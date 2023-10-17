TAMI (Tamil Nadu) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction
TAMI
34%
Chance of Winning
UTP
66%
T20
Maharana Pratap College Ground
Facts:
- Both Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh settled with 2 points in their SMAT 2023 opener as all the Group E matches had to be abandoned.
- These teams have crossed paths on two previous occasions, resulting in a split of victories between them.
- Last season, both sides finished 3rd in their respective group, failing to qualify for the knockouts.
Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning
Tamil Nadu were a little unfortunate to have their first game of the SMAT 2023 being abandoned against Karnataka. They got only 2 points from this game. Tamil Nadu secured victory in four out of six matches during the previous season, ultimately achieving a commendable third-place finish. Their 2022 campaign concluded with two notable triumphs, one of which was a convincing 56-run win over Chandigarh in their final match.
Likewise, Uttar Pradesh’s first game of the season against Delhi was abandoned. Uttar Pradesh, too, clinched a third-place finish within their Group, securing four wins out of seven matches. Their final match in 2022 ended in a loss to Punjab, as they managed to score 147 runs on the board. Rinku Singh is set to lead Uttar Pradesh this season. A notable change is the inclusion of Nitish Rana, who has transferred from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and is poised to make his debut for the team.
- Tamil Nadu’s chance of winning: 34%
- Uttar Pradesh chance of winning: 66%
Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips
Narayan Jagadeesan accumulated 118 runs in six games last season at an average of 29.50. The 27-year-old has some 1153 runs in 52 T20 innings at an average of 29.56. Bet on Jagadeesan to score over 22.5 runs against UP.
Nitish Rana delivered a remarkable performance in the previous SMAT season, amassing 317 runs in 8 matches for Delhi at an impressive average of 45.28. His outstanding display placed him at the 4th position among the top run-scorers in the last season. As he makes his debut for Uttar Pradesh this year, there is a strong belief in Rana's capabilities, and we are optimistic about him surpassing the 21.5-run mark in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Uttar Pradesh
Match Winner: Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction
The pitch is expected to retain its bowling-friendly characteristics for this match. The side winning the coin toss is likely to opt for bowling first, aiming to evaluate the pitch conditions. Notably, the initial match at this location during the current season had to be called off.
Weather Report
As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun on Tuesday is expected to be around 24 degree Celsius and 73% humidity, 20% precipitation and a wind blowing at 8 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.
Tamil Nadu Player List
Hari Nishaanth, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Sanjay Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar (c), Ajitesh G (Wk), Narayan Jagadeesan (Wk), Kuldeep Sen, M Mohammed, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Hari Nishaanth
|
Batsman
|
N Jagadeesan
|
Batsman
|
Sai Sudharsan
|
Batsman
|
Shahrukh Khan
|
Batsman
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
|
Guruswamy Ajitesh
|
Batsman
|
Washington Sundar (c)
|
Bowler
|
Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chakaravarthy
|
Bowler
|
T Natarajan
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Warrier
|
Bowler
Tamil Nadu Team Form
Tamil Nadu’s SMAT opener against Karnataka had to be abandoned. They finished 3rd in their group last season with four wins and two losses in six games.
Uttar Pradesh Player List
Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh (c), Sameer Rizvi, Prince Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasmer Dhankar, Kartik Tyagi, Mohsin Khan, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Abhishek Goswami
|
Batsman
|
Nitish Rana
|
Batsman
|
Rinku Singh (c)
|
Batsman
|
Sameer Rizvi
|
Batsman
|
Aaradhya Yadav
|
Batsman
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Mohsin Khan
|
Bowler
|
Jasmer Dhankhar
|
Bowler
|
Shiva Singh
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
Uttar Pradesh Recent Form
Uttar Pradesh’s opening game of the season against Delhi was abandoned. They secured 3rd place last season with four wins and three defeats in seven games.
Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head Record
These teams have crossed paths on two previous occasions, resulting in a split of victories between them.
- Total Matches Played: 2 matches
- Tamil Nadu Won: 1 match
- Uttar Pradesh Won: 1 match
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match
Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds
Uttar Pradesh to score the most match fours @ 2.52 (1xBet)
Last season, Uttar Pradesh scored some 77 fours in 7 games, averaging 11.00 fours per game. Tamil Nadu, on the contrary, could only accumulate 58 in six fixtures, averaging only 9.67 per game. Further, UP have a lot of power hitters in their squad already who are capable of hitting the ball to the fence. Hence, we predict Uttar Pradesh to be the team to hit the most match fours in the game.
Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh
T20
Maharana Pratap College Ground, null
Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters
Sai Sudharsan to be the top batter for Tamil Nadu
Sai Sudharsan, the 22-year-old batter hailing from Chennai was the leading run-getter for TN last season, accumulating 170 runs in six games at an average of 28.33. The southpaw was sensational with the bat in IPL 2023 as well, scoring 362 runs in only 8 matches for GT at an average of 51.71. This makes him a top batting prospect for TN in the game.
Rinku Singh to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh
Following an exceptional IPL 2023 season, Rinku Singh earned a spot in the national squad. He has participated in two matches for the Men in Blue, amassing scores of 38 and an unbeaten 37 runs, showcasing his talent. The 25-year-old boasts an impressive T20 experience, with an average of approximately 31.23. In the previous SMAT season, he accumulated 139 runs in four innings at an impressive average of 46.33, establishing himself as a key batting prospect for UP in the upcoming match.
Tamil Nadu vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers
Varun Chakravarthy to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu
Varun Chakravarthy had a phenomenal IPL 2023 season, picking up 20 wickets in 14 games for KKR. He was their leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded edition. In SMAT 2022, Chakravarthy picked up 7 wickets in 6 games at an economy of 6.47. We predict Chakravarthy to be their best bowler in the game.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a revered figure in the cricketing world. At the age of 33, he has an impressive tally of 272 wickets in 263 T20 matches. His recent performance in IPL 2023 saw him secure 16 wickets in 14 matches for SRH. With this remarkable record, Kumar is anticipated to be the star bowler for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Uttar Pradesh
- Tamil Nadu to win the match @ 1.522 (1xBet)
- Uttar Pradesh to win the match @ 2.6 (1xBet)
1xbet