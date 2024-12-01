Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Prediction
ZIM
24%
Chance of Winning
PAK
76%
T20i
Queens Sports Club
Facts:
- Pakistan’s skipper, Salman Agha, was the joint highest wicket-taker of the ODI series against Zimbabwe where he picked six wickets in three innings.
- Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s captain, was the leading wicket-taker for the team in the ODI series against Pakistan, having taken four wickets in three innings.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Prediction
The second leg of Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe is going to begin on December 1, 2024, with the T20I series. Both teams are set to meet at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, with a scheduled start time of 4:30 P.M IST.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Chances of Winning
Zimbabwe’s dominant victory over Pakistan in the first game of the three-match One Day International series was incredibly impressive. The home team batted first and posted 205 runs on the board which was not a particularly daunting target but Pakistan fumbled during their chase. They lost six wickets after just 60 runs were scored before the rain washed out the rest of the innings. Zimbabwe took home an 80-run victory via the DLS method. However, Pakistan hit back harder than before in the two following games as they annihilated Zimbabwe as a visiting side.
In the second match, Zimbabwe found themselves bundled out for just 145 runs in the first innings which was not even close to being a competitive total. Pakistan’s opening pair consisting Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique completed the chase on their own and handed Zimbabwe a pasting by a whopping ten-wicket margin. It came down to the wire between the two teams but Pakistan ensured their victory with 303 runs on the board in the first innings. Zimbabwe had a mammoth chase ahead of them and they collapsed after 204 runs, handing Pakistan a 99-run win and the series victory.
- Zimbabwe chance of winning - 24%
- Pakistan chance of winning - 76%
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Tips
Pakistan to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
Pakistan’s opening order was absolutely thriving during the One Day International series after the first game of the series where Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique scored 11 runs together. The two following matches were brilliant, especially the second fixture where the pair finished the game together with a 148-run stand to take victory. The final one was also a rather successful outing for the two who posted 58 runs on the board before the first dismissal. Given the track record that they carry with them, Pakistan’s first partnership is destined for success in the T20I series, too.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Over 14.5
Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Over 21.
Higher Opening Partnership to be Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Toss Prediction
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, hosted the One Day International matches between the sides as well where the teams batting first won two out of three times. The venue has held 19 T20I fixtures in the past where the batting side clinched victory on 13 occasions. The average first innings total of 154 may not seem particularly compelling but the teams batting first have a massive edge here, making it the preferred strategy for the next game as well.
Weather Report
The weather forecast is quite promising as there is no possibility of rainfall whatsoever with sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brian Bennett
|
Batter
|
Tadiwanashe Marumani
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dion Myers
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Burl
|
All-rounder
|
Clive Madande
|
Batter
|
Tashinga Musekiwa
|
Batter
|
Brandon Mavuta
|
Bowler
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Trevor Gwandu
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe got lucky in their first match of the tour against Pakistan, especially as the latter were unfamiliar with the conditions.
Pakistan Player List
Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Qasim Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
Batter
|
Omair Yousuf
|
Batter
|
Haseebullah Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Salman Agha (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Irfan Khan
|
Batter
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Jahandad Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Arafat Minhas
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Sufiyan Muqeem
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan had a solid batting lineup against Zimbabwe which secured two wins to seal the One Day International series.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Head-to-Head
In the last five head-to-head fixtures between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, the latter have a slight upper hand with three victories.
T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Zimbabwe - 2
Pakistan - 3
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Odds
Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe @ 1.57 (Parimatch)
Zimbabwe’s openers, Joylord Gumbie and Tadiwanashe Marumani, started the One Day International series against Pakistan on a positive note with a 40-run partnership in the first match. However, the following two games were disastrous for the opening wicket as they posted stands of six runs in both matches. It was quite the contrary for Pakistan as Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique secured totals of 58, 148* and 11 runs in the three ODI fixtures. It is quite obvious at this point that Pakistan’s openers have a major advantage going into this fixture against Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
T20i
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Best Batters
Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter
Sikandar Raza was among the top scorers for Zimbabwe in their One Day International series against Pakistan where he notched up 72 runs in three innings. In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B earlier this year, he was Zimbabwe’s second highest run scorer with 199 runs in four innings, including a century with 133* runs. The skipper remains their leading choice for the next game.
Usman Khan to be Pakistan’s Best Batter
Usman Khan emerged as Pakistan’s leading run scorer in the T20I series against Australia prior to this, having amassed 59 runs in three innings. This included a half-century in the second match of the series where he scored 52 runs. Although his average of 19.66 is far from convincing, he was the best of the lot and will be expected to come out on top this time as well.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Best Bowlers
Abbas Afridi to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler
Abbas Afridi was Pakistan’s top wicket-taker in the T20I series against Australia where he picked six wickets in three innings with an exceptional average of 6.66. He was their most consistent bowler and impressively, he maintained an overall economy rate of 6.31. Considering his form in the tournament, he is the top pick for the next match as well.
Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler
Richard Ngarava picked two wickets in three innings against Pakistan in their One Day International series but he was the team’s second highest wicket-taker in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, having taken nine wickets in five innings. With a stellar average of 7.11 in the competition, he continues to be the top contender against Pakistan.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan
Parimatch