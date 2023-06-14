Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction BANG 85 % Chance of Winning AFG 15 % Bet Now! Afghanistan cricket team will tour to Bangladesh for a multi-format series. On June 14, the only Test match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place in Dhaka to start the series. The 3-match ODI series will begin on July 5 after a brief break, and the 2-match T20I series will begin on July 14. The sole Test match will be played in Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. The two T20 International matches will take place at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet, while the One-Day International series will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. For the second time, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will compete in a red-ball match. The first Test match between these two took place in 2019 in Chittagong, where Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 224 runs. Now conditions are different as Afghanistan is playing without their top players and Bangladesh is in very good form. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the Afghan team on the other hand wicket-Keeper batsman Litton Das will be the captain of Bangladesh in absence of Shakib Al hasan.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Chance of winning

Bangladesh have the upper hand over the visitors as they have more experienced players like Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tamil Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Litton Das and the team will also take the location advantage as well. Afghanistan has not played test cricket for the last two years so the Afghan team is lacking in each segment of the game.

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This is just the only test match in this Afghanistan tour to Bangladesh. Looking at the records and current scenario Bangladesh is strong in all segments whether it is bowling and batting. Bangladesh have a local advantage and the team have experienced players of this format so they have the upper hand over the visitor Afghanistan team. We predict a one sided victory for Bangladesh.

Top players for this game are Ibrahim Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Rahmat Shah,Abdul Malik, Afsar Zazai, Abdul Malik, Karim Janat, Yamin Ahmadzai, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The pitch of Shere Bangla National Stadium is a batting friendly pitch where we can expect more runs. It looks like a typical sub continent pitch where batsmen have advantage for the initial 3 days after that spinners used to get advantage from the pitch. In these kinds of conditions the team winning the toss would like to bat first and take a significant lead.

Weather Report

Here seems isolated thunderstorm conditions in the initial two days where temperature is expected to be around 34 degree with a 40% rain prediction. In the last three days of the match it looks like a clear sky with bright sunshine.

Afghanistan Player List

World class spin bowler Rashid Khan is not a part of this test match.

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI

Player Role Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt) Batsman Ibrahim Zadran Batsman Rahmat Shah (vice-capt) All rounder Afsar Zazai (wk) Batsman Nasir Jamal Batsman Yamin Ahmadzai Bowler Zahir Khan Bowler Karim Janat Bowler Izharulhaq Naveed Bowler Amir Hamza Bowler Abdul Malik All Rounder

Afghanistan squad:Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Izharulhaq Naveed, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Bahir Shah, Abdul Malik, Mohammad Ibrahim, Nasir Jamal, Nijat Masood, Noor Ali Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ur-Rehman.

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan team is not in good test form as the team has not played any test for a long period of time. Team depends on the performance of Ibrahim Zadran, Nasir Jamal, Rahmat Shah, Afsar Zazai, Abdul Malik and Yamin Ahmadzai.

Bangladesh Player List

Captain Shakib Al Hasan is not part of this test match as he is injured. Wicket Keeper batsman Litton Das will lead the team in his absence.

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Litton Das (c & wk) Batsman Tamim Iqbal Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim Batsman Mominul Haque Batsman Shoriful Islam Bowler Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Khaled Ahmed Bowler Taijul Islam Bowler Mahmudul Hasan Joy Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler

Bangladeshsquad:Litton Das (c & wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Zakir Hasan (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Taijul Islam, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Shoriful Islam.

Bangladesh Team Form

In comparison to the opponents Bangladesh team is in good form. Recently they defeated Ireland in the ODI series so the team has high momentum. Before this Bangladesh won the only test against Ireland at their home ground. Players like Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto are in excellent form.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Both teams faced each other just one time, in that match Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh with 224 runs in 2019.

Total Test Matches played – 1

Afghanistan won – 1

Bangladesh won – 0

Draw – 0

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting odds

Keeping the records in sight and the performance in the last test match bangladesh is favorite for bookies. So they are giving 1.17 odds for Bangladesh’s victory, on the other hand Afghanistan is getting high odds of 3.10. Although Afghanistan won the only test against them but that was in 2019 and now Bangladesh is playing at their home conditions and they are formidable opponents at home.

Afghanistan to win @ 3.10

Bangladesh to win @ 1.17

Draw @ 4.20

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Team Batsmen

Afghanistan has not played any test match for a long time so it will be tough to judge. But having an eye on other formats Hashmatullah Shahidi and Ibrahim Zadran will do a good job with the bat for Afghanistan.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Skipper Litton Das will be the key batsmen for Bangladesh. Mushfiqur Rahim is in brilliant form that we have seen against Ireland. In the previous test against Ireland he smashed 126 runs in the first inning and 51 runs in the second inning. Litton Das has scored 2319 runs in 38 matches with 3 centuries and 15 fifties.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Team Bowler

Afghanistan will really miss the top spinner Rashid Khan. In his absence Amir Hamza will lead the bowling attack. He has grabbed 16 wickets in the 3 test matches he played. He has a best figure of 6/75. Yamin Ahmadzai will be another key bowler for Afghanistan.

Taijul islam will be most impressive for Bangladesh as he picked 9 wickets in the last test he played. Ebadot Hossain is also most reliable for Bangladesh. In his previous match he picked 5 wickets.