BANG (Bangladesh) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction BANG 25 % Chance of Winning NEW 75 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.365 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and New Zealand are set to kick off their new World Test Championship cycle with a two-match series hosted in Bangladesh. The first Test will take place at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from Tuesday, November 28. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chance Winning

The former WTC champions New Zealand and Bangladesh will hope to begin the new tournament on a positive note when they meet in Sylhet. Bangladesh are a good side at home and New Zealand's focus will be on adjusting to the spin-friendly pitches.

The last time these two teams clashed in the longer format was in January 2022 in New Zealand. The series resulted in a 1-1 draw. Bangladesh pulled off a historic victory over the hosts in the first game of that tour, winning by eight wickets. The Black Caps bounced back strongly to hammer the visitors by an innings and 117 runs.

Bangladesh's last Test series was against India at home in December last year, which they lost by 2-0. This year in April, they played a one-off Test against Ireland in Mirpur and came out on top by seven wickets. In June, they hosted Afghanistan for a one-off Test and won by a massive margin of 546 runs.

New Zealand's last Test assignment was in June when they hosted Sri Lanka for a two-game series. They won the series by 2-0, winning the first Test by two wickets and the second game by an innings and 58 runs.

Moving to this game, New Zealand have a stronger side on paper and they walk into this game as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this Test are as follows.

Bangladesh's chance of winning: 25%

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 75%

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Devon Conway has a pretty good record in Test cricket with over 1400 runs at an average of 50. He has four hundreds and eight fifties in the format. You can back Conway to score over 25.5 runs in the first innings.

The veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim is an excellent player of spin and is a key player in this unit. He has over 5500 runs in Test cricket at an average of 39 with 10 hundreds and 26 fifties. You can bet on him to score over 24.5 runs in the first innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 32.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 35.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: New Zealand 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has hosted only one Test match and it was won by the team batting first. The pitches in the subcontinent generally offer more turn for spinners as the match progresses and batting gets difficult. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests the weather in Sylhet should be mostly clear on all five days of the Test match. The first two days could witness some clouds but there is no real threat of rain. The temperature should range between 25-32 degree Celsius on matchdays with wind gusts blowing at around 17 kmph.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Hasan Murad

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt) Batter Mominul Haque Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Nurul Hasan Sohan Wicketkeeper Taijul Islam Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Syed Khaled Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh have won two and lost three games in their previous five Tests. They won the most recent one-off Tests against Ireland and Afghanistan comfortably. Last December, they lost a two-match series versus India at home.

New Zealand Players List

Tim Southee (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tom Latham Batter Devon Conway Batter Will Young Batter Kane Williamson Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Tim Southee (capt) Bowler Kyle Jamieson Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand have won three and lost one game in their previous five outings in Test cricket. In February this year, they drew the series against England by 1-1 after winning the second Test by just one run. Later in March, NZ defeated Sri Lanka in both Tests at home.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh and New Zealand have played 17 matches against each other in the longer format. NZ dominate the record heavily with 13 wins while Bangladesh have managed to win only once. The Black Caps lead the last five encounters by 4-1.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Odds

New Zealand to hit most fours in the 1st innings

The visitors have a strong batting line-up comprising the likes of Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell. Most of their batters are pretty good players of spin and should do well here. Betting on them to hit most fours in the first innings would be justified.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh

The 25-year old batter has become a key part of this team with consistent performances. Najmul Hossain Shanto had smashed twin centuries in the last Test he played. He has four centuries and three half centuries in the longer format. Bet on him to be the top batter for Bangladesh.

Kane Williamson to be the top batter for New Zealand

One of the best batters in the game, Kane Williamson will be a key figure in this game. He has a stellar record in Test cricket, having scored over 8100 runs at an average of 54.89. He has 28 centuries to his credit in this format along with 33 fifties. Bet on him to be New Zealand's top batter.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Taijul Islam to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Taijul Islam has played 42 Tests for Bangladesh and has a pretty decent record. The left-arm orthodox spinner has claimed 177 wickets at an average of 32.16. He has snared 11 five-wicket hauls in his Test career. You can bet on Taijul to be the top bowler for Bangladesh.

Ajaz Patel to be the top bowler for New Zealand

The left arm orthodox spinner will have a big role to play in this series on spin-friendly pitches. Ajaz Patel has taken 48 wickets from 14 Tests at an average of 31.45. He has bagged three five-wicket hauls in the format. Bet on Ajaz to be the top bowler in this match.