Facts: Pakistan’s Tayyab Tahir is the highest run scorer of the T20I series so far after scoring 39* runs in the first match.

Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s skipper, is ranked second among the top run-getters of the series with 39 runs in one innings.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Zimbabwe and Pakistan’s second T20I clash as part of the latter’s tour of Zimbabwe is going to take place on December 3, 2024. The game will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, with a scheduled start time of 5:00 P.M IST.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

Zimbabwe and Pakistan began their T20I tussle and the first match was the latter’s for the taking all throughout. They were the first ones at the crease and their total of 165/4 seemed to be enough right from the start. Wicket-keeper batter Usman Khan and Tayyab Tahir were tied as the team’s leading run scorers with 39 runs each while Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub were next in line with 27 and 24 runs, respectively. Zimbabwe’s attempt to chase it down did not go well as the entire batting order collapsed after single-digit contributions, save for skipper Sikandar Raza and opener Tadiwanashe Marumani who secured individual totals of 39 and 33 runs, respectively. Zimbabwe were bundled out halfway through the 16th over which handed Pakistan a dominant 57-run triumph.

Pakistan achieved a 2-1 victory in the ODI series where they conceded defeat in the first match before annihilating Zimbabwe on home turf in the following two fixtures. The visitors made a terrible start with an 80-run defeat via the DLS method but turned things around with a ten-wicket win in the second game and a 99-run victory in the final match. Overall, Pakistan have been at the top of their game and their dominance has only heightened over the course of the series.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 24%

Pakistan chance of winning - 76%

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Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Saim Ayub has been a mainstay opener for Pakistan in the entire tournament so far and he opened the T20I match alongside Omair Yousuf. Their first outing together was not very fruitful considering they ended up with a stand of 18 runs. However, this was also the case in the One Day International series prior to this where Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique scored 11 runs before the first dismissal. Following that, their partnership began thriving as they posted stands of 148* and 58 runs. Based on their trajectory, Pakistan’s opening pair are relied upon to put on a spectacle in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Over 14.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

Queens Sports Club is a batting pitch through and through, seeing as Pakistan won the toss in the previous match and elected to bat first. They went on to win the game by a convincing margin and this also holds true for the ODI series where two out of three matches were won by the teams batting first. It will remain the favored choice in the next match as well.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are predicted at Bulawayo for the match and there is no threat of a washout in the slightest. The temperature is expected to touch 33 degrees Celsius.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza.

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett Batter Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicket-keeper Dion Myers Batter Sikandar Raza (C) All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Clive Madande Batter Tashinga Musekiwa Batter Wellington Masakadza Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe’s batting has not been adequate and their bowling is severely lacking as they concede too many runs. Their form has taken a major blow since the start of the tour.

Pakistan Player List

Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Qasim Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufiyan Muqeem, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Omair Yousuf Batter Saim Ayub Batter Usman Khan Wicket-keeper Salman Agha (C) All-rounder Tayyab Tahir Batter Irfan Khan Batter Jahandad Khan All-rounder Abbas Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have made consistent improvements over the course of the tour and their batting and bowling are equally strong.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

Pakistan remain dominant over Zimbabwe in their head-to-head tally with three wins in their last five encounters.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Zimbabwe - 2

Pakistan - 3

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Omair Yousuf and Saim Ayub opened the innings for Pakistan in the first T20I match and added 18 runs to the first wicket. This is not a particularly impressive total but Zimbabwe’s openers performed worse with a partnership of 12 runs between Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani. Having had time to find their footing, Pakistan’s first wicket is expected to go hammer and tongs in the second match against Zimbabwe and outclass the latter’s opening wicket once again.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan T20i Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.12 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.335 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.40 Bet Now!

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Best Batters

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

The predicted panned out perfectly for the last match as skipper Sikandar Raza led Zimbabwe’s run charts with 39 runs against Pakistan in their first T20I game of the series. He was the third highest run scorer for the team overall during the ODI series prior to this with 72 runs in three innings and an average of 24.00. He is backed to lead the way once again.

Saim Ayub to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Opener Saim Ayub scored 24 runs in the previous outing against Zimbabwe, making him Pakistan’s third highest run scorer during the match. In the ODI series, he was the team’s top batter overall with 155 runs in three innings and an average of 77.50. He is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Richard Ngarava was tied as Zimbabwe’s leading bowler against Pakistan in the first T20I match of the series, having taken one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 10.25 which was slightly on the higher side. He is expected to come good in the second match of the series and lead their bowling attack this time around.

Abrar Ahmed to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Abrar Ahmed was the joint highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the last encounter against Zimbabwe where he claimed three wickets in 3.3 overs and achieved an economy rate of 8.00. He was also the team’s top bowler during the ODI series, having taken six wickets in two innings with a brilliant average of 13.00. He continues to be the top contender for the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Pakistan Zimbabwe have struggled even at home and it is quite evident in the present series where they have been unable to fend off Pakistan’s advances. In their previous T20I series against India on home soil, they lost 1-4 to the visiting side after an unseemly win in the first match. Pakistan’s recent T20I history has also not been on their side, considering they were thrashed to no end by Australia and settled for a 0-3 whitewash. Regardless, the progress they have made makes them the match favorites to seal the deal in the second match. Zimbabwe to win @ 3.40 (Batery) Pakistan to win @ 1.32 (Batery) Battery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





