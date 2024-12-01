Facts: Pakistan’s skipper, Salman Agha, was the joint highest wicket-taker of the ODI series against Zimbabwe where he picked six wickets in three innings.

Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s captain, was the leading wicket-taker for the team in the ODI series against Pakistan, having taken four wickets in three innings.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Prediction

The second leg of Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe is going to begin on December 1, 2024, with the T20I series. Both teams are set to meet at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, with a scheduled start time of 4:30 P.M IST.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe’s dominant victory over Pakistan in the first game of the three-match One Day International series was incredibly impressive. The home team batted first and posted 205 runs on the board which was not a particularly daunting target but Pakistan fumbled during their chase. They lost six wickets after just 60 runs were scored before the rain washed out the rest of the innings. Zimbabwe took home an 80-run victory via the DLS method. However, Pakistan hit back harder than before in the two following games as they annihilated Zimbabwe as a visiting side.

In the second match, Zimbabwe found themselves bundled out for just 145 runs in the first innings which was not even close to being a competitive total. Pakistan’s opening pair consisting Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique completed the chase on their own and handed Zimbabwe a pasting by a whopping ten-wicket margin. It came down to the wire between the two teams but Pakistan ensured their victory with 303 runs on the board in the first innings. Zimbabwe had a mammoth chase ahead of them and they collapsed after 204 runs, handing Pakistan a 99-run win and the series victory.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 24%

Pakistan chance of winning - 76%

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Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score over 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Pakistan’s opening order was absolutely thriving during the One Day International series after the first game of the series where Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique scored 11 runs together. The two following matches were brilliant, especially the second fixture where the pair finished the game together with a 148-run stand to take victory. The final one was also a rather successful outing for the two who posted 58 runs on the board before the first dismissal. Given the track record that they carry with them, Pakistan’s first partnership is destined for success in the T20I series, too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Over 14.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Over 21. 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership to be Zimbabwe 2.38 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, hosted the One Day International matches between the sides as well where the teams batting first won two out of three times. The venue has held 19 T20I fixtures in the past where the batting side clinched victory on 13 occasions. The average first innings total of 154 may not seem particularly compelling but the teams batting first have a massive edge here, making it the preferred strategy for the next game as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is quite promising as there is no possibility of rainfall whatsoever with sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza.

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett Batter Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicket-keeper Dion Myers Batter Sikandar Raza (C) All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Clive Madande Batter Tashinga Musekiwa Batter Brandon Mavuta Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe got lucky in their first match of the tour against Pakistan, especially as the latter were unfamiliar with the conditions.

Pakistan Player List

Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Qasim Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Batter Omair Yousuf Batter Haseebullah Khan Wicket-keeper Usman Khan Batter Salman Agha (C) All-rounder Irfan Khan Batter Abbas Afridi Bowler Jahandad Khan All-rounder Arafat Minhas Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan had a solid batting lineup against Zimbabwe which secured two wins to seal the One Day International series.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

In the last five head-to-head fixtures between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, the latter have a slight upper hand with three victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Zimbabwe - 2

Pakistan - 3

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe @ 1.57 (Parimatch)

Zimbabwe’s openers, Joylord Gumbie and Tadiwanashe Marumani, started the One Day International series against Pakistan on a positive note with a 40-run partnership in the first match. However, the following two games were disastrous for the opening wicket as they posted stands of six runs in both matches. It was quite the contrary for Pakistan as Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique secured totals of 58, 148* and 11 runs in the three ODI fixtures. It is quite obvious at this point that Pakistan’s openers have a major advantage going into this fixture against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20i Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.248 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.90 Bet Now!

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Best Batters

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Sikandar Raza was among the top scorers for Zimbabwe in their One Day International series against Pakistan where he notched up 72 runs in three innings. In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B earlier this year, he was Zimbabwe’s second highest run scorer with 199 runs in four innings, including a century with 133* runs. The skipper remains their leading choice for the next game.

Usman Khan to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Usman Khan emerged as Pakistan’s leading run scorer in the T20I series against Australia prior to this, having amassed 59 runs in three innings. This included a half-century in the second match of the series where he scored 52 runs. Although his average of 19.66 is far from convincing, he was the best of the lot and will be expected to come out on top this time as well.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Abbas Afridi to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Abbas Afridi was Pakistan’s top wicket-taker in the T20I series against Australia where he picked six wickets in three innings with an exceptional average of 6.66. He was their most consistent bowler and impressively, he maintained an overall economy rate of 6.31. Considering his form in the tournament, he is the top pick for the next match as well.

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Richard Ngarava picked two wickets in three innings against Pakistan in their One Day International series but he was the team’s second highest wicket-taker in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, having taken nine wickets in five innings. With a stellar average of 7.11 in the competition, he continues to be the top contender against Pakistan.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Pakistan Both Zimbabwe and Pakistan are entering this series on the back of T20I series defeats; the former’s last international T20 series was against India where they lost by a scoreline of 4-0. It was an absolute whitewash against India’s second string team after the first match which the hosts miraculously won by 13 runs. Pakistan toured Australia prior to this tournament and got thrashed in the T20I series 3-0. Despite these results, Pakistan are favored to overcome Zimbabwe in the forthcoming game. Zimbabwe to win @ 3.55 (Parimatch) Pakistan to win @ 1.29 (Parimatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





