AUS (Australia Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction AUS 86 % Chance of Winning RSA 14 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia Women will take on South Africa Women in the only Test at the WACA in Perth from Thursday, February 15. The match will start from 8:30 AM IST.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

Australia Women are the favourites to beat South Africa Women. The Australia Women side is full of superstar cricketers. The likes of Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Tahila McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, lack experience. They will be counting heavily on Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp.

South Africa Women last played a Test match back in June 2022. Australia Women recently played a Test match against India. They also locked horns against England last year. With the home conditions also on their side, Australia Women have a very high chance of winning.

Australia Women chance of winning - 86%

South Africa Women chance of winning - 14%

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

Australia Women batter Beth Mooney has scored 375 runs in his last six matches at an average of 34.09. The left-hand batter has been in good form lately. She has scores of 82*, 0, 52*, 82 and 13 across formats. Beth Mooney has hit three fifties in Test cricket.

South Africa Women all-rounder Sune Luus has an exceptional record in white-ball cricket. In 118 ODI matches, Luss has scored 2164 runs and picked 115 wickets. She has scored 1231 runs in 114 T20Is and picked 49 wickets. The 28-year-old would be aiming to make an impact in Test cricket as well. Luus has played just one Test and scored 37 runs and not taken any wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Result: Australia Women 1.41 Bet on Parimatch South Africa total runs before dismissal one Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia total runs before dismissal one Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

No Test match has been played in WACA in Perth since 2017. In the last Test match played at the venue, England won the toss and elected to bat first. South Africa won the toss in the second-last Test and elected to bat. Team winning the toss is expected to bat first once again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Perth on Thursday, February 15. With a humidity level of 28 percent, the temperature will hover around 39 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 24 km/h at the ground.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham

Australia Women Playing XI

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Beth Mooney Batter Ellse Perry All-rounder Tahila McGrath All-rounder Alyssa Healy (CAP and WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Georgia Wareham All-rounder Kim Garth Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Recent Form

Australia Women lost their last Test match against India by eight wickets. They defeated England by 89 runs in June 2023. Overall, they have lost just one of their last five matches.

South Africa Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Meike De Ridder (wk), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Eliz-mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba

South Africa Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (CAP) Batter Delmi Tucker (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Anneke Bosch All-rounder Tanzim Brits Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Sune Luus All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Ayanda Hlubi Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler

South Africa Recent Form

South Africa played a draw against England Women in their last Test match in June 2022. They lost their second-last Test match against India by an innings and 34 runs in 2014. Overall, the team has won one, lost two and settled for draws twice in their last five outings.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head Record

Australia Women and South Africa Women have never played a Test match against each other.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

Australia Women opening partnership to be over 23.5

Australia Women openers Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield could partner only for one run in the first innings of their last Test match against India. In the second innings, they partnered for 49 runs. Mooney scored 33, while Litchfield scored 18. In the first innings of the second-last Test match, the pair partnered for 35 runs in the first innings, and 99 in the second. Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield should manage to score over 23 runs together in home conditions.

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Australia Women

Australia Women batter Ellyse Perry has scored 874 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 79.45. Overall, she has scored 925 runs in 12 Test matches at an average of 66.07. The 33-year-old right-hand batter has scored two hundreds and four fifties in Test cricket. She has scores of 45, 4, 25, 99 and 41 in her last five innings.

Marizanne Kapp to be the top batter for South Africa Women

South Africa batter Marizanne Kapp has scored 212 runs in her last two matches at an average of 70.67. The 34-year-old is a veteran of white-ball cricket. She has scored 2792 and picked 157 wickets in 140 ODIs. She has also played 100 T20I matches to score 1319 runs and 79 wickets. She would be looking for a similar impact in her first Test outing after almost two years.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Australia Women

Australia Women star spinner Ashleigh Gardner has played a total of five Test matches till date and scored 21 wickets at an average of 21.61. The 26-year-old has two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul to her name in the format. Gardner picked five wickets in her last Test match against India.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be the top bowler for South Africa Women

The South Africa Women left-arm pacer has picked two wickets in the only Test match she has played till date. The 23-year-old has done well in white-ball cricket and looks to replicate her performance in red-ball cricket as well. She has picked 20 wickets in 15 matches, and 35 wickets in 45 T20Is. Mlaba will look to impress in the second Test match of her career.