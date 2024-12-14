Facts: With 240 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer in this series.

With 12 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket taker after two matches.

Australia vs India Match Prediction

Australia take on India in the third match of the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy at The Gabba, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 14 at 05:50 AM IST.

Australia vs India Chance of Winning

Australia headed into this game with their heads held high as they responded to all the criticism after the Perth Test in a very Aussie fashion as they obliterated India in the second test and drew the series 1-1. Travis Head and Mitchell Starc were phenomenal in the game as Australia won the match with ten wickets to spare.

All the highs after the opening game seemed to have been long gone for India as they failed to turn up in the second game as Australian bowlers dominated the game. India failed to score past 200 runs in both innings and it turned out to be a one sided game. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia ’ chances of winning - 68%

India’ chances of winning - 32%

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Australia vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal was brilliant in the opening game against Australia but if we look into the first innings scores in the two matches thus far, Jaiswal has scored in single digits in both matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Marnus Labuschagne has struggled to make an impact In Tests this year. Even though Labuschagne was brilliant in the first innings in the last game, we believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs India Match Toss Prediction

The teams batting first and second have identical records at the venue with 26 wins in 66 matches. Even though two of the last three games have been won by the chasing team, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett, Beau Webster







Predicted Playing XI









Usman Khawaja Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Steven Smith Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Scott Boland Bowler

Australia Team Form

After a disappointing start to the series, Australia managed to turn things around in the last Test as they beat India with ten wickets to spare.

India News & Player List

India Player List

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

Predicted Playing XI







Rohit Sharma Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper KL Rahul Batter Nitish Reddy All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder Harshit Rana Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India got off to a great start as they beat Australia in the opening game but in the last game Indian batters failed to show up as Australia leveled the series 1-1.

Australia vs India Head to Head

Australia have had an upper hand in this fixture in the past against India 46-33. In the last game, Australia registered a comprehensive win as they leveled the series 1-1.

Head to Head

Australia : 46

India: 33

Draw/Tie: 30

Australia vs India Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Australia

India and Australia go head to head in the third game with the series leveled at 1-1. Both sides have registered a comprehensive win thus far and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the third Test once again turns into a one sided affair. Australian batters were criticised after the defeat in the opening game but Aussies roared back in the second Test as they beat India with ten wickets to spare. Even though Australia had a better opening stand in the game, we believe the Indian opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have had a far better showing than the Australian pair of Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney as Usman Khawaja has struggled in both games thus far. We believe India would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs India Top Batters

Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter

Travis Head was sensational in the last game as he scored 140 off 141 balls which took Australia over the line. With 240 runs, Head is the leading run scorer in this series thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nitish Reddy to be India’ top batter

Nitish Reddy has had a brilliant start to his Test career as in the last game he was the only batter who looked comfortable as he scored 42 in both innings and was the leading run scorer for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs India Top Bowlers

Pat Cummins to be Australia’ top bowler

Pat Cummins was the stand out bowler for Australia in the last test as bagged seven wickets in the game which includes a fifer in the second innings. Since 2020 Cummins has bagged most wickets in Gabba which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah continued his brilliance in the last test as he bagged four wickets in the first innings. With 12 wickets in two matches, Bumrah is the leading wicket taker in the series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Australia to win - 1.48 (PariMatch)

India to win - 2.66 (PariMatch) After a disappointing defeat in the opening game against India, Australia managed to turn things around as they battered the host and leveled the series 1-1. Even though India beat Australia in Gabba the last time, the bookmakers have sided with Australia in this game and we believe you should do the same as they would register a comfortable win in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





