Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction AUS 85 % Chance of Winning PAK 15 % Place a bet Melbet 1.21 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.111 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xBet 5.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Australia and Pakistan will face off in the first Test match of the Pakistan tour of Australia. Australia will be hosting the series at Perth Stadium in Perth, starting from 14th December. The game will begin at 7:50 AM IST.

Australia vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

After managing to retain the Ashes in England and winning the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, Australia will be very thrilled to move on to their next endeavour on a positive note. Skipper Pat Cummins will be hoping to test out their capabilities in the red ball cricket against Pakistan. Lance Morris has earned his maiden call-up to the Test squad for Pakistan series.

Pakistan will be keen to break their winless streak in Australia. Babar Azam left the skipper role and the responsibility was handed over to Shan Masood in the meantime. Shan Masood and co. will be hoping that the side can adjust to the conditions and put on a decent show in this opening match of the Test series. Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, and Khurram Shehzad will be making their Test debut in Pakistan’s squad against Australia.

Pakistan's chance of winning: 15%

Australia' chance of winning: 85%

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Australia vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Australia to score high before 1st dismissal

Australia packs a premium line-up of batters and bowlers in the team. David Warner and Usman Khawaja are prime examples of class in the team who possess a lot of experience in the Test format. They average at 44.43 & 47.20 respectively in the Test format respectively. Warner and Khawaja’s average spike up playing against Pakistan; 83.53 & 99.20 respectively. In the last Test series between the sides, Australia scored 156, 82 & 8 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of those games. This poses a high possibility of Australia to carry out a successful opening partnership in the next game. Pakistan is starting with a bunch of new players and will be inexperienced. Australia are likely to exploit the situation in their favour.

Australia vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

Australia takes confidence from their impeccable record at Perth Stadium, having won all three Test matches played at this venue. The toss becomes crucial, with both teams eager to bowl first and exploit any surface moisture, considering the average first innings score is a substantial 446 runs.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared at Perth Cricket Stadium will have extra bounce and carry for the seamers. The batsmen will have to work hard for their runs. The weather forecast for the Test match is light rain expected on the 1st, 3rd and 4th day of the Test match.

Australia Player List

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Lance Morris

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Usman Khawaja Batter David Warner Batter Travis Head Batter Steve Smith Batter Pat Cummins © Bowler Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Nathan Lyon Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Marnus Labuschagne Batter

Australia Team Form

Australia have not played Test cricket since July when they retained The Ashes against England away. They have a strong batting and bowling order and will be relying for a win here.

Pakistan Players List

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Predicted Playing XI

Shan Masood © Batter Imam ul-Haq Batter Babar Azam Batter Sarfaraz Ahmed Wicket-keeper Abdullah Shafique Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Mir Hamza Bowler Khurram Shehzad Bowler Abrar Ahmed Batter

Pakistan Recent Form

Pakistan’s Test form dropped in 2022 in what was a poor year by their standards. They have, however, recovered and should pose a threat to the hosts. In their last series, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 2-0 away after a drawn series against New Zealand at home.

Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have competed in 69 matches in the history of Test cricket where Australia have a clear edge with 35 wins compared to Pakistan’s 15 victories.

Pakistan Won: 15

Australia Won: 35

No Result/ Abandoned: 19

Australia vs Pakistan Betting Odds

The home side has unveiled a full-strength squad for the series, with Lance Morris earning his maiden Test call-up. The batting department boasts the likes of David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and the promising all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. The bowling unit, led by pacers Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood, along with the spin wizard Nathan Lyon, is geared up to make crucial breakthroughs.

Pakistan, introducing uncapped talents Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, and Khurram Shehzad, is determined to turn the tables. The young batters may not get a chance at the start of the series but the team will be hoping for a good outing with the bat. With a formidable batting lineup featuring captain Shan Masood, openers Imam-Ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, and the experienced Babar Azam, the visitors are ready to challenge the Aussie bowlers. The pace trio of Khurram Shehzad, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mir Hamza holds the key to providing timely breakthroughs.

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Australia vs Pakistan Top Batters

Steve Smith to be the top batter for Australia

Steve Smith has scored 9,320 runs in 102 international Test matches with an average of 58.61. He has 32 centuries and 39 half-centuries in his Test career. Smith has an impressive Test record against the Pakistani side. He played just 12 Test matches against Pakistan and scored 981 runs, with his best being 165*.

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Former captain Babar will be instrumental with his batting ability in the upcoming Test. Babar’s ability to control the innings and guide the team during crucial phases makes him a key player. In 49 Tests, Babar has amassed 3772 runs, including 9 centuries.

Australia vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Pat Cummins to be the top bowler for Australia

Cummins is considered a force to be reckoned with, not just in the Test series, the current Aussie skipper is an excellent bowler in all three formats. In his test career spanning just 55 matches, he took 239 wickets with a bowling average of 22.94. Cummins played just 5 test matches against the Pakistani side and took 20 wickets till now with a bowling average of 26.35, his best being 5/56.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Leading the pace attack will be the dynamic left-arm pacer Shaheen. In 27 Tests, Shaheen has taken 105 wickets with 10/94 being his best performance. He will be expected to keep up with his consistent bowling throughout the Test.