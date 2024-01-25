AUS (Australia) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction AUS 98 % Chance of Winning WI 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.125 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia and West Indies will clash again in the second Test match of the West Indies tour of Australia 2024. Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane will be hosting the match from 25-29 January, 2024. The game will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Australia vs West Indies Chance of Winning

The inexperienced West Indian side faced low expectations against Australia at home, resulting in predictable outcomes. Australia secured a dominant 10-wicket win in Adelaide and is poised as favourites for the series in Brisbane. Inconsistencies in the home side's batting have been apparent, with Travis Head's counter-attacking century in the recent Test crucial in avoiding embarrassment. Head, in exceptional form over the last months, is expected to maintain his performance in the final Test.

The West Indies' historical struggles against Australia in Test cricket were evident in the first Test, as they faltered against the formidable Australian bowling attack. Despite a moment when West Indies seemed poised for a lead with Australia struggling at 168-6, they couldn't sustain momentum, ultimately losing control of the match. Currently trailing 0-1 in the series, the West Indies aim to regroup and challenge Australia in the upcoming game to salvage the series.

West Indies's chance of winning: 2%

Australia' chance of winning: 98%

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Australia vs West Indies Betting Tips

West Indies to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

West Indies played their last Test series back in July 2023 where they lost the series by 1-0. They were outplayed in the batting and the bowling department. The openers, Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, have great Test career numbers but their average takes a dip playing against Australia. Brathwaite and Chanderpaul average at 26.95 & 27.66 respectively against Australia. The duo were sent out pretty early by the Australian pacers who seemed to have the matter under their control. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood picked both of them in the two innings of the previous Test. WI could post the scores of 14 & 0 for the first wicket in the two innings. Australia will be coming in hot with their world-class bowlers. That said, West Indies are very likely to lose an early wicket in the 1st innings of the second Test match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia’s score before 1st dismissal Over 39.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Steve Smith Total Runs Over 48.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Travis Head Total Runs Over 35.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs West Indies Toss Prediction

The average first innings score at the Gabba is 332. The highest team innings here is Australia’s 645 against England in 1946. Known for its trustable bounce, the Gabba pitch consistently provides favorable conditions for swing and aids pace bowlers. It will be good for batting on the first two days, but will start to slow down a little after that, making life difficult for batters. Batting first could have its advantages. The team batting first in the match should look to set a score between 350-400 to have the best chance of winning the game. With the weather expected to be warm and humid for the first three days of the Test, the team winning the toss will like to bat first and bat long to drain the opposition.

Weather Report

The weather in Brisbane will be hot and humid for the first three days of the match. Thundershowers are expected in the last two days.

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head (vc), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Usman Khawaja Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Travis Head Batter Steve Smith Batter Pat Cummins © Bowler Mitchell Marsh All-rounder Nathan Lyon Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Marnus Labuschagne Batter

Australia Team Form

Australia have won the last Test series by 10 wickets. They are in stellar form and will look to dominate in the second Test as well.

West Indies Players List

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach (wk), Akeem Jordan, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair

Predicted Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c) Batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul Batter Kirk McKenzie Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Kavem Hodge All-rounder Justin Greaves All-rounder Joshua Da Silva Wicket-keeper Gudakesh Motie Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler Kemar Roach Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

West Indies batting order crumbled against Australia in the first Test. They will be the underdogs in the series but will be looking to do better in the next game.

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have competed in 119 matches in the history of Test cricket where Australia have a clear edge with 61 wins compared to West Indies’s 32 victories.

West Indies Won: 32

Australia Won: 61

No Result/ Abandoned: 26

Australia vs West Indies Betting Odds

Choosing to bowl first, Australia dismissed West Indies for 188 in the opening innings, with Kirk McKenzie's half-century being the only notable score. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins claimed four wickets each. Australia responded with a total of 283 in the first innings, highlighted by Travis Head's century (119). Debutant Shamar Joseph impressed with a 5-wicket haul. Australia then swiftly restricted the visitors to a mere 120 in the second innings. Chasing a modest 26 runs, Australia secured an easy 10-wicket victory. As West Indies aims for a comeback in the second Test, the challenge looms large with Australia holding the home advantage in the AUS vs WI Test series.

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Australia vs West Indies Top Batters

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head was fantastic with the bat in the last Test. He scored 119 off 134 balls in the only innings he played that gave Australia a huge advantage in the game. He will be a key batter in the next game.

Kirk McKenzie to be the top batter for West Indies

Kirk McKenzie scored 50 & 26 runs in the last Test encounter against Australia. He was the top scorer in both the innings and will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Australia vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood to be the top bowler for Australia

Josh Hazlewood was pretty aggressive with the ball against West Indies in the last Test. He picked 4 wickets in the first innings followed by a 5-wicket haul in the second innings. He will be crucial in the bowling attack in the next Test.

Shamar Joseph to be the top bowler for West Indies

Shamar Joseph was the only effective bowler for West Indies in the last Test. He picked 5 wickets in the game, giving off 94 runs in the process. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.