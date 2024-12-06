Australia vs India Match Prediction AUS 57 % Chance of Winning IND 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia take on India in the second game of the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 06 at 09:30 AM IST.

Australia vs India Chance of Winning

Australia headed into this series as firm favourites but they registered their first ever defeat in Perth Stadium and trail the series 1-0. It's not just the defeat but the manner of defeat that could have a lasting impact in this series. Australia would be hoping to turn things around on the venue where India registered their lowest ever score in the last outing.

India headed into the series after a disappointing series against New Zealand at home. Against all odds they registered an impressive win on the back of standing captain Jasprit Bumrah who was sensational in the game as he bagged eight wickets. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia ’ chances of winning - 57%

India’ chances of winning - 43%

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Australia vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal was brilliant in the last game against Australia as he scored 161 in the second innings. With 1280 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for India in 2024 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Marnus Labuschagne has struggled to make an impact In Tests this year. In 2024, Labuschagne has scored 245 runs with an average of 24.50 which clearly showcases his struggle. We believe Labuschagne will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batted first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett, Beau Webster

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Steven Smith Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Scott Boland Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia headed into this series after a 2-0 series win against New Zealand back in Mar 2024, they lost the opening game which was their second defeat in eight matches this year.

India News & Player List

India Player List

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper KL Rahul Batter Nitish Reddy All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder Harshit Rana Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India headed into this series after a 3-0 loss against New Zealand at home. They won the opening game and lead the series 1-0.

Australia vs India Head to Head

Australia have had an upper hand in this fixture in the past against India 45-33. In the opening game of this series India registered an impressive win and took the series lead 1-0.

Head to Head

Australia : 45

India: 33

Draw/Tie: 30

Australia vs India Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Australia

India and Australia go head to head in the second game of the five match Test series after the visitors registered an impressive win in the opening game. What makes this win even more impressive is the fact India went in the opening game without their skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill who are expected to return in the starting eleven in this game. On the other hand, after the humbling in the opening game the spotlight would be on Australia to see how they react after one of the worst performances at home in recent memory. There are still question marks over who starts with Usman Khawaja at the top, looking at the form of Indian bowlers especially Jasprit Bumrah we believe India would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs India Top Batters

Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter

Australia batsmen have struggled to make an impact in Tests this year which makes this a tough call. Travis Head was pretty much the only positive for Australia in the batting department in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Virat Kohli to be India’ top batter

Virat Kohli has struggled in Tests prior to this series but in the opening game he scored a brilliant century which was his first century since March 2023. At Adelaide, Kohli has scored three centuries which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs India Top Bowlers

Pat Cummins to be Australia’ top bowler

Pat Cummins has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Australia in recent history. The last time both sides played at Adelaide, Cummins bagged four wickets as India were bowled out for 36 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler

It's hard to look past Jasprit Bumrah as he was sensational in the opening game where he bagged eight wickets. This year with 49 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for India in Tests which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.