Zimbabwe vs India Match Prediction ZIM 10 % Chance of Winning IND 90 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.111 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Zimbabwe and India will lock horns in the T20I format on July 6, 2024. As part of India’s tour of Zimbabwe, they will be hosted at Harare Sports Club with the match scheduled to commence at 4:30 P.M IST.

Zimbabwe vs India Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe have found themselves on the losing side a lot more frequently than they would like in the tournaments that they played leading up to this one. Prior to this series, they played a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh as the visiting team and they lost by a scoreline of 1-4. Zimbabwe either set up totals that were low hanging fruit for the opposition or faltered badly during chases, even the simple ones. They had a similar experience against Sri Lanka and Ireland as well, having lost 1-2 and 0-2, respectively. They are in no way, shape or form in a position to overcome a formidable team like India, especially since the latter are now the reigning champions of the T20 World Cup.

India is sending in their second string team to Zimbabwe after an unbeaten streak in the T20 World Cup. Their morale is at an all-time high and they are nearly impossible to take down at this point. Prior to the famed World Cup, India bested England in a five-match test series by a scoreline of 4-1 and they also decimated Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in a whitewash. The Indian team is undoubtedly going to wreak havoc on the home favorites.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 10%

India chance of winning - 90%

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Zimbabwe vs India Betting Tips

Zimbabwe to score low before first dismissal

Zimbabwe’s openers did not have much success against Bangladesh where they scored 38, 0, 16, 15 and 8 runs together. In the series prior to that, Zimbabwe went up against Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series where Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Craig Ervine led the way for the team, having added 1, 22 and 37 runs to the first wicket. However, with the likes of Avesh Khan, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar and Ravi Bishnoi on India’s side, the home team will have a tough time hanging onto their wickets.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India 1.41 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs India Toss Prediction

Harare Sports Club hosted Ireland and Zimbabwe in their T20I clash where all three matches saw the toss winner opt to field first. In their defense, the chasing team won all the matches in the tournament. The first innings totals were on the lower side which gave the teams fielding first an edge while chasing. In the upcoming match as well, it seems highly likely that the toss winners would want to field first.

Weather Report

Harare is projected to experience sunny weather with no disruptions from the weather. The temperature is predicted to touch 26 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Milton Shumba, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Antum Naqvi, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett All-rounder Tadiwanashe Marumani Batter Sikandar Raza (C) All-rounder Johnathan Campbell All-rounder Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Innocent Kaia Batter Richard Ngarava Bowler Luke Jongwe Bowler Faraz Akram Bowler Wellington Masakadza Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe lost three T20I series on the bounce before they take on India in the next game and their performances have been disastrous to say the least. They have fumbled simple wins that were theirs for the taking and against strong opponents, they have not even been close to sniffing victory.

India Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill (C) Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Riyan Parag Batter Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Rinku Singh Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Washington Sundar All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler

India Team Form

There is not much to be said about India’s form after they showed the world just how strong they really are and it is a no-brainer that this secondary team has the firepower to hand Zimbabwe a thrashing.

Zimbabwe vs India Head-to-Head

India and Zimbabwe have met on eight occasions in the past with the former leading the tally with six wins. The remaining two games were won by Zimbabwe.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 8

Zimbabwe - 2

India - 6

Zimbabwe vs India Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s opening wicket consists of Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani who opened the innings for the team in their series against Bangladesh. In the five matches they played, the openers scored 38, 0, 16, 15 and 8 runs together. Meanwhile India’s squad are likely going to send Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings. Both batters had successful campaigns in the Indian Premier League. Skipper Shubman Gill had an average of 38.72 while Ruturaj Gaikwad had an average of 53.00. They have the potential to be a destructive pair against Zimbabwe’s feeble bowling attack.

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Zimbabwe vs India Best Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Brian Bennett led the charge for Zimbabwe in their T20I series against Bangladesh where he scored 135 runs in five innings with an average of 33.75. He was the second highest run scorer for the team in the final match where he led from the front with 70 runs. He is expected to be their top batter.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be India’s Best Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the second highest run scorer of the Indian Premier League this season where he amassed 583 runs in 14 innings with an average of 53.00. He was responsible for one century and four half-centuries during the season. He has a total of 500 runs in 17 T20I innings and will be anticipated to be their leading run scorer.

Zimbabwe vs India Best Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani was the top wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in the T20I series against Bangladesh prior to this, having picked seven wickets in five innings. He was the top bowler in the final match where he delivered four overs, bowled a maiden, allowed 22 runs and earned an economy rate of 5.50. During this spell, he also picked two wickets. He is expected to come out on top again.

Mukesh Kumar to be India’s Best Bowler

Mukesh Kumar had a brilliant run in the Indian Premier League this season wherein he took 17 wickets in 10 innings. He had a stellar bowling average of 21.64 and an overall economy rate of 10.36. Although it is slightly on the expensive side, he showed excellent prowess with the ball and remains the top choice for India in the upcoming match.