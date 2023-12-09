Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction
ZIM
58%
Chance of Winning
IRL
42%
T20i
Harare Sports Club
Facts:
- Zimbabwe won the last game against Ireland by 1 wicket.
- The tally reads as 7-6, in favour of ZIM, in the last 12 fixtures between Zimbabwe and Ireland.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning
Zimbabwe have had a great year in the continent and gathered a lot of confidence in preparation to qualify for the T2I World Cup. They had a superb start to this series with an impressive batting and bowling feat in the first game. With a win in the first game, they will be motivated to widen the win difference. Sikandar Raza and co. will be hoping to continue their winning momentum in the next game as well.
Ireland lost the series against India by 0-2 before coming into their next T20I adventure. In the first game of the current series, Ireland faced a crushing defeat in the game. Their batting order crumbled under pressure. Although the bowlers fought well, it was Zimbabwe who emerged victorious in the fixture. Paul Stirling still has it in them to make a comeback in the series.
Ireland's chance of winning: 42%
Zimbabwe' chance of winning: 58%
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Tips
Zimbabwe to score low before 1st dismissal
Zimbabwe’s strength is its bowling unit at the moment. It was the middle order that kept the team afloat in the game. Their opening pair consists of Wessly Madhevere and Tadiwanashe Marumani who average at 21.33 & 13.31 respectively in their T20I career. However, their average drops against Ireland where they average at 11.60 & 5.25 respectively. In the first T20I of the current series, ZIM scored 15 runs before their first dismissal.
The sides collided in a three match long T20I series in January 2023 where ZIM posted the scores of 15, 4 & 6 runs before losing their first wicket in those outings. The Irish bowlers were successful in keeping the Zimbabwe openers at bay. This will work in favour of this betting tip and winning you a bonus.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe’s total sixes in the game Over 4.5
Ireland’s total sixes in the game Over 4.5
Highest opening partnership: Ireland
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Toss Prediction
Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bat first and restrict the opposition to less 155 runs. The history has favoured the team batting first here more.
Weather Report
The wicket prepared at Harare is expected to give some assistance to the bowlers. The spinners will play a major role in the outcome of the match. It will be a sunny day in Harare with a high of 33 degree Celsius during the day.
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Trevor Gwandu, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Clive Madande
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tadiwanashe Marumani
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Wessly Madhevere
|
Batter
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Sean Williams
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Burl
|
All-rounder
|
Trevor Gwandu
|
Bowler
|
Luke Jongwe
|
Batter
|
Brian Bennett
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe consists of good batters and bowlers in the team. They will look to continue their winning momentum in the next game as well.
Ireland Players List
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andy Balbirnie
|
Batter
|
Paul Stirling (c)
|
Batter
|
Harry Tector
|
All-rounder
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
|
George Dockrell
|
All-rounder
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Delany
|
Bowler
|
Barry McCarthy
|
Bowler
|
Mark Adair
|
Bowler
|
Josh Little
|
Bowler
Ireland Recent Form
Ireland had a disappointing batting performance in the first game. They will be looking to do better in the next game.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 13 times in the format. Zimbabwe leads the tally by 7-6. Zimbabwe won the first game of the current series and went a game ahead in the head-to-head tally.
Ireland Won: 6
Zimbabwe Won: 7
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds
In the previous game, Ireland went in to bat first and scored 147 runs in the game. Zimbabwe bowling was fantastic where Sikandar Raza got the most success with 3 wickets from the game. Andy Balbirnie (32) scored the most runs for the team. Ireland made the chase difficult for Zimbabwe as their bowlers went out one after another. Sikandar Raza held his ground and smashed 65 runs in the game. Eventually the team managed to drag ZIM through the finish lines in the last ball of the game, winning the game by 1 wicket.
Zimbabwe's batting hopes in the series against Ireland rest on the shoulders of Sikandar Raza and Wessly Madhevere, who appear in fine form in familiar conditions. The bowling responsibilities lie with Raza, Ngarava, Gwandu, and Muzarabani for crucial breakthroughs.
Conversely, Ireland relies on the batting prowess of Stirling, Tector, Balbirnie, Campher, and Dockrell to secure runs. Their bowling strategy centres on Adair, Little, Young, McCarthy, and Campher to make timely breakthroughs against Zimbabwe. The success of both teams hinges on the performance of these key players in their respective departments during the upcoming series.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
T20i
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Batters
Sikandar Raza to be the top batter for Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza is the captain of the team and has been their top batter in the recent years. He displayed his batting skills in the previous game, scoring 65 off 42 balls in the game. He will be expected to bundle most runs for the team in the next game as well.
Andy Balbirnie to be the top batter for Ireland
Since December 2021, Andrew Balbirnie has topped the batting charts for Ireland in T20 internationals. In 39 matches played, Balbirnie has accumulated 894 runs. He was the top scorer from his side in the first T20I where he scored 32 runs.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Bowlers
Richard Ngarava to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe
Richard Ngarava has taken 54 wickets at an average of 20.57 in his 44 career T20Is. He picked 2 wickets for 23 runs in his last outing against Ireland. He will be leading the bowling order of Zimbabwe in the upcoming clash against Ireland.
Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland
Mark Adair has been the top bowling entity in the team since recent times in the T20 arena. He led his bowling side in the previous game. He was able to pick 2 wickets for 36 runs in the previous match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Zimbabwe
Ireland to win the match @ 2.00 (1XBET)
Zimbabwe to win the match @ 1.727 (1XBET)
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