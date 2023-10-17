TAMI (Tamil Nadu) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction TAMI 34 % Chance of Winning UTP 66 % Place a bet Melbet 1.522 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.522 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Tamil Nadu will be at loggerheads with Uttar Pradesh in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy contest. This Group E fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 11:00 AM IST.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Tamil Nadu were a little unfortunate to have their first game of the SMAT 2023 being abandoned against Karnataka. They got only 2 points from this game. Tamil Nadu secured victory in four out of six matches during the previous season, ultimately achieving a commendable third-place finish. Their 2022 campaign concluded with two notable triumphs, one of which was a convincing 56-run win over Chandigarh in their final match.

Likewise, Uttar Pradesh’s first game of the season against Delhi was abandoned. Uttar Pradesh, too, clinched a third-place finish within their Group, securing four wins out of seven matches. Their final match in 2022 ended in a loss to Punjab, as they managed to score 147 runs on the board. Rinku Singh is set to lead Uttar Pradesh this season. A notable change is the inclusion of Nitish Rana, who has transferred from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and is poised to make his debut for the team.

Tamil Nadu’s chance of winning: 34%

Uttar Pradesh chance of winning: 66%

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Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Narayan Jagadeesan accumulated 118 runs in six games last season at an average of 29.50. The 27-year-old has some 1153 runs in 52 T20 innings at an average of 29.56. Bet on Jagadeesan to score over 22.5 runs against UP.

Nitish Rana delivered a remarkable performance in the previous SMAT season, amassing 317 runs in 8 matches for Delhi at an impressive average of 45.28. His outstanding display placed him at the 4th position among the top run-scorers in the last season. As he makes his debut for Uttar Pradesh this year, there is a strong belief in Rana's capabilities, and we are optimistic about him surpassing the 21.5-run mark in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Uttar Pradesh 2.6 Bet on 1xBet Match Winner: Tamil Nadu 1.522 Bet on Melbet

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

The pitch is expected to retain its bowling-friendly characteristics for this match. The side winning the coin toss is likely to opt for bowling first, aiming to evaluate the pitch conditions. Notably, the initial match at this location during the current season had to be called off.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun on Tuesday is expected to be around 24 degree Celsius and 73% humidity, 20% precipitation and a wind blowing at 8 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Hari Nishaanth, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar (c), Ajitesh G (Wk), Narayan Jagadeesan (Wk), Kuldeep Sen, M Mohammed, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hari Nishaanth Batsman N Jagadeesan Batsman Sai Sudharsan Batsman Shahrukh Khan Batsman Vijay Shankar All-rounder Guruswamy Ajitesh Batsman Washington Sundar (c) Bowler Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler T Natarajan Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu’s SMAT opener against Karnataka had to be abandoned. They finished 3rd in their group last season with four wins and two losses in six games.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh (c), Sameer Rizvi, Prince Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasmer Dhankar, Kartik Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Abhishek Goswami Batsman Nitish Rana Batsman Rinku Singh (c) Batsman Sameer Rizvi Batsman Aaradhya Yadav Batsman Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler Jasmer Dhankhar Bowler Shiva Singh Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Recent Form

Uttar Pradesh’s opening game of the season against Delhi was abandoned. They secured 3rd place last season with four wins and three defeats in seven games.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

These teams have crossed paths on two previous occasions, resulting in a split of victories between them.

Total Matches Played: 2 matches

Tamil Nadu Won: 1 match

Uttar Pradesh Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh to score the most match fours @ 2.52 (1xBet)

Last season, Uttar Pradesh scored some 77 fours in 7 games, averaging 11.00 fours per game. Tamil Nadu, on the contrary, could only accumulate 58 in six fixtures, averaging only 9.67 per game. Further, UP have a lot of power hitters in their squad already who are capable of hitting the ball to the fence. Hence, we predict Uttar Pradesh to be the team to hit the most match fours in the game.

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Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan to be the top batter for Tamil Nadu

Sai Sudharsan, the 22-year-old batter hailing from Chennai was the leading run-getter for TN last season, accumulating 170 runs in six games at an average of 28.33. The southpaw was sensational with the bat in IPL 2023 as well, scoring 362 runs in only 8 matches for GT at an average of 51.71. This makes him a top batting prospect for TN in the game.

Rinku Singh to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh

Following an exceptional IPL 2023 season, Rinku Singh earned a spot in the national squad. He has participated in two matches for the Men in Blue, amassing scores of 38 and an unbeaten 37 runs, showcasing his talent. The 25-year-old boasts an impressive T20 experience, with an average of approximately 31.23. In the previous SMAT season, he accumulated 139 runs in four innings at an impressive average of 46.33, establishing himself as a key batting prospect for UP in the upcoming match.

Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu

Varun Chakravarthy had a phenomenal IPL 2023 season, picking up 20 wickets in 14 games for KKR. He was their leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded edition. In SMAT 2022, Chakravarthy picked up 7 wickets in 6 games at an economy of 6.47. We predict Chakravarthy to be their best bowler in the game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a revered figure in the cricketing world. At the age of 33, he has an impressive tally of 272 wickets in 263 T20 matches. His recent performance in IPL 2023 saw him secure 16 wickets in 14 matches for SRH. With this remarkable record, Kumar is anticipated to be the star bowler for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match.