Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Prediction ZIM 24 % Chance of Winning PAK 76 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.308 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Zimbabwe and Pakistan’s T20I series is going to conclude on December 5, 2024, with the match being held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The action will kick off at 5:00 P.M IST.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe have been absolutely no match for Pakistan despite having the advantage of contesting on home turf. Pakistan decimated the home team completely after an ODI series win prior to this series. In the first T20I game, Pakistan took to the crease first and batted well to secure 165 runs. However, Zimbabwe were rendered hopeless as Pakistan’s bowlers bundled out the opposition for a mere 108 runs. This was a rather embarrassing ordeal for the hosts who lost the first match of the series by 57 runs.

Zimbabwe’s hopes of returning stronger in the second game were crushed by Pakistan’s bowlers who once again kept Zimbabwe down to a total of 57 runs. This was a miserable batting performance and there was absolutely no recovering from that for the home favorites. The score was so ridiculously low that Pakistan’s first wicket made it over the line all on their own - Omair Yousuf and Saim Ayub scored 22* and 36* runs, respectively. Zimbabwe lost the series at this point after a humiliating ten-wicket defeat.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 24%

Pakistan chance of winning - 76%

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Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score over 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Pakistan’s openers have progressively improved over the course of the tour. Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique led the One Day International series against Zimbabwe from the front, with opening scores of 58, 148* and 11 runs. In the T20I series so far, Saim Ayub has remained at the front with Omair Yousuf as his partner, and the pair have added 61* and 18 runs to the first wicket. Given that Ayub and Yousuf are averaging at 60.00 and 38.00, respectively, a high score is on the cards for the next match, too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership Over 14.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Pakistan 1.52 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

Queens Sports Club has been a great pitch for the batters who are able to secure big scores in the first innings in the tour. Two out of three ODI games in the tour were won by the sides setting the target while one of the two T20I matches also went in favor of the team batting first. The toss winning skipper of the final encounter will be inclined to field first as well.

Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are likely to prevail at Bulawayo with the temperature reaching 34 degrees Celsius. The forecast suggests no disruptions on match day.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza.

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett Batter Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicket-keeper Dion Myers Batter Sikandar Raza (C) All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Clive Madande Batter Tashinga Musekiwa Batter Wellington Masakadza Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe’s batting and bowling have been equally unhelpful in the tour thus far. Apart from the opening game of the tour where Pakistan were still vulnerable on foreign soil, Zimbabwe have made no impression whatsoever.

Pakistan Player List

Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Qasim Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufiyan Muqeem, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Omair Yousuf Batter Saim Ayub Batter Usman Khan Wicket-keeper Salman Agha (C) All-rounder Tayyab Tahir Batter Irfan Khan Batter Jahandad Khan All-rounder Abbas Afridi Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have a solid batting lineup and their openers, particularly, are very impactful in the series. Their bowling attack is strong enough to limit Zimbabwe to a low total which helps the batters a great deal.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head games between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, the latter have emerged victorious on three occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Zimbabwe - 2

Pakistan - 3

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe @ 1.52 (Parimatch)

Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani’s partnership improved drastically in the series after the first match where they scored 12 runs together, having amassed 37 runs collectively in the following match. However, Pakistan’s first wicket upped them both times as Omair Yousuf and Saim Ayub scored 61* and 18 runs in the last two matches. They are far superior and have the potential to outscore Zimbabwe’s opening partnership in the last match as well.

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Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Best Batters

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Sikandar Raza was the top scorer for Zimbabwe in the first match where he scored 39 runs but failed to make any impact whatsoever in the second game, having departed for a mere three runs. Nevertheless, he is the team’s second highest run scorer with 42 runs in two innings and an average of 21.00, making the skipper the top choice for the next match.

Saim Ayub to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Saim Ayub leads Pakistan’s run charts at the moment, having amassed 60 runs in two innings. As predicted last time, he emerged as their top batter in the last match against Zimbabwe where he scored an unbeaten 36 runs. The opener is consistently at the top and will be expected to come out on top.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous match panned out as expected since Richard Ngarava emerged as Zimbabwe’s leading bowler. None of the bowlers from the team took wickets but Ngarava’s two-over spell yielded the best economy rate of 7.50 from Zimbabwe’s bowling unit. Even though he is tied with the others with a single wicket in two innings, he is anticipated to lead the charge in their final push.

Sufiyan Muqeem to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Sufiyan Muqeem got a fifer in the previous match against Zimbabwe during his 2.4-over spell. Impressively, he only conceded three runs and achieved a praiseworthy economy rate of 1.12. With eight wickets in two innings and an average of 2.87, he remains the leading choice for the upcoming match.