Zimbabwe vs India Match Prediction ZIM 11 % Chance of Winning IND 89 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Zimbabwe and India will clash at Harare Sports Club for the third time in their T20I series as part of the latter’s tour of Zimbabwe. The match is going to take place on July 10, 2024, at 4:30 P.M IST.

Zimbabwe vs India Chances of Winning

India’s unseemly defeat against Zimbabwe in the first match was a passing cloud as they outperformed Zimbabwe by some margin in the following game. India chose to bat first this time and it definitely paid off since they posted 234 runs on the board. Skipper Shubman Gill’s early dismissal for two left the direction of the game uncertain but Abhishek Sharma carried the innings with his 47-ball century while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh remained undefeated with scores of 77 and 48, respectively. Blessing Muzarabani was the only bowler from Zimbabwe who was able to spoil India’s party but in the grand scheme of things, India were far too dominant to see that as a threat.

Zimbabwe had a herculean task on their hands and they needed a flying start to have a chance against India’s mammoth target. However, that did not pan out well in the slightest as opener Innocent Kaia fell prey to Mukesh Kumar’s lethal delivery for a second time this series and it left Wessly Madhevere to do the grunt work. The latter was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with 43 runs but the others did not quite match his approach. Brian Bennett started doing some damage, having scored 26 off nine but Mukesh Kumar struck again and put Zimbabwe in a bind. The middle order were an utter disappointment and Luke Jongwe shone from the lower order with his knock of 33 but it was too little, too late for the home team who conceded defeat by exactly 100 runs.

India chance of winning - 89%

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 11%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Zimbabwe vs India Betting Tips

Zimbabwe to score low before first dismissal

Innocent Kaia has been Zimbabwe’s weak link in both games until now and his early collapse has led to paltry opening totals for the team. He has scored a total of four runs in two innings and his weakness will be exploited by the relentless Indian bowlers. With first wicket stands of four and six runs so far between Wessly Madhevere and Innocent Kaia, Zimbabwe have no chance of redemption and they do not have the capacity to survive the Indian pacers who dominate the power play.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 12.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: India 1.48 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs India Toss Prediction

Batting first has been the better position for two matches running in the series so far and both sides will want to set the target in the next match as well. After India won the toss and put Zimbabwe to bat first in the initial game, the match went in favor of the latter and India chose to bat first in the second match which ensured a resounding victory. The toss winners will be aware of this advantage and vie to bat first.

Weather Report

Harare is not predicted to experience any rainfall whatsoever and sunny skies are on the horizon. The temperature is likely to remain around 26 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Milton Shumba, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Antum Naqvi, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Predicted Playing XI

Wessly Madhevere Batter Innocent Kaia Batter Brian Bennett All-rounder Dion Myers Batter Sikandar Raza (C) All-rounder Johnathan Campbell All-rounder Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Wellington Masakadza Bowler Luke Jongwe Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Tendai Chatara Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe were able to exploit India’s disadvantage in the first match since the latter were unfamiliar with the conditions at Harare. However, it did not last very long and Zimbabwe are in trouble.

India Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill (C) Batter Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Rinku Singh Batter Riyan Parag Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Washington Sundar All-rounder Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Team Form

India have found their footing and will be invincible here on out. The first match was but a bump in the road and they are back to winning ways.

Zimbabwe vs India Head-to-Head

India have reinstated a gap between themselves and Zimbabwe in their head-to-head encounters with seven wins in ten matches. The remaining three were won by the latter.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 10

Zimbabwe - 3

India - 7

Zimbabwe vs India Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Wessly Madhevere has been Zimbabwe’s only contributing opener, seeing as Innocent Kaia scored a total of four runs in the last match after suffering a golden duck dismissal in the first outing. Zimbabwe have ended up with first wicket stands of four and six runs in the previous two games. Abhishek Sharma attempted a boundary-hit that got him out for nil in the first game and his partnership with skipper Shubman Gill did not bear fruit. The second time around it was the latter whose shot did not carry and the pair added just ten runs to the first wicket. However, India’s openers still have the edge over Zimbabwe’s opening batters in the upcoming match.

Zimbabwe vs India T20i Harare Sports Club, Harare Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 5.77 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.12 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.11 Bet Now!

Zimbabwe vs India Best Batters

Wessly Madhevere to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Wessly Madhevere was the top performer for Zimbabwe in their second outing against India. He held down the fort while everyone else collapsed and scored 43 runs during the innings. He is now Zimbabwe’s leading batter with 64 runs in two innings and remains the top choice to be their standout batter.

Abhishek Sharma to be India’s Best Batter

Abhishek Sharma made a poor start to the series by getting out on a duck in the first game but he went above and beyond to redeem himself in the second match. He scored a ton with precisely a hundred runs and was striking at 212.76. He seems to have redressed his mistake from the first match and will be anticipated to top the charts again.

Zimbabwe vs India Best Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani was the only bowler who found a way to keep India from scoring runs but his last over went for 16 runs which spoiled his figures. Apart from that, he delivered a stellar four-over spell which included a maiden and conceded 30 runs, giving him an economy rate of 7.50. He picked one wicket during the game, albeit an important one, and will be expected to come out on top.

Ravi Bishnoi to be India’s Best Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi is the leading wicket-taker for India with six wickets in two innings. He was impossible to score off of in the last game where he allowed a mere 11 runs in four overs and it earned him an economy rate of 2.75. He also bagged two wickets in the match and continues to be the top pick for the upcoming fixture.