Australia vs India Match Prediction AUS 70 % Chance of Winning IND 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.674 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia take on India in the fourth match of the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 26 at 05:00 AM IST.

Australia vs India Chance of Winning

Australia headed into this game with their heads held high as after an underwhelming start to the series they have bounced back and have been dominant in the last two games. Australia leveled the series in the second Test but in the last match both sides managed to share the spoils and the series is tied at 1-1 after three matches.

Indian batsmen have struggled to make an impact in the last two Test matches as they failed to cross 200 runs in both innings in Adelaide as Australia won the match and then in the last game it was the bowlers who helped India save the game as the series remained tied at 1-1. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia ’ chances of winning - 70%

India’ chances of winning - 30%

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Australia vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal was brilliant in the opening game against Australia but if we look into the first innings scores in the three matches thus far, Jaiswal has scored in single digits in all three matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Marnus Labuschagne has struggled to make an impact In Tests this year. Even though Labuschagne was brilliant in Adelaide in the other two matches he has scored 0 and 12 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Australia vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has dominated the game in Melbourne Stadium. But the last three of the four matches at the venue have been won by the team that bowled first. We believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

We expect hot conditions on day one but temperature is expected to drop after day one. On Day three we expect slight showers in the after but it might not impact the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett, Beau Webster

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja Batter Sam Konstas Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Steven Smith Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Scott Boland Bowler

Australia Team Form

After a disappointing start to the series, Australia have dominated the last two matches. They won at Adelaide in the second game and the third Test ended in a draw.

India News & Player List

India Player List

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Tanush Kotian, Akash Deep, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Rohit Sharma Batter Nitish Reddy All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Akash Deep Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India got off to a great start as they beat Australia but got battered at Adelaide as Australia leveled the series 1-1. In the last match both sides managed to share the spoils.

Australia vs India Head to Head

Australia have had an upper hand in this fixture in the past against India 46-33. In the last game at the Gabba both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Australia : 46

India: 33

Draw/Tie: 31

Australia vs India Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than India

India and Australia go head to head in the fourth game with the series leveled at 1-1. Both sides have registered a comprehensive win thus far but Australia has dominated the last two matches as they head into this game with all the momentum in their favour. On the other hand India have a lot of questions that need answering as their batters failed to turn up in the last two games and it was the rain in the last match at Gabba that saved India as the series remained tied 1-1. Even though KL Rahul has looked great thus far it is the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal that tips the scale in Australia’s favour as he has struggled to score in the first innings. In three matches Jaiswal has scored 0, 0 and 4 in the first innings and Australia has had a better opening stand in all three games which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs India Top Batters

Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter

Travis Head has been the difference maker in the last two Test matches for Australia as he has scored two centuries in the last two matches and has scored 409 thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be India’ top batter

With Indian batsmen failing to perform, KL Rahul has been sensational for India in the first three matches. With 235 runs, Rahul is the leading run scorer for India in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs India Top Bowlers

Scott Boland to be Australia’ top bowler

Scott Boland has been brilliant at his home venue in the past. Boland is expected to start the game as he has bagged ten wickets in two Test matches in Melbourne which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah has been the best bowler in this series. Out of the 47 wickets Australia has conceded in the three matches, Bumrah has bagged 21 wickets and is the leading wicket taker in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.