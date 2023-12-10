Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction
ZIM
55%
Chance of Winning
IRL
45%
T20i
Harare Sports Club
Facts:
- Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s captain, was the top batsman and bowler of the entire match during their first fixture against Ireland.
- Gareth Delany from Ireland has achieved the best strike rate of the series so far (236.36).
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chances of Winning
Zimbabwe, in their first encounter of the series against Ireland, won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Ireland to set the target. Despite Ireland’s advantage of batting first at a high-scoring pitch, they could only muster a total of 147/8. However, to give them credit where it is due, they made a brilliant attempt to defend their total. They took nine wickets during Zimbabwe’s innings but the score proved to be quite low as the latter edged past Ireland and won by just one wicket with no balls remaining.
- Zimbabwe chance of winning - 55%
- Ireland chance of winning - 45%
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Tips
Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s skipper, was absolutely dominant in their first match against Ireland. He was easily their most valuable player as he emerged as the top batsman and bowler, underscoring his excellent all-rounder capabilities. He scored a half-century in the first match with 65 runs from 42 deliveries, and then went on to claim three wickets in four overs. Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani were tied as the second highest wicket-takers for the team with two wickets each.
Andy Balbirnie, Ireland’s opener, was the top run-getter for his team with 32 runs from 25 balls. Gareth Delany was a close second as he managed to amass 26 runs from just 11 deliveries during the death overs. Their bowling department performed incredibly as four bowlers - Mark Adair, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy and Craig Young - captured two wickets each in an attempt to defend their total.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 15.5
Ireland Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Ireland
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Toss Prediction
The match is going to be held at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe. A total of 40 T20 matches have been held at the venue, and 24 matches were won by teams batting first and 16 by teams batting second. During the first match between Ireland and Zimbabwe at this venue, the latter won the toss and elected to field first. This decision worked out favorably as Zimbabwe was able to beat them, albeit by a razor thin margin. Taking this recent outcome into account, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt for the same strategy and field first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast suggests mostly sunny conditions with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation on the day of the match with temperatures hovering around 33 degrees Celsius.
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Luke Jongwe, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brian Bennett, Trevor Gwandu.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Wessly Madhevere
|
Batter
|
Tadiwanashe Marumani
|
Batter
|
Sean Williams
|
All-rounder
|
Sikandar Raza (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Burl
|
All-rounder
|
Brian Bennett
|
Batter
|
Clive Madande
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Luke Jongwe
|
Batter
|
Trevor Gwandu
|
Bowler
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe has been in decent form, especially considering their performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier, wherein they won four out of their last six matches.
Ireland Player List
Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Theo van Woerkom, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andy Balbirnie
|
Batter
|
Paul Stirling (C)
|
Batter
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Curtis Campher
|
Batter
|
George Dockrell
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Adair
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Delany
|
Bowler
|
Barry McCarthy
|
Bowler
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
|
Josh Little
|
Bowler
Ireland Team Form
Ireland’s last T20I series against India showed that they barely stood a chance and they seem to be grappling with poor form at the moment.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head-to-Head
Zimbabwe and Ireland have played against each other on 12 occasions in the past, and both teams have won six matches each.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 13
Zimbabwe - 6
Ireland - 6
Abandoned - 1
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds
Ireland to score more runs during the first six overs
In their first match against each other, Ireland was able to muster a score of 52/1 by the end of six overs. They only lost one wicket up until that point during the fifth over of their innings. They made great use of the advantage and laid out a brilliant foundation to build on. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, faltered slightly in the beginning of their innings as they were only able to achieve a score of 35/2 by the end of six overs. Given this massive disparity in performance, it seems likely that Ireland could score more runs during the powerplay overs in the next match.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
T20i
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Best Batters
Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter
Sikandar Raza had a brilliant outing against Ireland in their first match of the series, having scored 65 runs from 42 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 154.76. Half of his scoring was achieved through boundaries, as he managed to hit five boundaries and two 6s. He stayed on the field for majority of the innings as his wicket was only taken in 18.3 overs. Considering his exceptional performance, he can be anticipated to be their top batsman once again in the upcoming match.
Andy Balbirnie to be Ireland’s Best Batter
Andy Balbirnie, Ireland’s opening batsman, was their leading run scorer in the first match against Zimbabwe as he amassed 32 runs from 25 deliveries, which translated to a strike rate of 128.00. A bulk of his scoring was done through boundaries as he hit a whopping six boundaries and one six. He did his job by laying out a foundation for the rest of the batsmen to build on, considering he lost his wicket in 6.2 overs. He can be expected to emerge as their premier batsman once again.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Best Bowlers
Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler
Richard Ngarava was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in their first match against Ireland - in a full quota of four overs, he gave away just 23 runs and claimed two wickets in the process, resulting in an incredible economy rate of 5.75. He was highly economical with the ball and can be relied upon to emerge as their top bowler in the next game.
Josh Little to be Ireland’s Best Bowler
Josh Little was tied as Ireland’s top wicket-taker in the first match against Zimbabwe, wherein he delivered four overs, conceded just 17 runs and captured two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 4.25. He was incredibly economical given that he bowled 13 dot balls and only allowed on extra during his spell. His performance was exceptional and he has the potential to be their standout bowler in the next match as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Zimbabwe
- Zimbabwe to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch)
- Ireland to win @ 1.67(Parimatch)
Parimatch