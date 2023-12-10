Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction ZIM 55 % Chance of Winning IRL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.21 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.273 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Zimbabwe and Ireland will lock horns in their final clash during Ireland’s tour of Zimbabwe on December 10, 2023. Their match will be held at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe, and is scheduled to commence at 4:30 P.M IST.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe, in their first encounter of the series against Ireland, won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Ireland to set the target. Despite Ireland’s advantage of batting first at a high-scoring pitch, they could only muster a total of 147/8. However, to give them credit where it is due, they made a brilliant attempt to defend their total. They took nine wickets during Zimbabwe’s innings but the score proved to be quite low as the latter edged past Ireland and won by just one wicket with no balls remaining.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 55%

Ireland chance of winning - 45%

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Tips

Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s skipper, was absolutely dominant in their first match against Ireland. He was easily their most valuable player as he emerged as the top batsman and bowler, underscoring his excellent all-rounder capabilities. He scored a half-century in the first match with 65 runs from 42 deliveries, and then went on to claim three wickets in four overs. Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani were tied as the second highest wicket-takers for the team with two wickets each.

Andy Balbirnie, Ireland’s opener, was the top run-getter for his team with 32 runs from 25 balls. Gareth Delany was a close second as he managed to amass 26 runs from just 11 deliveries during the death overs. Their bowling department performed incredibly as four bowlers - Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy and Craig Young - captured two wickets each in an attempt to defend their total.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Ireland Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Ireland 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe. A total of 40 T20 matches have been held at the venue, and 24 matches were won by teams batting first and 16 by teams batting second. During the first match between Ireland and Zimbabwe at this venue, the latter won the toss and elected to field first. This decision worked out favorably as Zimbabwe was able to beat them, albeit by a razor thin margin. Taking this recent outcome into account, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt for the same strategy and field first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests mostly sunny conditions with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation on the day of the match with temperatures hovering around 33 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brian Bennett, Trevor Gwandu.

Predicted Playing XI

Wessly Madhevere Batter Tadiwanashe Marumani Batter Sean Williams All-rounder Sikandar Raza (C) All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Brian Bennett Batter Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Luke Jongwe Batter Trevor Gwandu Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe has been in decent form, especially considering their performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier, wherein they won four out of their last six matches.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Theo van Woerkom, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling (C) Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Harry Tector Batter Curtis Campher Batter George Dockrell All-rounder Mark Adair All-rounder Gareth Delany Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler Craig Young Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland’s last T20I series against India showed that they barely stood a chance and they seem to be grappling with poor form at the moment.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Zimbabwe and Ireland have played against each other on 12 occasions in the past, and both teams have won six matches each.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 13

Zimbabwe - 6

Ireland - 6

Abandoned - 1

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds

Ireland to score more runs during the first six overs

In their first match against each other, Ireland was able to muster a score of 52/1 by the end of six overs. They only lost one wicket up until that point during the fifth over of their innings. They made great use of the advantage and laid out a brilliant foundation to build on. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, faltered slightly in the beginning of their innings as they were only able to achieve a score of 35/2 by the end of six overs. Given this massive disparity in performance, it seems likely that Ireland could score more runs during the powerplay overs in the next match.

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Best Batters

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Sikandar Raza had a brilliant outing against Ireland in their first match of the series, having scored 65 runs from 42 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 154.76. Half of his scoring was achieved through boundaries, as he managed to hit five boundaries and two 6s. He stayed on the field for majority of the innings as his wicket was only taken in 18.3 overs. Considering his exceptional performance, he can be anticipated to be their top batsman once again in the upcoming match.

Andy Balbirnie to be Ireland’s Best Batter

Andy Balbirnie, Ireland’s opening batsman, was their leading run scorer in the first match against Zimbabwe as he amassed 32 runs from 25 deliveries, which translated to a strike rate of 128.00. A bulk of his scoring was done through boundaries as he hit a whopping six boundaries and one six. He did his job by laying out a foundation for the rest of the batsmen to build on, considering he lost his wicket in 6.2 overs. He can be expected to emerge as their premier batsman once again.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Best Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Richard Ngarava was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in their first match against Ireland - in a full quota of four overs, he gave away just 23 runs and claimed two wickets in the process, resulting in an incredible economy rate of 5.75. He was highly economical with the ball and can be relied upon to emerge as their top bowler in the next game.

Josh Little to be Ireland’s Best Bowler

Josh Little was tied as Ireland’s top wicket-taker in the first match against Zimbabwe, wherein he delivered four overs, conceded just 17 runs and captured two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 4.25. He was incredibly economical given that he bowled 13 dot balls and only allowed on extra during his spell. His performance was exceptional and he has the potential to be their standout bowler in the next match as well.