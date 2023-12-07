Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction
ZIM
58%
Chance of Winning
IRL
42%
T20i
Harare Sports Club
Facts:
- Zimbabwe won the last game against Ireland by 4 wickets.
- The tally reads as 6-6 in the last 12 fixtures between Zimbabwe and Ireland.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning
Zimbabwe dominated with their cricket in Africa and will be at it again hosting Ireland in a long series of cricket. They could not make it to the world cup this year but will be in preparation to qualify for the next T20I World Cup. The home side will be looking to field their strongest combination in this fixture. Captain Craig Ervine will be hoping that the side can show discipline in all three departments against Ireland.
Ireland played their last T20I series against India where they suffered a series defeat by 2-0. The team is back after a brief break in the international arena and will be facing Zimbabwe at their home in a series of three T20Is. Captain Paul Stirling will be hoping that the side can put on a decent show in this opening encounter. They will be hopeful for good results especially when things didn't go well in their last visit here.
Ireland's chance of winning: 42%
Zimbabwe' chance of winning: 58%
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Tips
Ireland to score low before 1st dismissal
Ireland will face Zimbabwe again in a three match long T20I series. Earlier this year, Ireland posted the scores of 4, 6 & 10 runs before their first dismissal in their games against Zimbabwe. Their opening partnership failed consistently in the T20 arena that was visible in their previous series against India where they mustered the scores of 4 & 19 runs before losing their first wicket in the two games. Their opening line-up revolves around Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie and Ross Adair who average at 28.63, 23.45 & 24.09 in their respective T20I career. Looking at their current form, Ireland are most likely to lose their first wicket early in the upcoming brawl against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe will host the series and will be accustomed to the conditions there. They have good bowlers in the team and will be looking for a quick dismissal in their next fixture. That said, this looks like a good betting tip from the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Ireland Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Ireland
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Toss Prediction
Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bat first and restrict the opposition to less 155 runs. The history has favoured the team batting first here more.
Weather Report
The wicket prepared at Harare is expected to give some assistance to the bowlers. The spinners will play a pivotal role in the outcome of the match. It will be a sunny day in Harare with a high of 32 degree Celsius during the day.
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Murul Hasan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
|
Batter
|
Zakir Hasan
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hosssain Shanto (c)
|
Batter
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Batter
|
Shahadat Hossain
|
Batter
|
Mominul Haque
|
All-rounder
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Nayeem Hasan
|
Bowler
|
Taijul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe consists of good batters and bowlers in the team. They will look to continue their good form coming into this series.
Ireland Players List
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Tim Southee (c)
|
Bowler
|
Ajaz Patel
|
Bowler
Ireland Recent Form
Ireland will have a chance to get back at Zimbabwe after a series loss against them earlier this year. They have good batting options in the team.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 12 times in the format. Both the sides have won six games each. However, Zimbabwe leads the tally by 2-1 in the three games played in Zimbabwe.
Ireland Won: 6
Zimbabwe Won: 6
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds
Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams will be expected to deliver the necessary runs for Zimbabwe in the upcoming series against Ireland. They look in good form and will be effective in familiar conditions. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Sikandar Raza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani to deliver timely breakthroughs.
In the batting department, Ireland will be relying on captain Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher and George Dockrell to score runs for the team against Zimbabwe. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy and Curtis Campher to deliver timely breakthroughs.
The sides collided in three games in January this year. Zimbabwe won two games including their last clash in the format. Having said that, Zimbabwe will have an upper hand hosting the series against Ireland. The odds favour Zimbabwe to come out on the top in the first T20I of the series.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
T20i
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Batters
Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Zimbabwe
Since the end of December 2021, Sikandar Raza has topped the batting charts for Zimbabwe in T20 internationals. In 35 matches played, Sikandar Raza has accumulated 1185 runs at an average of 39.50 with ten half-centuries to his name.
Andy Balbirnie to be the top batter for Ireland
Since December 2021, Andrew Balbirnie has topped the batting charts for Ireland in T20 internationals. In 38 matches played, Balbirnie has accumulated 862 runs at an average of 23.29 with six half-centuries to his name.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Bowlers
Richard Ngarava to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe
In 43 T20Is played, Richard Ngarava has taken 52 wickets at an average of 20.92. He will be leading the bowling order of Zimbabwe in the upcoming clash against Ireland.
Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland
Mark Adair has been the top bowling entity in the team since recent times in the T20 arena. He topped the bowling charts for Ireland and claimed 48 wickets in 42 innings at an average of 24.85 from December 2021.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Zimbabwe
Ireland to win the match @ 2.05 (1XBET)
Zimbabwe to win the match @ 1.727 (1XBET)
1xBet