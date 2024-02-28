Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction AFG 82 % Chance of Winning IRL 18 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan and Ireland lock horns in a multi-format series starting with the only Test of the series. The Test match will take place at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi starting from February 28. The match will commence from 11:30 AM IST.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Chance of Winning

The upcoming series features a single Test match, followed by three ODIs and three T20Is, all set to take place in the United Arab Emirates.

Afghanistan recently contended with Sri Lanka in a multi-format series, starting with a Test match where they suffered a comprehensive defeat, losing by 10 wickets. Still seeking to establish themselves in the longest format, Afghanistan eyes an opportunity to showcase their capabilities against Ireland, with Hashmatullah Shahidi leading the charge.

Ireland's most recent international outing was against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe back in December. The series was closely contested, with Ireland emerging victorious in both the ODI and T20I series. Andrew Balbirnie captains the side, with players like Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, and Lorcan Tucker poised to make significant contributions.

Afghanistan's chance of winning: 82%

Ireland' chance of winning: 18%

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Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score over 31.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Afghanistan are new to the format but have the means to become a good Test team. They have a good batting order, starting from their openers. Ibrahim Zadran and Noor Ali Zadran opened for Afghanistan against Sri Lanka in their last Test. Their opening partnership read as 0 & 106 runs in the two innings of the game. Ibrahim Zadran and Noor Ali Zadran average at 39.66 & 39.00 respectively in their Test career currently. They had a particularly good opening partnership in the 2nd innings of the game where Ibrahim scored 106 whereas Noor Ali smashed 47 runs. They will look to score high for the 1st wicket in the next game against Ireland.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland's score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan's score before 1st dismissal Over 31.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Ireland Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Sharjah is a well-balanced one. Spinners get plenty of assistance as the game progresses. Batters will have to get their eyes in before they start playing their strokes freely. Adapting to the conditions will be key. Known for its batting-friendly pitch, the team that wins the toss is likely to choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature on the opening day of the Test is expected to be in the low 20s. It should stay clear throughout the five days.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Ikram Alikhail (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Masoud, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Naveed Zadran.

Predicted Playing XI

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) Batter Karim Janat All-rounder Rahmat Shah All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Noor Ali Zadran Batter Zahir Khan Bowler Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Nasir Jamal Batter Nijat Masood Bowler Zia-ur-Rehman Bowler Khalil Gurbaz Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan will need a high level of effort to win this game. They have a good squad for limited overs cricket and have favourable conditions to win the game.

Ireland Player List

Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Peter Moor (wk), Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Foster, Theo van Woerkom

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Steven Smith Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Scott Boland Bowler Marnus Labuschagne Batter Josh Hazlewood Bowler Pat Cummins Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Michael Neser All-rounder

Ireland Team Form

For Ireland, the game is an excellent opportunity to show that they can perform well in subcontinent conditions.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record

Ireland and Afghanistan have met once before where Afghanistan managed to win the gamy by 7 wickets.

Afghanistan Won: 1

Ireland Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Odds

Afghanistan played their first Test in 2018 against India. Since then, they have played 8 Tests, winning two and losing six. In their recent Test encounter against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan faced a hefty defeat, losing by ten wickets. Rahmat Shah has been in fine form, amassing 184 runs in his last four innings, supported by Ibrahim Zadran and Nasir Jamal, who have contributed 120 and 82 runs respectively in previous outings. With Nijat Masood, Naveen Zadran, and Zahir Khan showing prowess in bowling, Afghanistan will bank on their performances to secure runs and take crucial wickets in the upcoming matches. With the likes of Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi in their ranks, the team management will be hoping that Afghanistan can deliver a clinical batting performance in this one-off Test.

Ireland's recent Test performances have been lacklustre. Ireland last played a Test match in June 2023 against England. The Irish team lost that game by 10 wickets. Lorcan Tucker emerged as their top run-scorer in the past year, accumulating 351 runs in eight innings at an average of 43.87. Harry Tector and Andy McBrine have also shown consistency with averages of 42.00 and 36.85 respectively. Andy McBrine leads the bowling attack with eleven wickets in his last five innings, while Mark Adair and Ben White have proven effective with four wickets each in recent outings. These players will be pivotal in Ireland's upcoming challenge.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Test Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.22 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.87 Bet Now!

Afghanistan vs Ireland Top Batters

Andy Balbirnie to be the top batter for Ireland

Andy Balbirnie is a terrific batter. He averages 22.71 in the Test format. In his only clash against Afghanistan, Balbirnie scored 4 & 82 runs in the game. He will be the top batting pick from Ireland for the next game.

Rahmat Shah to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Rahmat Shah is an excellent red ball batter. He averages 35.56 in his Test career. He scored 91 & 54 runs in his last Test against Sri Lanka. In his last meeting with Ireland, he scored 98 & 76 runs in the game. He will be the top batter from Afghanistan in the upcoming match.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair will be the best bowling pick from ireland. He has 10 wickets in his 4 Test career games. He will be responsible for timely dismissals in the next game against Afghanistan.

Zahir Khan to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Zahir Khan has bowled well for the Afghans in recent games. You can expect him to become the top bower here for Afghanistan. He will be the top bowling pick for the next game.