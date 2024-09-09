AFG (Afghanistan) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction

AFG

16%

Chance of Winning

NEW

84%

Bet Now!

Test

Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground

Afghanistan and New Zealand will play their only test in India as they take on each other at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida. Their clash is scheduled to be played from September 9 to 13, 2024, with a scheduled start time of 10:00 A.M IST.

Facts:

  • Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi was the top run scorer of their test match against Ireland, having scored 75 runs in two innings.
  • New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra was the leading batter for the team in their test series against Australia where he amassed 145 runs in four innings.

Join Batery and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

Afghanistan’s test outing prior to this was during their series against Ireland at Abu Dhabi. It was a rather forgettable affair for the former whose batting display was suboptimal to say the least. Afghanistan were dismissed for a measly 155 runs in the first innings which is ridiculously low for this format - opener Ibrahim Zadran and Karim Janat were the only ones who made a reasonable effort by scoring 53 and 41* runs, respectively. Naturally, Ireland took the lead and piled on 263 runs which gave them a massive edge in the game. Afghanistan responded by piling on an extra 218 runs but this was the nail in their coffin as they gave Ireland the leeway to surpass their target, leading to a six-wicket loss.

New Zealand hosted Australia for a two-match test series at the beginning of the year which was a comfortable clean sweep for the visitors. The first match in particular was far too easy for Australia who batted first and 383 in the first innings but New Zealand only had enough firepower to score 179. Australia managed to amass an additional 164 runs but it proved too difficult a task for New Zealand to chase who were bundled out for 196 which handed Australia a dominant 172-run victory. The second game saw the host nation bat first but their score of 162 did not pose a threat to Australia in the slightest who took it as an opportunity to snatch the lead with 256 runs on the board. New Zealand performed substantially better at the second time of asking, having racked in 372 runs, but Australia made up the deficit rather easily to take home a three-wicket win.

  • Afghanistan chance of winning - 16%
  • New Zealand chance of winning - 84%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Betting Tips

New Zealand to score under 35.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

Tom Latham and Will Young were the opening batters for New Zealand during their test series against Australia and there was only one instance where the pair surpassed a 35-run partnership. With totals of 47, 6, 12 and 15 in the series, it is safe to assume that there will not be a significant improvement in the upcoming game, especially as Latham and Young are currently averaging at 39.83 and 26.55, respectively, in their international test careers.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 22.5

1.87
Bet on Batery

New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 35.5

1.87
Bet on Batery

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground has never hosted a test match before and this will be the first one played at the venue. In T20 and ODI cricket, the pitch is known to be batting friendly and high scores are supported by the surface. Chasing is not impossible but setting a target is considered to be advantageous here.

Weather Report

There is a 60% chance of a washout at Noida on match day and the weather will likely disrupt the match. Scattered thunderstorms are predicted with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Shams Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Afsar Zazai, Ikram Alikhil, Khalil Ahmad, Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman.

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran

Batter

Azmatullah Omarzai

All-rounder

Rahmat Shah

All-rounder

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C)

Batter

Afsar Zazai

Wicket-keeper

Abdul Malik

Batter

Bahir Shah

Batter

Zia-ur-Rehman

Bowler

Qais Ahmad

Bowler

Nijat Masood

Bowler

Zahir Khan

Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have suffered four defeats in their last five test games in the buildup to this fixture. Their only victory was over Zimbabwe.

New Zealand Player List

Tim Southee (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham

Batter

Will Young

Batter

Kane Williamson

Batter

Rachin Ravindra

All-rounder

Daryl Mitchell

All-rounder

Tom Blundell

Wicket-keeper

Glenn Phillips

All-rounder

Ajaz Patel

Bowler

Matt Henry

Bowler

Tim Southee (C)

Bowler

Ben Sears

Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand enter this game on the back of two defeats and three losses in test cricket. They have all the firepower to take Afghanistan to the cleaners.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

Afghanistan and New Zealand have never competed in test cricket before, making this fixture their first head-to-head meeting.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran and Noor Ali Zadran were the openers for Afghanistan in their test match against Ireland where the duo added 11 and 24 runs to the first wicket. Their partnership was mediocre at best and it is unlikely that it will get any better than this. New Zealand, too, were not extraordinary by any means but their openers scored 47, 6, 12 and 15 runs in the two test matches they played against Australia. New Zealand are much more seasoned in the test format than their counterparts and definitely have the upper hand going into this matchup.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Best Batters

Ibrahim Zadran to be Afghanistan’s Best Batter

Ibrahim Zadran scored a half-century in the first innings against Ireland during their only test earlier this year, having scored 53 runs. He managed to score a mere 12 runs in the following innings but has a total of 541 runs in 14 test innings across his international career with an average of 38.64. The opener is the leading choice for the next game.

Rachin Ravindra to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Rachin Ravindra was the leading batter for New Zealand in their two-match test series against Australia. In the four innings that they played, he scored 4, 82, 0 and 59 runs. With a total of 145 runs, including two half-centuries, and an average of 36.25 during the series, he is expected to come out on top once again in the upcoming encounter.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand Best Bowlers

Zia-ur-Rehman to be Afghanistan’s Best Bowler

During Afghanistan’s sole test match against Ireland, Zia-ur-Rehman achieved a brilliant fifer in the first innings and went on to pick one more wicket in the second innings. With six wickets in two innings and a stellar bowling average of 16.16, he is the leading choice to be their premier bowler in the upcoming match as well.

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Matt Henry was beyond relentless in New Zealand’s test series against Australia wherein he claimed a total of 17 wickets in just four innings. He picked seven, two, five and three wickets in each of the four innings and ended up with a commendable bowling average of 15.70. Based on this phenomenal performance, he is anticipated to be their top bowler this time around, too.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

New Zealand

Afghanistan are gearing up for their tenth international test appearance in this fixture and they are highly inexperienced in this format compared to New Zealand who have held test-playing status for significantly longer. Although the latter lost 2-0 against Australia in their test series earlier this year, they are still the favorites to emerge victorious in this encounter.
  • Afghanistan to win @ 4.70 (Batery)
  • New Zealand to win @ 1.19 (Batery)
Bet Now!