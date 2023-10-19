TAMI (Tamil Nadu) vs TRI (Tripura) Match Prediction TAMI 86 % Chance of Winning TRI 14 % Place a bet Melbet 1.168 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.168 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tamil Nadu and Tripura will square off against each other in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 11:00 am IST.

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Tamil Nadu commenced their season with a narrow 8-run victory over Uttar Pradesh. After being asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu managed to post a subpar total of 146 runs, losing six wickets in the process. Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar were the standout performers for TN, amassing 46 and 42 runs, respectively. In spite of Sameer Rizvi's exceptional efforts, Uttar Pradesh came up short by nine runs to reach the target. T Natarajan claimed two wickets, while Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Sen, and Varun Chakravarthy each took one wicket. Following this triumph, Tamil Nadu now occupies the second spot in the league standings with 6 points and a net run rate of +0.400.

Tripura commenced their season with a hard-fought victory, securing a 3-wicket win with just one ball remaining against Nagaland. After winning the toss, Nagaland managed to post a total of 129 runs while losing four wickets. Tripura's bowlers delivered an exceptional performance in challenging conditions, limiting Nagaland to a score below 130 runs on a slow pitch. Notably, Abhijit Sarkar was the standout bowler for Tripura, capturing two wickets, while Parvez Sultan and Ajay Sarkar each took one wicket. Wriddhiman Saha played a pivotal role in Tripura's successful run chase, contributing 41 runs from 42 deliveries.

Tamil Nadu's chance of winning: 86%

Tripura’s chance of winning: 14%

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Tamil Nadu vs Tripura Betting Tips

Vijay Shankar, the 32-year-old all-rounder hammered 42 runs off 35 balls in the last game against Uttar Pradesh. Shankar boasts an average of 26.61 in the format, scoring 2076 runs in 102 T20 innings. Bet on Vijay Shankar to score over 23.5 runs in the game.

Bikramkumar Das ended up being the leading run-getter for Tripura last season with 276 runs in 7 games at an average of 46.00. He scored three fifties last season. Although he was dismissed cheaply in the last game, we expect Das to score over 21.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Tripura 5.20 Bet on 1xBet Match Winner: Tamil Nadu 1.168 Bet on Melbet

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun, features a grass surface and is equipped with floodlights. This pitch is fairly balanced but can present some challenges for batsmen. Spin bowlers are expected to find assistance throughout the match. A competitive score for the team batting first is likely to be around 150 runs. Hence, we suggest the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun on Thursday is expected to be around 24 degree Celsius and 64% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. A clear sky is expected on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Hari Nishaanth, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar (c), Ajitesh G (Wk), Narayan Jagadeesan (Wk), Kuldeep Sen, M Mohammed, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hari Nishaanth Batsman N Jagadeesan Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Shahrukh Khan Batsman Vijay Shankar All-rounder Guruswamy Ajitesh Batsman Washington Sundar (c) Bowler Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler T Natarajan Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler

Tamil Nadu Recent Form

Tamil Nadu defended the low total of 146 runs, hence picking up a narrow eight run win over Uttar Pradesh in the last game.

Tripura Players List

Wriddhiman Saha (c/wk), Manisankar Murasingh, Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Bikramjit Debnath, Amit Ali, Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish, Subham Ghosh, Sanjay Majumder, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Chiranjit Paul, Ajay Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar, Danveer Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Wriddhiman Saha (c) Wicket-keeper Bikram Kumar Das Batter Rajat Dey Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Nirupam Sen Chowdhary Batter Ajay Sarkar Bowler Bikramjit Debnath Batter Subham Ghosh Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Recent Form

Tripura kicked off their season on the back of a three wicket win with a ball to spare against Nagaland.

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record

To date, the teams have crossed paths only once, with Tamil Nadu securing an eight-wicket win over Tripura in that encounter.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

Tamil Nadu Won: 1 match

Tripura Won: 0 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu to score over 24.5 runs before their first dismissal

Sai Sudharsan and Hari Nishaanth stitched a 34 run partnership for Tamil Nadu’s first wicket in the last game against a top opposition, Uttar Pradesh. Sudharshan went on to score 46 off 47 balls while Nishaanth was dismissed for 20 runs. Bet on Tamil Nadu to score over 24.5 runs before their first dismissal in the game against Tripura.

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura T20 Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun Tamil Nadu Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.168 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.18 Bet Now! Tripura Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.77 Bet Now!

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan to be the top batter for Tamil Nadu

Sai Sudharsan, a 22-year-old batsman from Chennai, emerged as the top run-scorer for TN in the previous season, amassing 170 runs in six matches at an impressive average of 28.33. His outstanding performance continued in the IPL 2023, where he scored 362 runs in just 8 matches for GT, boasting an exceptional average of 51.71. In the most recent game, Sudharsan played a crucial role by contributing 46 runs from 47 balls, solidifying his position as Tamil Nadu's top batsman. His consistent form makes him a highly promising batting prospect for TN.

Wriddhiman Saha to be the top batter for Tripura

With significant experience and respectable statistics in the shorter format, Wriddhiman Saha is a valuable addition to the team. He has amassed more than 4400 runs in his T20 career, maintaining an average of nearly 25 and a commendable strike rate of 128. In this format, he has recorded two centuries and 24 half-centuries. In the most recent match, Saha demonstrated his batting prowess by contributing a notable 41 runs from just 42 balls, establishing himself as the top-performing batsman for Tripura in that game. It is a wise choice to place your bet on him as the top batsman for Tripura.

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu

Varun Chakravarthy delivered an outstanding performance in IPL 2023, securing 20 wickets in 14 matches for KKR, establishing himself as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. In SMAT 2022, he displayed his prowess by capturing 7 wickets in 6 games, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 6.47. In the most recent match, Chakravarthy was highly effective, taking a wicket while giving away only 27 runs in his full quota of four overs. Based on his recent form and consistency, we anticipate Chakravarthy to excel as the top bowler for KKR in the upcoming game.

Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura

Manisankar Murasingh, a seam-bowling all-rounder, showcased his skills by securing 8 wickets in 7 SMAT matches during the previous season, impressively maintaining an economy rate of 5.88. Throughout his T20 career, he has accumulated a total of 47 wickets with an economy rate of 7.25, including a best performance of 4 for 32. Given his consistent performance and capabilities, Manisankar Murasingh stands out as the top bowling choice from Tripura.