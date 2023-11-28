BANG (Bangladesh) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction
BANG
25%
Chance of Winning
NEW
75%
Test
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Bangladesh have managed to beat New Zealand only once in 17 encounters between the two teams.
- Najmul Hossain Shanto had scored 146 and 124 in two innings in a one-off Test versus Afghanistan earlier this year.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chance Winning
The former WTC champions New Zealand and Bangladesh will hope to begin the new tournament on a positive note when they meet in Sylhet. Bangladesh are a good side at home and New Zealand's focus will be on adjusting to the spin-friendly pitches.
The last time these two teams clashed in the longer format was in January 2022 in New Zealand. The series resulted in a 1-1 draw. Bangladesh pulled off a historic victory over the hosts in the first game of that tour, winning by eight wickets. The Black Caps bounced back strongly to hammer the visitors by an innings and 117 runs.
Bangladesh's last Test series was against India at home in December last year, which they lost by 2-0. This year in April, they played a one-off Test against Ireland in Mirpur and came out on top by seven wickets. In June, they hosted Afghanistan for a one-off Test and won by a massive margin of 546 runs.
New Zealand's last Test assignment was in June when they hosted Sri Lanka for a two-game series. They won the series by 2-0, winning the first Test by two wickets and the second game by an innings and 58 runs.
Moving to this game, New Zealand have a stronger side on paper and they walk into this game as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this Test are as follows.
- Bangladesh's chance of winning: 25%
- New Zealand’s chance of winning: 75%
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Tips
Devon Conway has a pretty good record in Test cricket with over 1400 runs at an average of 50. He has four hundreds and eight fifties in the format. You can back Conway to score over 25.5 runs in the first innings.
The veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim is an excellent player of spin and is a key player in this unit. He has over 5500 runs in Test cricket at an average of 39 with 10 hundreds and 26 fifties. You can bet on him to score over 24.5 runs in the first innings.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 32.5 runs
New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 35.5 runs
Higher Opening Partnership: New Zealand
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Toss Prediction
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has hosted only one Test match and it was won by the team batting first. The pitches in the subcontinent generally offer more turn for spinners as the match progresses and batting gets difficult. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first in this match.
Weather Report
The forecast suggests the weather in Sylhet should be mostly clear on all five days of the Test match. The first two days could witness some clouds but there is no real threat of rain. The temperature should range between 25-32 degree Celsius on matchdays with wind gusts blowing at around 17 kmph.
Bangladesh Player List
Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taijul Islam, Naeem Hasan, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Hasan Murad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
|
Batter
|
Zakir Hasan
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt)
|
Batter
|
Mominul Haque
|
Batter
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Batter
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Nurul Hasan Sohan
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Taijul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Syed Khaled Ahmed
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Recent Form
Bangladesh have won two and lost three games in their previous five Tests. They won the most recent one-off Tests against Ireland and Afghanistan comfortably. Last December, they lost a two-match series versus India at home.
New Zealand Players List
Tim Southee (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Neil Wagner
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Kane Williamson
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Southee (capt)
|
Bowler
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Ajaz Patel
|
Bowler
New Zealand Recent Form
New Zealand have won three and lost one game in their previous five outings in Test cricket. In February this year, they drew the series against England by 1-1 after winning the second Test by just one run. Later in March, NZ defeated Sri Lanka in both Tests at home.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record
Bangladesh and New Zealand have played 17 matches against each other in the longer format. NZ dominate the record heavily with 13 wins while Bangladesh have managed to win only once. The Black Caps lead the last five encounters by 4-1.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Odds
New Zealand to hit most fours in the 1st innings
The visitors have a strong batting line-up comprising the likes of Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell. Most of their batters are pretty good players of spin and should do well here. Betting on them to hit most fours in the first innings would be justified.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Test
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters
Najmul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh
The 25-year old batter has become a key part of this team with consistent performances. Najmul Hossain Shanto had smashed twin centuries in the last Test he played. He has four centuries and three half centuries in the longer format. Bet on him to be the top batter for Bangladesh.
Kane Williamson to be the top batter for New Zealand
One of the best batters in the game, Kane Williamson will be a key figure in this game. He has a stellar record in Test cricket, having scored over 8100 runs at an average of 54.89. He has 28 centuries to his credit in this format along with 33 fifties. Bet on him to be New Zealand's top batter.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers
Taijul Islam to be the top bowler for Bangladesh
Taijul Islam has played 42 Tests for Bangladesh and has a pretty decent record. The left-arm orthodox spinner has claimed 177 wickets at an average of 32.16. He has snared 11 five-wicket hauls in his Test career. You can bet on Taijul to be the top bowler for Bangladesh.
Ajaz Patel to be the top bowler for New Zealand
The left arm orthodox spinner will have a big role to play in this series on spin-friendly pitches. Ajaz Patel has taken 48 wickets from 14 Tests at an average of 31.45. He has bagged three five-wicket hauls in the format. Bet on Ajaz to be the top bowler in this match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand
- Bangladesh to win the match @ 3.35 PARIMATCH
- New Zealand to win the match @ 1.33 PARIMATCH
Parimatch