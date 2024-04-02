ZIM (Zimbabwe Women) vs PNG (Papua New Guinea Women) Match Prediction ZIM 88 % Chance of Winning PNG 12 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.159 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Papua New Guinea Women and Zimbabwe Women will meet again in the third and the final T20I of the Papua New Guinea Women tour of Zimbabwe 2023/24. The game will be played at Harare Sports Club on April 2. The match will begin from 10:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe Women are placed 13th in the ICC T20I rankings. After being knocked out in the semi finals of the Women’s African Games, the team entered this series against Papua New Guinea. The first game ended up in their favour but the second game went in favour of PNG-W after a draw settled with a Super over. The team will be looking to win the next game and hence, the series.

Papua New Guinea Women are positioned at the 11th place of the ICC Women’s team rankings. Papua New Guinea Women are coming from winning the Women’s T20 Pacific Cup 2023/24. The team faced an unfortunate loss in the first game but the team returned strong in the second game. The series is tied at 1-1 currently. The outcome will rely upon the bowlers.

Papua New Guinea Women’s chance of winning: 12%

Zimbabwe Women’s chance of winning: 88%

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Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Betting Tips

Zimbabwe Women to score low before 1st dismissal

Zimbabwe Women lost the last fixture and are really struggling with consistency in the format. They have a strong batting order but they lost their wickets pretty early in the last two games. The openers, Kelis Ndhlovu and Modester Mupachikwa open for the team and average at 20.21 & 32.88 respectively in the 20 over format. Despite their pretty numbers, the openers failed to post a respectable score for the first wicket. The team posted the scores of 4 & 18 runs respectively in the two T20Is. Mupachikwa played incredible innings in the two games but Ndhlovu dismissed out pretty early in both the games. That said, ZIM-W will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club, Harare is a balanced pitch. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 13 matches is 119 runs. The pitch at the Harare Sports Club, Harare is a balanced one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions today.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 27°C with 48% humidity. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement.

Zimbabwe Women Players List

Sharne Mayers, Precious Marange, Chiedza Dhururu, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Pellagia Mujaji, Modester Mupachikwa, Josephine Nkomo, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma, Mary-Anne Musonda, Loryn Phiri, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Kelis Ndhlovu, Kudzai Chigora and Lindokuhle Mabhero

Predicted Playing XI

Kelis Ndhlovu All-rounder Modester Mupachikwa Wicket-keeper Pellagia Mujaji Batter Mary-Anne Musonda (c) Batter Josephine Nkomo All-rounder Chiedza Dhururu Batter Precious Marange All-rounder Loreen Tshuma Bowler Loryn Phiri Bowler Francisca Chipare Bowler Nomvelo Sibanda Bowler

Zimbabwe Women Recent Form

Zimbabwe Women won the first game but lost the last game in the Super over. The team performed poorly in the batting department in the last game and will be expected to make a comeback in the next game.

Papua New Guinea Women Player List

Pauke Siaka, Vicky Araa, Sibona Jimmy, Tanya Ruma, Brenda Tau, Isabel Toua, Naoani Vare, Henao Thomas, Melanie Ani, Kevau Frank, Geua Tom, Vicky Buruka, Dika Lohia and Lakshmi Rajadurai

Predicted playing XI

Sibona Jimmy All-rounder Naoani Vare Batter Tanya Ruma Batter Brenda Tau (c) Wicket-keeper Pauke Siaka Batter Kevau Frank Batter Isabel Toua All-rounder Henao Thomas Bowler Vicky Araa Bowler Geua Tom Bowler Dika Lohia Bowler

Papua New Guinea Women Team Form

Papua New Guinea Women have a weak batting order. But their batting unit looked out of form in two games. But they managed to salvage the situation in the last game and levelled the series by 1-1.

Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed three times in the format where Papua New Guinea Women won once while Zimbabwe Women won two games.

Zimbabwe Women won- 2

Papua New Guinea Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Betting Odds

After winning the toss, Papua New Guinea Women chose to field first. Zimbabwe Women struck 119 runs, losing 6 wickets in the game. The batters were swift in the first 15 overs but the speed of runs came in slow past that. Modester Mupachikwa scored an unbeaten 45 in 50 balls in the game. Vicky Ara (2/20) and Sibona Jimmy (2/21) were the top bowlers from PNG-W. While chasing the target, Papua New Guinea were stopped at 119/6 too. Pauke Sikaka scored 43 runs for PNG-W. The game ended up in a draw and had to be resorted to the Super over to determine the winner. All-rounder Sibona Jimmy was the Super Over hero for the Lewas, hitting four off the final two balls before defending seven against Kelis Ndhlovu and Mary-Anne Musonda. The game went in favour of Papua New Guinea who levelled the series by 1-1. The winner of the next game will decide the series winner. Both the sides will come in strong in the final game.

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Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Top Batters

Tanya Ruma to be the top batter for Papua New Guinea Women

Tanya Ruma will enter as the best batter from Papua New Guinea in the next game against Zimbabwe Women. She averages 32.77 in the T20Is and will go in confident in the next game. She scored 47 & 3 runs in the two games so far. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Modester Mupachikwa to be the top batter for Zimbabwe Women

The team skipper, Modester Mupachikwa is in fantastic batting form. She has played 46 T20I innings in her career and average at 32.88 in her career. She scored 45* & 45* in the two games of the current series. She will be expected to score high in the next game.

Zimbabwe Women vs Papua New Guinea Women Top Bowlers

Vicky Araa to be the top bowler for Papua New Guinea Women

Vicky Araa has an average of 12.29 in the format. She picked 2 wickets for 20 runs in the last game. She was economical and turned the game in her team’s favour in the last outing. She will be the bowling pick for the next game.

Josephine Nkomo to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe Women

Josephine Nkomi will be the top bowler from Zimbabwe Women. She picked 3 wickets in the first T20I but remained wicket-less in the next game. With that, she will come in strong in the next game.