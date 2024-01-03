Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction AUS 85 % Chance of Winning PAK 15 % Place a bet Parimatch 6.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.309 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia and Pakistan will face off in the third and the last Test match of the Pakistan tour of Australia. Australia will be hosting the series at Sydney Cricket Ground starting from 3rd January, 2024. The game will begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Australia vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Australia claimed the series after winning the Boxing Day Test by 79 runs at Melbourne Cricket Ground. It also happened to be Australia’s 18th win in a row in Tests at home against Pakistan. They will continue their dominating display in the third game also to clinch the series by a 3-0 margin.

Pakistan will be keen to break their winless streak in Australia. Pakistan will come hard in the third test to win the test to create history to win the first test on Australian soil after 1995. Shan Masood is leading the company and will be expected to flip their luck after two consecutive defeats in the past two Tests. They currently are behind 0-2 in the current Test series.

Pakistan's chance of winning: 15%

Australia' chance of winning: 85%

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Australia vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Australia to score over 34.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@parimatch)

Australia packs a premium line-up of batters and bowlers in the team. David Warner and Usman Khawaja are prime examples of class in the team who possess a lot of experience in the Test format. They average at 44.58 & 47.06 respectively in the Test format respectively. Warner and Khawaja’s averages spike up playing against Pakistan. In the current Test series, the duo posted the scores of 126 & 90 runs for the opening partnership in the 1st innings of the two games. This indicates the ineffectiveness of the Pakistani bowlers on foreign soil whereas Warner will be looking to end his Test career on a high note. This poses a high possibility of Australia to carry out a successful opening partnership in the next game. Pakistan is starting with a bunch of new players and will be inexperienced. Australia are likely to exploit the situation in their favour.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan’s score before 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Australia 1.05 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: Australia 1.36 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

Sydney Cricket Ground is widely known for housing a batting-friendly pitch. However, unlike most other grounds, this pitch helps spinners a little, as they usually get late turns after the 2nd day. Teams have scored at rates of above 3 in Test matches since 2000. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

There is a chance of rain on all five days of the Test match. The sun will be out, but clouds will be there as well. Temperatures will be around 27 degrees Celsius with the humidity on the higher side.

Australia Player List

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Cameron Green, Lance Morris

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Usman Khawaja Batter David Warner Batter Travis Head Batter Steve Smith Batter Pat Cummins © Bowler Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Nathan Lyon Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Marnus Labuschagne Batter

Australia Team Form

Australia have won the past two Tests and lead the tally by 2-0 in the current series. They have been exquisite in all the departments. They have a world-class line-up and have a fantastic winning momentum.

Pakistan Players List

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Predicted Playing XI

Shan Masood © Batter Imam ul-Haq Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Abdullah Shafique Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Agha Salman All-rounder Mir Hamza Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Aamer Jamal Batter

Pakistan Recent Form

The fresh Pakistani bowlers have performed very well but the batters are looking a bit pale with their performances in the current competition.

Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have competed in 71 matches in the history of Test cricket where Australia have a clear edge with 36 wins compared to Pakistan’s 15 victories.

Pakistan Won: 15

Australia Won: 36

No Result/ Abandoned: 20

Australia vs Pakistan Betting Odds

The Australian side won the first test match of the series by 360 runs and won the second one by 79 runs. With their impressive performances throughout the ongoing home tour, the confidence of the current Australia squad is at an all-time high. While players like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Usman Khawaja did splendid batting to secure the first test victory, bowlers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took quick wickets to secure the second one. Both the batting and bowling side of Australia look promising, as they have been delivering consistent performances in both the home and away matches.

Pakistan, on the other hand, is not in good form, as fans can sense a slight tension in the dressing room following the captaincy change. If they lose the third and final game, Pakistan will also lose their position at the ongoing ICC Test Championship. The Pakistani batting line-up has failed to deliver good batting performances and as a result had to suffer defeats in the two Tests.

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Australia vs Pakistan Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be the top batter for Australia

Mitchell Marsh bats in deep order but managed to carry Australia’s innings in all the innings of this series. He scored 90 & 63* and 41 & 96 runs in the two games. With 290 runs in 4 innings, he is the top scorer of the series and averages at 96.66.

Shan Masood to be the top batter for Pakistan

Pakistan is suffering from inconsistency and finds it very hard to bat well on foreign soil. Shan Masood is leading his side from the front as he is the top scorer from his side with 146 runs in 4 innings, averaging at 36.50. He scored 54 & 60 runs in the last Test.

Australia vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Pat Cummins to be the top bowler for Australia

Cummins is considered a force to be reckoned with, not just in the Test series, the current Aussie skipper is an excellent bowler in all three formats. Cummins is the top bowler from his side and picked 13 wickets in 4 innings. He picked 10 wickets on his own in the previous test.

Aamer Jamal to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Aamer Jamal made his Test debut with this series and is doing very well with his bowling. He has picked 12 wickets in 4 innings with an economy rate of 4.30. He picked 5 wickets in the previous game and will be Pakistan’s best bowler in the next game.