s bowling unit which comprises the likes of Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and others, will likely overpower Zimbabwe’s batters in the final as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Afghanistan 1.66 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

Afghanistan lost the first match against Zimbabwe after electing to bat first at Harare Sports Club. Regardless of this result, the toss winners will be keen to bat first in the next game, too, since it is a batting-friendly surface. Three out of five matches between India and Zimbabwe were won by the teams setting the target at this venue.

Weather Report

The weather could mess with the result of the match since there is a 45% chance of precipitation and light rain is expected with the temperature reaching 33 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Trevor Gwandu.

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett Batter Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicket-keeper Dion Myers Batter Sikandar Raza (C) All-rounder Wessly Madhevere All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Tashinga Musekiwa Batter Wellington Masakadza Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe do not have much firepower in their batting, even though the batters were largely responsible for the first win. They tend to depend on certain players to get the job done which puts a lot of pressure on them to deliver.

Afghanistan Player List

Rashid Khan (c), Darwish Rasooli, Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Sediqullah Atal Batter Zubaid Akbari Batter Darwish Rasooli Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Gulbadin Naib Batter Rashid Khan (C) Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Fareed Ahmad Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan’s batting fell short of the mark initially but the trouble is not likely to persist. However, their bowling is their greatest strength.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Zimbabwe managed to put a dent in Afghanistan’s winning streak but the latter are still very much dominant with four wins in the last five games.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 16

Zimbabwe - 1

Afghanistan - 15

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani were on course for a big opening total in the first match but the latter’s early dismissal resulted in a score of 11 runs. Brian Bennett has certainly been a great addition to Zimbabwe’s first wicket, especially considering the form he is in. However, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz opening for Afghanistan, Zimbabwe’s bowlers have got their work cut out for them. Although his partnership with Sediqullah Atal ended with no runs on the board in the first match, the pair have the potential to come good and be much more explosive in the upcoming game.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan T20i Harare Sports Club, Harare Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.20 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.37 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.909 Bet Now!

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Brian Bennett was the top scorer for Zimbabwe in the first outing against Afghanistan where he scored 49 runs, narrowly losing out on a half-century. He was also the team’s second highest scorer in the last match with 27 runs. He has three 50s in 2 innings until now and will be expected to come out on top this time around as well.

Darwish Rasooli to be Afghanistan’s Best Batter

Darwish Rasooli was Afghanistan’s top batter in the last match where he notched up a brilliant half-century with 58 runs. With 108 runs in eight T20I innings and an average of 18.16, he is expected to top the charts for the team in the upcoming match, too.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Richard Ngarava was Zimbabwe’s leading bowler in the first game of the series where he captured three wickets in four overs. Impressively, he also had an economy rate of 7.00 after his spell. With a bowling average of 9.33 in the tournament so far, he is expected to be their premier bowler once again.

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’s Best Bowler

Rashid Khan was the second highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan in the opening match where he delivered four overs and picked two wickets with an economy rate of 6.50. His figures speak for himself as he has 154 wickets in 94 T20I innings, coupled with a brilliant average of 14.12. His consistency makes him the top choice for the upcoming fixture.