Australia vs India Match Prediction
AUS
57%
Chance of Winning
IND
43%
Test
Adelaide Oval
Facts:
- Virat Kohli has scored three centuries and one half century at Adelaide prior to this fixture.
- India registered their lowest ever score of 36 at Adelaide in their last visit which was back in Dec 2020.
Australia vs India Chance of Winning
Australia headed into this series as firm favourites but they registered their first ever defeat in Perth Stadium and trail the series 1-0. It's not just the defeat but the manner of defeat that could have a lasting impact in this series. Australia would be hoping to turn things around on the venue where India registered their lowest ever score in the last outing.
India headed into the series after a disappointing series against New Zealand at home. Against all odds they registered an impressive win on the back of standing captain Jasprit Bumrah who was sensational in the game as he bagged eight wickets. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Australia ’ chances of winning - 57%
- India’ chances of winning - 43%
Australia vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal was brilliant in the last game against Australia as he scored 161 in the second innings. With 1280 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for India in 2024 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Marnus Labuschagne has struggled to make an impact In Tests this year. In 2024, Labuschagne has scored 245 runs with an average of 24.50 which clearly showcases his struggle. We believe Labuschagne will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia Opening Partnership Over 25.5
India Opening Partnership Over 28.5
Australia vs India Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batted first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Australia News & Player List
Australia Player List
Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett, Beau Webster
Predicted Playing XI
|
Usman Khawaja
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
Batter
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batter
|
Steven Smith
|
Batter
|
Alex Carey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
All-rounder
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Lyon
|
Bowler
|
Scott Boland
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
Australia headed into this series after a 2-0 series win against New Zealand back in Mar 2024, they lost the opening game which was their second defeat in eight matches this year.
India News & Player List
India Player List
KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
KL Rahul
|
Batter
|
Nitish Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India headed into this series after a 3-0 loss against New Zealand at home. They won the opening game and lead the series 1-0.
Australia vs India Head to Head
Australia have had an upper hand in this fixture in the past against India 45-33. In the opening game of this series India registered an impressive win and took the series lead 1-0.
Head to Head
Australia : 45
India: 33
Draw/Tie: 30
Australia vs India Betting Odds
India to have a better opening partnership than Australia
India and Australia go head to head in the second game of the five match Test series after the visitors registered an impressive win in the opening game. What makes this win even more impressive is the fact India went in the opening game without their skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill who are expected to return in the starting eleven in this game. On the other hand, after the humbling in the opening game the spotlight would be on Australia to see how they react after one of the worst performances at home in recent memory. There are still question marks over who starts with Usman Khawaja at the top, looking at the form of Indian bowlers especially Jasprit Bumrah we believe India would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Australia vs India
Test
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia vs India Top Batters
Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter
Australia batsmen have struggled to make an impact in Tests this year which makes this a tough call. Travis Head was pretty much the only positive for Australia in the batting department in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Virat Kohli to be India’ top batter
Virat Kohli has struggled in Tests prior to this series but in the opening game he scored a brilliant century which was his first century since March 2023. At Adelaide, Kohli has scored three centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Australia vs India Top Bowlers
Pat Cummins to be Australia’ top bowler
Pat Cummins has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Australia in recent history. The last time both sides played at Adelaide, Cummins bagged four wickets as India were bowled out for 36 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler
It's hard to look past Jasprit Bumrah as he was sensational in the opening game where he bagged eight wickets. This year with 49 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for India in Tests which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
- Australia to win - 1.76 (PariMatch)
- India to win - 2.07 (PariMatch)
Parimatch