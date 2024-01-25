AUS (Australia) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction
AUS
98%
Chance of Winning
WI
2%
Test
The Gabba
Facts:
- Australia leads the tally by 61-32 in their 118 Test matches against West Indies.
- Australia are leading the series by 1-0 after their 10 wicket victory against West Indies in the last Test.
Australia vs West Indies Chance of Winning
The inexperienced West Indian side faced low expectations against Australia at home, resulting in predictable outcomes. Australia secured a dominant 10-wicket win in Adelaide and is poised as favourites for the series in Brisbane. Inconsistencies in the home side's batting have been apparent, with Travis Head's counter-attacking century in the recent Test crucial in avoiding embarrassment. Head, in exceptional form over the last months, is expected to maintain his performance in the final Test.
The West Indies' historical struggles against Australia in Test cricket were evident in the first Test, as they faltered against the formidable Australian bowling attack. Despite a moment when West Indies seemed poised for a lead with Australia struggling at 168-6, they couldn't sustain momentum, ultimately losing control of the match. Currently trailing 0-1 in the series, the West Indies aim to regroup and challenge Australia in the upcoming game to salvage the series.
West Indies's chance of winning: 2%
Australia' chance of winning: 98%
Australia vs West Indies Betting Tips
West Indies to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
West Indies played their last Test series back in July 2023 where they lost the series by 1-0. They were outplayed in the batting and the bowling department. The openers, Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, have great Test career numbers but their average takes a dip playing against Australia. Brathwaite and Chanderpaul average at 26.95 & 27.66 respectively against Australia. The duo were sent out pretty early by the Australian pacers who seemed to have the matter under their control. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood picked both of them in the two innings of the previous Test. WI could post the scores of 14 & 0 for the first wicket in the two innings. Australia will be coming in hot with their world-class bowlers. That said, West Indies are very likely to lose an early wicket in the 1st innings of the second Test match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 39.5 runs
Steve Smith Total Runs Over 48.5
Travis Head Total Runs Over 35.5
Australia vs West Indies Toss Prediction
The average first innings score at the Gabba is 332. The highest team innings here is Australia’s 645 against England in 1946. Known for its trustable bounce, the Gabba pitch consistently provides favorable conditions for swing and aids pace bowlers. It will be good for batting on the first two days, but will start to slow down a little after that, making life difficult for batters. Batting first could have its advantages. The team batting first in the match should look to set a score between 350-400 to have the best chance of winning the game. With the weather expected to be warm and humid for the first three days of the Test, the team winning the toss will like to bat first and bat long to drain the opposition.
Weather Report
The weather in Brisbane will be hot and humid for the first three days of the match. Thundershowers are expected in the last two days.
Australia Player List
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head (vc), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Carey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Usman Khawaja
|
Batter
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Steve Smith
|
Batter
|
Pat Cummins ©
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Lyon
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batter
Australia Team Form
Australia have won the last Test series by 10 wickets. They are in stellar form and will look to dominate in the second Test as well.
West Indies Players List
Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach (wk), Akeem Jordan, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kraigg Brathwaite (c)
|
Batter
|
Tagenarine Chanderpaul
|
Batter
|
Kirk McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Kavem Hodge
|
All-rounder
|
Justin Greaves
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua Da Silva
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Kemar Roach
|
Bowler
West Indies Recent Form
West Indies batting order crumbled against Australia in the first Test. They will be the underdogs in the series but will be looking to do better in the next game.
Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record
Both teams have competed in 119 matches in the history of Test cricket where Australia have a clear edge with 61 wins compared to West Indies’s 32 victories.
West Indies Won: 32
Australia Won: 61
No Result/ Abandoned: 26
Australia vs West Indies Betting Odds
Choosing to bowl first, Australia dismissed West Indies for 188 in the opening innings, with Kirk McKenzie's half-century being the only notable score. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins claimed four wickets each. Australia responded with a total of 283 in the first innings, highlighted by Travis Head's century (119). Debutant Shamar Joseph impressed with a 5-wicket haul. Australia then swiftly restricted the visitors to a mere 120 in the second innings. Chasing a modest 26 runs, Australia secured an easy 10-wicket victory. As West Indies aims for a comeback in the second Test, the challenge looms large with Australia holding the home advantage in the AUS vs WI Test series.
Australia vs West Indies
Test
The Gabba, Brisbane
Australia vs West Indies Top Batters
Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia
Travis Head was fantastic with the bat in the last Test. He scored 119 off 134 balls in the only innings he played that gave Australia a huge advantage in the game. He will be a key batter in the next game.
Kirk McKenzie to be the top batter for West Indies
Kirk McKenzie scored 50 & 26 runs in the last Test encounter against Australia. He was the top scorer in both the innings and will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.
Australia vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Josh Hazlewood to be the top bowler for Australia
Josh Hazlewood was pretty aggressive with the ball against West Indies in the last Test. He picked 4 wickets in the first innings followed by a 5-wicket haul in the second innings. He will be crucial in the bowling attack in the next Test.
Shamar Joseph to be the top bowler for West Indies
Shamar Joseph was the only effective bowler for West Indies in the last Test. He picked 5 wickets in the game, giving off 94 runs in the process. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
West Indies to win the match @ 17.00 (Parimatch)
Australia to win the match @ 1.01 (Parimatch)
Parimatch