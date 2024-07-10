Zimbabwe vs India Match Prediction
ZIM
11%
Chance of Winning
IND
89%
T20i
Harare Sports Club
Facts:
- India’s Abhishek Sharma is the leading batter of the tournament with 100 runs in two innings.
- Wessly Madhevere leads Zimbabwe’s run charts with 64 runs in two innings.
Zimbabwe vs India Chances of Winning
India’s unseemly defeat against Zimbabwe in the first match was a passing cloud as they outperformed Zimbabwe by some margin in the following game. India chose to bat first this time and it definitely paid off since they posted 234 runs on the board. Skipper Shubman Gill’s early dismissal for two left the direction of the game uncertain but Abhishek Sharma carried the innings with his 47-ball century while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh remained undefeated with scores of 77 and 48, respectively. Blessing Muzarabani was the only bowler from Zimbabwe who was able to spoil India’s party but in the grand scheme of things, India were far too dominant to see that as a threat.
Zimbabwe had a herculean task on their hands and they needed a flying start to have a chance against India’s mammoth target. However, that did not pan out well in the slightest as opener Innocent Kaia fell prey to Mukesh Kumar’s lethal delivery for a second time this series and it left Wessly Madhevere to do the grunt work. The latter was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with 43 runs but the others did not quite match his approach. Brian Bennett started doing some damage, having scored 26 off nine but Mukesh Kumar struck again and put Zimbabwe in a bind. The middle order were an utter disappointment and Luke Jongwe shone from the lower order with his knock of 33 but it was too little, too late for the home team who conceded defeat by exactly 100 runs.
- India chance of winning - 89%
- Zimbabwe chance of winning - 11%
Zimbabwe vs India Betting Tips
Zimbabwe to score low before first dismissal
Innocent Kaia has been Zimbabwe’s weak link in both games until now and his early collapse has led to paltry opening totals for the team. He has scored a total of four runs in two innings and his weakness will be exploited by the relentless Indian bowlers. With first wicket stands of four and six runs so far between Wessly Madhevere and Innocent Kaia, Zimbabwe have no chance of redemption and they do not have the capacity to survive the Indian pacers who dominate the power play.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 12.5
India Opening Partnership Over 27.5
Higher Opening Partnership: India
Zimbabwe vs India Toss Prediction
Batting first has been the better position for two matches running in the series so far and both sides will want to set the target in the next match as well. After India won the toss and put Zimbabwe to bat first in the initial game, the match went in favor of the latter and India chose to bat first in the second match which ensured a resounding victory. The toss winners will be aware of this advantage and vie to bat first.
Weather Report
Harare is not predicted to experience any rainfall whatsoever and sunny skies are on the horizon. The temperature is likely to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Milton Shumba, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Antum Naqvi, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Wessly Madhevere
|
Batter
|
Innocent Kaia
|
Batter
|
Brian Bennett
|
All-rounder
|
Dion Myers
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Johnathan Campbell
|
All-rounder
|
Clive Madande
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
Bowler
|
Luke Jongwe
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Tendai Chatara
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe were able to exploit India’s disadvantage in the first match since the latter were unfamiliar with the conditions at Harare. However, it did not last very long and Zimbabwe are in trouble.
India Player List
Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubman Gill (C)
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Riyan Parag
|
Batter
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Avesh Khan
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India have found their footing and will be invincible here on out. The first match was but a bump in the road and they are back to winning ways.
Zimbabwe vs India Head-to-Head
India have reinstated a gap between themselves and Zimbabwe in their head-to-head encounters with seven wins in ten matches. The remaining three were won by the latter.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 10
Zimbabwe - 3
India - 7
Zimbabwe vs India Betting Odds
India to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe
Wessly Madhevere has been Zimbabwe’s only contributing opener, seeing as Innocent Kaia scored a total of four runs in the last match after suffering a golden duck dismissal in the first outing. Zimbabwe have ended up with first wicket stands of four and six runs in the previous two games. Abhishek Sharma attempted a boundary-hit that got him out for nil in the first game and his partnership with skipper Shubman Gill did not bear fruit. The second time around it was the latter whose shot did not carry and the pair added just ten runs to the first wicket. However, India’s openers still have the edge over Zimbabwe’s opening batters in the upcoming match.
Zimbabwe vs India
T20i
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe vs India Best Batters
Wessly Madhevere to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter
Wessly Madhevere was the top performer for Zimbabwe in their second outing against India. He held down the fort while everyone else collapsed and scored 43 runs during the innings. He is now Zimbabwe’s leading batter with 64 runs in two innings and remains the top choice to be their standout batter.
Abhishek Sharma to be India’s Best Batter
Abhishek Sharma made a poor start to the series by getting out on a duck in the first game but he went above and beyond to redeem himself in the second match. He scored a ton with precisely a hundred runs and was striking at 212.76. He seems to have redressed his mistake from the first match and will be anticipated to top the charts again.
Zimbabwe vs India Best Bowlers
Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler
Blessing Muzarabani was the only bowler who found a way to keep India from scoring runs but his last over went for 16 runs which spoiled his figures. Apart from that, he delivered a stellar four-over spell which included a maiden and conceded 30 runs, giving him an economy rate of 7.50. He picked one wicket during the game, albeit an important one, and will be expected to come out on top.
Ravi Bishnoi to be India’s Best Bowler
Ravi Bishnoi is the leading wicket-taker for India with six wickets in two innings. He was impossible to score off of in the last game where he allowed a mere 11 runs in four overs and it earned him an economy rate of 2.75. He also bagged two wickets in the match and continues to be the top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- India to win @ 1.12 (Parimatch)
- Zimbabwe to win @ 5.77 (Parimatch)
Parimatch