AFG (Afghanistan) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction AFG 16 % Chance of Winning NEW 84 % Bet Now! Afghanistan and New Zealand will play their only test in India as they take on each other at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida. Their clash is scheduled to be played from September 9 to 13, 2024, with a scheduled start time of 10:00 A.M IST.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

Afghanistan’s test outing prior to this was during their series against Ireland at Abu Dhabi. It was a rather forgettable affair for the former whose batting display was suboptimal to say the least. Afghanistan were dismissed for a measly 155 runs in the first innings which is ridiculously low for this format - opener Ibrahim Zadran and Karim Janat were the only ones who made a reasonable effort by scoring 53 and 41* runs, respectively. Naturally, Ireland took the lead and piled on 263 runs which gave them a massive edge in the game. Afghanistan responded by piling on an extra 218 runs but this was the nail in their coffin as they gave Ireland the leeway to surpass their target, leading to a six-wicket loss.

New Zealand hosted Australia for a two-match test series at the beginning of the year which was a comfortable clean sweep for the visitors. The first match in particular was far too easy for Australia who batted first and 383 in the first innings but New Zealand only had enough firepower to score 179. Australia managed to amass an additional 164 runs but it proved too difficult a task for New Zealand to chase who were bundled out for 196 which handed Australia a dominant 172-run victory. The second game saw the host nation bat first but their score of 162 did not pose a threat to Australia in the slightest who took it as an opportunity to snatch the lead with 256 runs on the board. New Zealand performed substantially better at the second time of asking, having racked in 372 runs, but Australia made up the deficit rather easily to take home a three-wicket win.

Afghanistan chance of winning - 16%

New Zealand chance of winning - 84%

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Afghanistan vs New Zealand Betting Tips

New Zealand to score under 35.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Tom Latham and Will Young were the opening batters for New Zealand during their test series against Australia and there was only one instance where the pair surpassed a 35-run partnership. With totals of 47, 6, 12 and 15 in the series, it is safe to assume that there will not be a significant improvement in the upcoming game, especially as Latham and Young are currently averaging at 39.83 and 26.55, respectively, in their international test careers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 35.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground has never hosted a test match before and this will be the first one played at the venue. In T20 and ODI cricket, the pitch is known to be batting friendly and high scores are supported by the surface. Chasing is not impossible but setting a target is considered to be advantageous here.

Weather Report

There is a 60% chance of a washout at Noida on match day and the weather will likely disrupt the match. Scattered thunderstorms are predicted with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Shams Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Khalil Ahmad, Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman.

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Rahmat Shah All-rounder Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) Batter Afsar Zazai Wicket-keeper Abdul Malik Batter Bahir Shah Batter Zia-ur-Rehman Bowler Qais Ahmad Bowler Nijat Masood Bowler Zahir Khan Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have suffered four defeats in their last five test games in the buildup to this fixture. Their only victory was over Zimbabwe.

New Zealand Player List

Tim Southee (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Will Young Batter Kane Williamson Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Tim Southee (C) Bowler Ben Sears Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand enter this game on the back of two defeats and three losses in test cricket. They have all the firepower to take Afghanistan to the cleaners.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

Afghanistan and New Zealand have never competed in test cricket before, making this fixture their first head-to-head meeting.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran and Noor Ali Zadran were the openers for Afghanistan in their test match against Ireland where the duo added 11 and 24 runs to the first wicket. Their partnership was mediocre at best and it is unlikely that it will get any better than this. New Zealand, too, were not extraordinary by any means but their openers scored 47, 6, 12 and 15 runs in the two test matches they played against Australia. New Zealand are much more seasoned in the test format than their counterparts and definitely have the upper hand going into this matchup.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Best Batters

Ibrahim Zadran to be Afghanistan’s Best Batter

Ibrahim Zadran scored a half-century in the first innings against Ireland during their only test earlier this year, having scored 53 runs. He managed to score a mere 12 runs in the following innings but has a total of 541 runs in 14 test innings across his international career with an average of 38.64. The opener is the leading choice for the next game.

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Rachin Ravindra was the leading batter for New Zealand in their two-match test series against Australia. In the four innings that they played, he scored 4, 82, 0 and 59 runs. With a total of 145 runs, including two half-centuries, and an average of 36.25 during the series, he is expected to come out on top once again in the upcoming encounter.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Best Bowlers

Zia-ur-Rehman to be Afghanistan’s Best Bowler

During Afghanistan’s sole test match against Ireland, Zia-ur-Rehman achieved a brilliant fifer in the first innings and went on to pick one more wicket in the second innings. With six wickets in two innings and a stellar bowling average of 16.16, he is the leading choice to be their premier bowler in the upcoming match as well.

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Matt Henry was beyond relentless in New Zealand’s test series against Australia wherein he claimed a total of 17 wickets in just four innings. He picked seven, two, five and three wickets in each of the four innings and ended up with a commendable bowling average of 15.70. Based on this phenomenal performance, he is anticipated to be their top bowler this time around, too.