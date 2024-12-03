Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Prediction
ZIM
24%
Chance of Winning
PAK
76%
T20i
Queens Sports Club
Facts:
- Pakistan’s Tayyab Tahir is the highest run scorer of the T20I series so far after scoring 39* runs in the first match.
- Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s skipper, is ranked second among the top run-getters of the series with 39 runs in one innings.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Match Prediction
Zimbabwe and Pakistan’s second T20I clash as part of the latter’s tour of Zimbabwe is going to take place on December 3, 2024. The game will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, with a scheduled start time of 5:00 P.M IST.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Chances of Winning
Zimbabwe and Pakistan began their T20I tussle and the first match was the latter’s for the taking all throughout. They were the first ones at the crease and their total of 165/4 seemed to be enough right from the start. Wicket-keeper batter Usman Khan and Tayyab Tahir were tied as the team’s leading run scorers with 39 runs each while Irfan Khan and Saim Ayub were next in line with 27 and 24 runs, respectively. Zimbabwe’s attempt to chase it down did not go well as the entire batting order collapsed after single-digit contributions, save for skipper Sikandar Raza and opener Tadiwanashe Marumani who secured individual totals of 39 and 33 runs, respectively. Zimbabwe were bundled out halfway through the 16th over which handed Pakistan a dominant 57-run triumph.
Pakistan achieved a 2-1 victory in the ODI series where they conceded defeat in the first match before annihilating Zimbabwe on home turf in the following two fixtures. The visitors made a terrible start with an 80-run defeat via the DLS method but turned things around with a ten-wicket win in the second game and a 99-run victory in the final match. Overall, Pakistan have been at the top of their game and their dominance has only heightened over the course of the series.
- Zimbabwe chance of winning - 24%
- Pakistan chance of winning - 76%
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Tips
Pakistan to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
Saim Ayub has been a mainstay opener for Pakistan in the entire tournament so far and he opened the T20I match alongside Omair Yousuf. Their first outing together was not very fruitful considering they ended up with a stand of 18 runs. However, this was also the case in the One Day International series prior to this where Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique scored 11 runs before the first dismissal. Following that, their partnership began thriving as they posted stands of 148* and 58 runs. Based on their trajectory, Pakistan’s opening pair are relied upon to put on a spectacle in the upcoming fixture.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Over 14.5
Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Toss Prediction
Queens Sports Club is a batting pitch through and through, seeing as Pakistan won the toss in the previous match and elected to bat first. They went on to win the game by a convincing margin and this also holds true for the ODI series where two out of three matches were won by the teams batting first. It will remain the favored choice in the next match as well.
Weather Report
Sunny skies are predicted at Bulawayo for the match and there is no threat of a washout in the slightest. The temperature is expected to touch 33 degrees Celsius.
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wessly Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brian Bennett
|
Batter
|
Tadiwanashe Marumani
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dion Myers
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Burl
|
All-rounder
|
Clive Madande
|
Batter
|
Tashinga Musekiwa
|
Batter
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
Bowler
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Trevor Gwandu
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe’s batting has not been adequate and their bowling is severely lacking as they concede too many runs. Their form has taken a major blow since the start of the tour.
Pakistan Player List
Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Jahandad Khan, Qasim Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufiyan Muqeem, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Omair Yousuf
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Usman Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Salman Agha (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Tayyab Tahir
|
Batter
|
Irfan Khan
|
Batter
|
Jahandad Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Abbas Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Sufiyan Muqeem
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan have made consistent improvements over the course of the tour and their batting and bowling are equally strong.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Head-to-Head
Pakistan remain dominant over Zimbabwe in their head-to-head tally with three wins in their last five encounters.
T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Zimbabwe - 2
Pakistan - 3
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Betting Odds
Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe
Omair Yousuf and Saim Ayub opened the innings for Pakistan in the first T20I match and added 18 runs to the first wicket. This is not a particularly impressive total but Zimbabwe’s openers performed worse with a partnership of 12 runs between Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani. Having had time to find their footing, Pakistan’s first wicket is expected to go hammer and tongs in the second match against Zimbabwe and outclass the latter’s opening wicket once again.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan
T20i
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Best Batters
Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter
The predicted panned out perfectly for the last match as skipper Sikandar Raza led Zimbabwe’s run charts with 39 runs against Pakistan in their first T20I game of the series. He was the third highest run scorer for the team overall during the ODI series prior to this with 72 runs in three innings and an average of 24.00. He is backed to lead the way once again.
Saim Ayub to be Pakistan’s Best Batter
Opener Saim Ayub scored 24 runs in the previous outing against Zimbabwe, making him Pakistan’s third highest run scorer during the match. In the ODI series, he was the team’s top batter overall with 155 runs in three innings and an average of 77.50. He is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Best Bowlers
Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler
Richard Ngarava was tied as Zimbabwe’s leading bowler against Pakistan in the first T20I match of the series, having taken one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 10.25 which was slightly on the higher side. He is expected to come good in the second match of the series and lead their bowling attack this time around.
Abrar Ahmed to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler
Abrar Ahmed was the joint highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the last encounter against Zimbabwe where he claimed three wickets in 3.3 overs and achieved an economy rate of 8.00. He was also the team’s top bowler during the ODI series, having taken six wickets in two innings with a brilliant average of 13.00. He continues to be the top contender for the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan
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