Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction AUS 91 % Chance of Winning PAK 9 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.385 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia and Pakistan are set to clash on December 26, 2023, as part of Pakistan’s Tour of Australia. The match will be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, at 5:00 A.M IST.

Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Australia and Pakistan are set to clash on December 26, 2023, as part of Pakistan’s Tour of Australia. The match will be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, at 5:00 A.M IST.

Australia vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

Australia wiped the floor with Pakistan during their first test match at Perth, wherein they won the toss and opted to bat first. This decision, in hindsight, was the right one as they posted scores of 487 and 233/5d. Pakistan seem to have faltered quite a bit, considering they could only respond with meager totals of 271 and 89 runs. They handed the victory to Australia, who won by a margin of 360 runs.

Australia has shown brilliant form lately and their convincing victory over Pakistan in the first test match solidifies their status as the more dominant squad. Pakistan played a test match against Victoria XI following their defeat, but the match was drawn as they scored 323 and 57/3 runs, while their adversaries scored 272/4d. Pakistan’s form seems to be dwindling and their recent performances do not particularly inspire confidence.

Australia chance of winning - 91%

Pakistan chance of winning - 9%

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Australia vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Travis Head is the player to look out for considering his all-rounder abilities. He has displayed exceptional form over the last few matches across various formats. In the course of his test career, he has gathered 2958 runs in 43 matches. Marnus Labuschagne has also been a revelation for Australia, having amassed 3807 runs in 44 test matches so far. Pat Cummins, the captain, has been nothing short of sensational with 242 wickets in 56 matches.

Babar Azam has served Pakistan brilliantly as their middle-order batsman, having scored 3807 runs in 50 test matches. Sarfaraz Ahmed, their wicket-keeper batsman, has a wealth of experience with 3031 runs in 54 matches so far. Shaheen Afridi is their up-and-coming daunting bowler who has managed to capture 107 wickets in 28 test matches.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Out of 116 test matches held here, 56 have been won by teams batting first and 42 by teams batting second. The last match hosted at the venue was between Pakistan and Victoria XI. The former won the toss and elected to bat first, but the match ended in a draw. However, considering the historical advantage of batting first at the venue, it seems likely that the toss winner could opt for a similar strategy in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Light thunderstorms are anticipated on the day of the match as there is a 25% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc.

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Steven Smith Batter Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Mitchell Starc Bowler Pat Cummins (C) Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia absolutely bested Pakistan in their previous outing and appear to be in a position to do so again in their second encounter.

Pakistan Player List

Shan Masood (c), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Noman Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sajid Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter Shan Masood (C) Batter Khurram Shahzad All-rounder Babar Azam Batter Saud Shakeel All-rounder Sarfaraz Ahmed Wicket-keeper Agha Salman All-rounder Faheem Ashraf Bowler Aamer Jamal All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s form has been dwindling and it is rather difficult to gauge whether they have it in them to overcome Australia at present.

Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

Australia and Pakistan have played 70 test matches against each other. Out of these, 35 were won by the former and 15 were favorable for Pakistan. The remaining 20 matches ended with draws.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 70

Australia - 35

Pakistan - 15

Draw - 20

Australia vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Mitchell Marsh to score a half-century against Pakistan

Mitchell Marsh has scored a total of 1663 runs during his test career over the course of 36 matches. His record against Pakistan also indicates that he is in an excellent position at the moment, as he has scored 347 runs in five matches against Pakistan. This is inclusive of three half-centuries, two of which were achieved in their previous encounter against each other. Mitchell Marsh could continue to assert his dominance and aim for a fourth half-century in the upcoming match.

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Australia vs Pakistan Best Batters

David Warner to be Australia’s Best Batter

David Warner has always been a reliable opening batsman for Australia, and this is evidenced by his performance against Pakistan in their previous match. Warner amassed a ton, having scored 164 runs from 211 deliveries. He was playing in a league of his own as he was the top batsman of the entire match. Considering his exceptional contribution, he can be anticipated to be their top batter once again.

Imam-ul-Haq to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s opening batsman, was their top scorer in the first innings against Australia, having scored 62 runs from 199 deliveries. In the second innings, he scored ten runs from 20 balls. Although these figures are not particularly promising, he was their most consistent batsman and can be expected to emerge as their top batter once again.

Australia vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Mitchell Starc to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Mitchell Starc delivered two brilliant spells against Pakistan in their last encounter. During the first innings, he bowled 25 overs, conceded just 68 runs and delivered five maidens, giving him an economy rate of 2.72. He claimed two wickets in the process. In the second innings, he bowled just nine overs and gave away 31 runs, giving him an economy rate of 3.44. This time, he captured three wickets. Considering these excellent figures, he can be relied upon to be their standout bowler.

Aamer Jamal to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Aamer Jamal was the top wicket-taker for Pakistan in their last outing against Australia. His first spell was particularly impressive as he captured a whopping six wickets. He bowled 20.2 overs, allowed 111 runs and delivered a maiden, resulting in an economy rate of 5.45. In the second innings, he delivered nine overs and conceded 28 runs which translated to an economy rate of 3.11. He claimed one wicket during the process. He can be expected to remain their top bowler in the upcoming match as well.