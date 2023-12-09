Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction ZIM 58 % Chance of Winning IRL 42 % Place a bet 1xBet 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Zimbabwe will clash against Ireland in the second T20I of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare on December 9. The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview of the upcoming fixture before it begins.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe have had a great year in the continent and gathered a lot of confidence in preparation to qualify for the T2I World Cup. They had a superb start to this series with an impressive batting and bowling feat in the first game. With a win in the first game, they will be motivated to widen the win difference. Sikandar Raza and co. will be hoping to continue their winning momentum in the next game as well.

Ireland lost the series against India by 0-2 before coming into their next T20I adventure. In the first game of the current series, Ireland faced a crushing defeat in the game. Their batting order crumbled under pressure. Although the bowlers fought well, it was Zimbabwe who emerged victorious in the fixture. Paul Stirling still has it in them to make a comeback in the series.

Ireland's chance of winning: 42%

Zimbabwe' chance of winning: 58%

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Tips

Zimbabwe to score low before 1st dismissal

Zimbabwe’s strength is its bowling unit at the moment. It was the middle order that kept the team afloat in the game. Their opening pair consists of Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani who average at 21.33 & 13.31 respectively in their T20I career. However, their average drops against Ireland where they average at 11.60 & 5.25 respectively. In the first T20I of the current series, ZIM scored 15 runs before their first dismissal.

The sides collided in a three match long T20I series in January 2023 where ZIM posted the scores of 15, 4 & 6 runs before losing their first wicket in those outings. The Irish bowlers were successful in keeping the Zimbabwe openers at bay. This will work in favour of this betting tip and winning you a bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe’s total sixes in the game Over 4.5 1.833 Bet on 1xBet Ireland’s total sixes in the game Over 4.5 1.909 Bet on 1xBet Highest opening partnership: Ireland 1.667 Bet on 1xBet

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Toss Prediction

Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bat first and restrict the opposition to less 155 runs. The history has favoured the team batting first here more.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared at Harare is expected to give some assistance to the bowlers. The spinners will play a major role in the outcome of the match. It will be a sunny day in Harare with a high of 33 degree Celsius during the day.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Tadiwanashe Marumani Batter Sikandar Raza (c) All-rounder Wessly Madhevere Batter Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Sean Williams All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Trevor Gwandu Bowler Luke Jongwe Batter Brian Bennett Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe consists of good batters and bowlers in the team. They will look to continue their winning momentum in the next game as well.

Ireland Players List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling (c) Batter Harry Tector All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Craig Young Bowler George Dockrell All-rounder Curtis Campher All-rounder Gareth Delany Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler Mark Adair Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Ireland Recent Form

Ireland had a disappointing batting performance in the first game. They will be looking to do better in the next game.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 13 times in the format. Zimbabwe leads the tally by 7-6. Zimbabwe won the first game of the current series and went a game ahead in the head-to-head tally.

Ireland Won: 6

Zimbabwe Won: 7

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds

In the previous game, Ireland went in to bat first and scored 147 runs in the game. Zimbabwe bowling was fantastic where Sikandar Raza got the most success with 3 wickets from the game. Andy Balbirnie (32) scored the most runs for the team. Ireland made the chase difficult for Zimbabwe as their bowlers went out one after another. Sikandar Raza held his ground and smashed 65 runs in the game. Eventually the team managed to drag ZIM through the finish lines in the last ball of the game, winning the game by 1 wicket.

Zimbabwe's batting hopes in the series against Ireland rest on the shoulders of Sikandar Raza and Wessly Madhevere, who appear in fine form in familiar conditions. The bowling responsibilities lie with Raza, Ngarava, Gwandu, and Muzarabani for crucial breakthroughs.

Conversely, Ireland relies on the batting prowess of Stirling, Tector, Balbirnie, Campher, and Dockrell to secure runs. Their bowling strategy centres on Adair, Little, Young, McCarthy, and Campher to make timely breakthroughs against Zimbabwe. The success of both teams hinges on the performance of these key players in their respective departments during the upcoming series.

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Batters

Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza is the captain of the team and has been their top batter in the recent years. He displayed his batting skills in the previous game, scoring 65 off 42 balls in the game. He will be expected to bundle most runs for the team in the next game as well.

Andy Balbirnie to be the top batter for Ireland

Since December 2021, Andrew Balbirnie has topped the batting charts for Ireland in T20 internationals. In 39 matches played, Balbirnie has accumulated 894 runs. He was the top scorer from his side in the first T20I where he scored 32 runs.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe

Richard Ngarava has taken 54 wickets at an average of 20.57 in his 44 career T20Is. He picked 2 wickets for 23 runs in his last outing against Ireland. He will be leading the bowling order of Zimbabwe in the upcoming clash against Ireland.

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair has been the top bowling entity in the team since recent times in the T20 arena. He led his bowling side in the previous game. He was able to pick 2 wickets for 36 runs in the previous match.