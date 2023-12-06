BANG (Bangladesh) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction BANG 55 % Chance of Winning NEW 45 % Place a bet Melbet 3.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 3.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xBet 2.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Bangladesh and New Zealand will clash again in the 2nd Test of the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023. The game will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur from 6th to 10th December, 2023. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM IST.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

The first test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Sylhet was a perfect game for the longer format. Both teams had their chances, and in the end, the team that used the conditions well went on to win the game. Bangladesh managed to win the game by a margin of 150 runs.

Bangladesh were coming after a dismal campaign in the World Cup and were hungry for positive results. They were fantastic with the bat in the first Test that eventually landed in their favour. New Zealand have a great squad but their batting order crumbled in the second innings that gave away the game to Bangladesh. Their bowlers were pretty expensive too. Bangladesh and New Zealand will contest the second and final Test of their series this week in Mirpur. The best New Zealand can do is draw the series.

New Zealand's chance of winning: 45%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 55%

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Tips

New Zealand to score high before 1st dismissal

New Zealand has a pretty talented batting order. Their opening line-up features Tom Latham and Devon Conway who average at 41.03 & 47.90 respectively in the Test format. What’s more impressive is their track record playing against Bangladesh. They average at 75.50 & 55.60 respectively against them. The pair scored 36 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the previous Test match. The sides played a Test series in 2022 where NZ posted 148 & 1 before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the two Test matches. Latham was paired against Will Young, but having Conway next to him should deliver a better opening partnership in the next game. Bangladesh’s spinners have been more effective than pacers in the 1st Test. This will give plenty of time to NZ openers to reel in the necessary runs in the game. That said, you should pick this betting tip for the upcoming clash.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The last five Tests at the Shere Bangla National Stadium have seen the toss-winning captain opt to bat first three times. We expect the trend to continue.

Weather Report

The weather for the second test is concerning. There is rain predicted on Days 2 and 3, while there will be overcast conditions on Day 1. The final two days of the test will be totally sunny. The temperature will hover around 26 to 29 °C.

Bangladesh Player List

Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mominul Haque, Hasan Murad, Nayeem Hasan

Predicted Playing XI

Murul Hasan Wicket-keeper Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Najmul Hosssain Shanto (c) Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Batter Shahadat Hossain Batter Mominul Haque All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Nayeem Hasan Bowler Taijul Islam Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

They have a good batting and bowling order and will be confident coming into this game after a win in the first Test.

New Zealand Players List

Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway Batter Tom Latham Batter Kane Williamson Batter Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Rachin Ravindra Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Glenn Phillips All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Tim Southee (c) Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

There are several batting options in the team. The bowling, however, needs to be tighter for a must-win situation in the next Test.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 18 times in the format. Bangladesh have won 2 games whereas New Zealand lead the tally with 13 victories.

New Zealand Won: 13

Bangladesh Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Odds

In the first Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand, Bangladesh emerged victorious by 150 runs. Batting first, Bangladesh posted 310 in the first innings with Mahmudul Hasan Joy contributing 86 crucial runs. Despite Najmul Hossain Shanto's commendable knock of 37, they were bowled out. New Zealand responded with 317 in their first innings, featuring a stellar 104-run performance by Kane Williamson. In Bangladesh's second innings, Shanto's impressive 105 runs on a turning pitch played a pivotal role. Bangladesh settled for a total of 338 runs in the 2nd innings. New Zealand struggled in their second innings, losing wickets early to Taijul Islam, who took 6 wickets. The visitors were eventually bowled out for 181, resulting in Bangladesh's triumph by 150 runs. The match showcased key performances from individual players and underscored Bangladesh's dominance in securing the victory.

New Zealand did not bowl very well in the game. The top wicket taker for New Zealand in the Test series is Ajaz Patel with 6 scalps under his belt.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Being promoted to the captaincy had a positive impact upon his batting. Shanto scored 37 & 105 runs in the two innings of the previous Test match. He averages 31.66 in his Test career and will be expected to smash many runs in the upcoming game as well.

Kane Williamson to be the top batter for New Zealand

Kane Williamson is one of the most experienced batters in the squad. He averages at 54.92 in his Test career. He scored 104 & 11 runs in the last Test match. He averages 99.75 against Bangladesh in the format which should make this an easy pick for the game.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Taijul Ismal to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Taijul Islam will have learnt a lot about the opposition and how to succeed against them during the first Test. He took 10 wickets in the first game and will be looking to replicate his performance in the upcoming Test.

Ajaz Patel to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Ajaz Patel was fantastic for the kiwis in the previous Test and managed to pick 6 wickets in the game. He has an average of 32.11 and an economy rate of 3.09 in his Test career. He will go in as the best bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming Test against Bangladesh.