Facts: With 410 runs, Travis Head is the leading run scorer in this series.

With 30 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket taker in this series.

Australia vs India Chance of Winning

This series has been one of the most intense Australia vs India series that we have witnessed in the modern era. It all started with one of the biggest upsets in the opening game as India against all odds became the first team to beat Australia in the Perth Stadium. Australia bounced back in the second test as once again India struggled to negate the pick ball as Australia won by ten wickets in Adelaide. Both sides managed to share the spoils in the third Test at the Gabba. The last game was one of the best boxing day games we have seen between the two sides as both sides had opportunities to win the game but it was Australia who dominated the final session as they bagged seven wickets and won the game by 184 runs and led the series 2-1. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia ’ chances of winning - 67%

India’ chances of winning - 33%

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Australia vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal was brilliant in the last game as he scored two half centuries and was the leading run scorer for India in the match. So far Jaiswal has scored 359 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Marnus Labuschagne has struggled to make an impact In Tests this year. But since the Adelaide Test he has been brilliant. In the last game, Labuschagne scored 72 and 70 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Rohit Sharma to score Under 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has dominated the game at this venue. The team batting second is unbeaten in the last five games which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Brendan Doggett, Beau Webster

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja Batter Sam Konstas Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Steven Smith Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Pat Cummins All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Scott Boland Bowler

Australia Team Form

After a disappointing start to the series, Australia have dominated the last three games and have taken a 2-1 lead.

India News & Player List

India Player List

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Tanush Kotian, Akash Deep, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

Predicted Playing XI

KL Rahul Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Rohit Sharma Batter Nitish Reddy All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Akash Deep Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler

India Team Form

India got off to a great start as they beat Australia in the first game but they head into this game after a defeat at Melbourne and trail the series 2-1.

Australia vs India Head to Head

Australia have had an upper hand in this fixture in the past against India 47-33. In the last game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia won the game by 184 runs.

Head to Head

Australia : 47

India: 33

Draw/Tie: 31

Australia vs India Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than India

India and Australia go head to head in the fifth game with Australia taking the series lead 2-1 after the boxing day game. Both sides headed into the boxing day match with the series tied at 1-1 but once again Australia dominated the match and had a better opening partnership in the first innings. In the second innings Australia lost six wickets but managed to recover thanks to a brilliant partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Pat Cummins as Australia won the game by 184 runs. Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India and once again struggled as he averaged under 11 in the last ten matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in all four matches Australia has had a better opening partnership in the first innings which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Australia vs India Top Batters

Steven Smith to be Australia’ top batter

There were some question marks around Steven Smith’s form but he has answered those critics and has hit back to back centuries in the last two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul to be India’ top batter

Even though KL Rahul struggled in the last match, we are going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent batsman for India in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia vs India Top Bowlers

Pat Cummins to be Australia’ top bowler

Pat Cummins was once again impressive in the last game as he bagged six wickets in the match. Cummins has bagged 20 wickets in this series and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah continued his impressive form in the last game as he bagged nine wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 30 wickets, Bumrah is the leading wicket taker for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.