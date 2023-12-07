Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction ZIM 58 % Chance of Winning IRL 42 % Place a bet Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xBet 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Zimbabwe will host Ireland in the first T20I of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare on December 7. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview of the upcoming fixture before it begins.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe dominated with their cricket in Africa and will be at it again hosting Ireland in a long series of cricket. They could not make it to the world cup this year but will be in preparation to qualify for the next T20I World Cup. The home side will be looking to field their strongest combination in this fixture. Captain Craig Ervine will be hoping that the side can show discipline in all three departments against Ireland.

Ireland played their last T20I series against India where they suffered a series defeat by 2-0. The team is back after a brief break in the international arena and will be facing Zimbabwe at their home in a series of three T20Is. Captain Paul Stirling will be hoping that the side can put on a decent show in this opening encounter. They will be hopeful for good results especially when things didn't go well in their last visit here.

Ireland's chance of winning: 42%

Zimbabwe' chance of winning: 58%

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Tips

Ireland to score low before 1st dismissal

Ireland will face Zimbabwe again in a three match long T20I series. Earlier this year, Ireland posted the scores of 4, 6 & 10 runs before their first dismissal in their games against Zimbabwe. Their opening partnership failed consistently in the T20 arena that was visible in their previous series against India where they mustered the scores of 4 & 19 runs before losing their first wicket in the two games. Their opening line-up revolves around Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie and Ross Adair who average at 28.63, 23.45 & 24.09 in their respective T20I career. Looking at their current form, Ireland are most likely to lose their first wicket early in the upcoming brawl against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe will host the series and will be accustomed to the conditions there. They have good bowlers in the team and will be looking for a quick dismissal in their next fixture. That said, this looks like a good betting tip from the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.84 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Ireland 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Toss Prediction

Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bat first and restrict the opposition to less 155 runs. The history has favoured the team batting first here more.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared at Harare is expected to give some assistance to the bowlers. The spinners will play a pivotal role in the outcome of the match. It will be a sunny day in Harare with a high of 32 degree Celsius during the day.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Murul Hasan Wicket-keeper Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Najmul Hosssain Shanto (c) Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Batter Shahadat Hossain Batter Mominul Haque All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Nayeem Hasan Bowler Taijul Islam Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe consists of good batters and bowlers in the team. They will look to continue their good form coming into this series.

Ireland Players List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway Batter Tom Latham Batter Kane Williamson Batter Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Rachin Ravindra Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Tim Southee (c) Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler

Ireland Recent Form

Ireland will have a chance to get back at Zimbabwe after a series loss against them earlier this year. They have good batting options in the team.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 12 times in the format. Both the sides have won six games each. However, Zimbabwe leads the tally by 2-1 in the three games played in Zimbabwe.

Ireland Won: 6

Zimbabwe Won: 6

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds

Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams will be expected to deliver the necessary runs for Zimbabwe in the upcoming series against Ireland. They look in good form and will be effective in familiar conditions. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Sikandar Raza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani to deliver timely breakthroughs.

In the batting department, Ireland will be relying on captain Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher and George Dockrell to score runs for the team against Zimbabwe. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy and Curtis Campher to deliver timely breakthroughs.

The sides collided in three games in January this year. Zimbabwe won two games including their last clash in the format. Having said that, Zimbabwe will have an upper hand hosting the series against Ireland. The odds favour Zimbabwe to come out on the top in the first T20I of the series.

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Batters

Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Zimbabwe

Since the end of December 2021, Sikandar Raza has topped the batting charts for Zimbabwe in T20 internationals. In 35 matches played, Sikandar Raza has accumulated 1185 runs at an average of 39.50 with ten half-centuries to his name.

Andy Balbirnie to be the top batter for Ireland

Since December 2021, Andrew Balbirnie has topped the batting charts for Ireland in T20 internationals. In 38 matches played, Balbirnie has accumulated 862 runs at an average of 23.29 with six half-centuries to his name.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe

In 43 T20Is played, Richard Ngarava has taken 52 wickets at an average of 20.92. He will be leading the bowling order of Zimbabwe in the upcoming clash against Ireland.

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair has been the top bowling entity in the team since recent times in the T20 arena. He topped the bowling charts for Ireland and claimed 48 wickets in 42 innings at an average of 24.85 from December 2021.