AUS (Australia) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction
AUS
98%
Chance of Winning
WI
2%
Test
Adelaide Oval
Facts:
- Australia leads the tally by 60-32 in their 118 Test matches against West Indies.
- Australia are coming from a Test victory by 3-0 against Pakistan whereas West Indies lost their last Test series by 1-0 (vs India).
Australia vs West Indies Chance of Winning
Australia, fresh from a convincing 3-0 Test triumph against Pakistan, embarks on a new Test cricket era sans David Warner, who bid farewell in the SCG series. Steve Smith steps into the opening role alongside Usman Khawaja in Adelaide, aiming to continue his decade-long dominance against Test bowling attacks.
The West Indies' last Test encounter was a home series against India in July 2023, ending in a 1-0 series loss. Their struggles against Australia in Test cricket over the past two decades are evident. The Caribbean team arrives in Australia with a squad featuring six uncapped players out of 15. The team's youth will be tested, placing responsibility on seasoned players like Kraigg Brathwaite and Kemar Roach. The spotlight also falls on emerging talents such as Alzarri Joseph, Joshua da Silva, and Tagenarine Chanderpaul as the West Indies look to make their mark down-under.
West Indies's chance of winning: 2%
Australia' chance of winning: 98%
Australia vs West Indies Betting Tips
West Indies to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
West Indies played their last Test series back in July 2023 where they lost the series by 1-0. They were outplayed in the batting and the bowling department. However, their openers did their part in those outings but they lacked support from the deep order. The openers, Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul average at 34.89 & 40.69 in their Test career. They posted the opening partnerships of 31 & 8 runs in the first game but did fairly well in the next game, posting the scores of 71 & 38 runs before their first wicket. They managed to sustain a good partnership in those games and will hopefully do the same in the next game. Australia will be coming in hot with their world-class bowlers. However, Adelaide Oval gives the Indies a good opportunity to exploit the conditions and score runs with the pace of the ball.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 40.5 runs
Total fours Over 111.5
Total sixes Over 10.5
Australia vs West Indies Toss Prediction
The pitch at the venue in Adelaide has generally been good for batting as teams have scored at rates of over 3.00 in the last 20 years. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
There is no chance of rain for the time being in Adelaide and temperatures will be around 24 and 28 degrees Celsius. The sun will also be out and conditions for playing cricket will be pleasant.
Australia Player List
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head (vc), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Carey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Usman Khawaja
|
Batter
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Steve Smith
|
Batter
|
Pat Cummins ©
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Lyon
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batter
Australia Team Form
Australia have won their last Test series against Pakistan by 3-0. They are in stellar form and will look to dominate in the first Test.
West Indies Players List
Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach (wk), Akeem Jordan, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kraigg Brathwaite (c)
|
Batter
|
Tagenarine Chanderpaul
|
Batter
|
Kirk McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Kavem Hodge
|
All-rounder
|
Justin Greaves
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua Da Silva
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Kemar Roach
|
Bowler
West Indies Recent Form
West Indies have a young squad and the onus will be on their experienced players. They are coming from a Test defeat against India.
Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record
Both teams have competed in 118 matches in the history of Test cricket where Australia have a clear edge with 60 wins compared to West Indies’s 32 victories.
West Indies Won: 32
Australia Won: 60
No Result/ Abandoned: 26
Australia vs West Indies Betting Odds
In the recent match between Australia and Pakistan, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat. Despite a shaky start with both openers dismissed for ducks, the lower middle order's resilience led them to a total of 313. Australia, batting decently, scored 299 but fell short. In the second innings, Pakistan faltered, managing only 115, and Australia effortlessly chased down the target, securing an eight-wicket victory.
West Indies had squared off against India in their last encounter, where West Indies won the toss and elected to field. India decimated the West Indies with several batters playing fabulous knocks. They posted a huge total of 418 runs while, in return, the West Indies could only score 255. India again batted well in the second innings as they scored 181 and declared the innings, setting a target of 365 for their opponents. The West Indies were in a decent position of 76 runs for the loss of two wickets, and that is when the rain favoured them, with the entire day five getting washed out and the match ending in a draw.
Australia vs West Indies
Test
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia vs West Indies Top Batters
Marnus Labuschagne to be the top batter for Australia
Marnus has been walking in his idol Steve Smith's footsteps and has fabulous stats. He has smashed 3996 runs at an astonishing average of 52.57 in 46 games. He has played 4 innings against West Indies in his career where he posted the scores of 204, 104*, 163 & 32 runs. He averages 167.33 against them.
Kraigg Brathwaite to be the top batter for West Indies
The captain comes into this Test requiring another 21 runs to bring up 5500 runs in this format. He has scored 12 hundreds in Test cricket. Kraigg Brathwaite averages 34.89 in his Test career and will lead his side with his bat.
Australia vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Pat Cummins to be the top bowler for Australia
The captain comes into this Test in brilliant form after taking three five-wicket hauls from his last four Test innings. Pat Cummins will be the top bowling pick in the team and will be responsible for timely wickets.
Alzarri Joseph to be the top bowler for West Indies
The vice-captain is West Indies’ leader with the ball across all-formats. Alzarri Joseph took five wickets across his last Test in Adelaide in December 2022. He will be instrumental for West Indies in this Test series.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
West Indies to win the match @ 12.50 (Parimatch)
Australia to win the match @ 1.02 (Parimatch)
Parimatch