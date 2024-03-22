BANG (Bangladesh) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction BANG 41 % Chance of Winning SRI 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.855 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh has reached its Test series. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will clash in the 1st Test of the tour from March 22. The game will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Bangladesh made a comeback in the ODI series by winning it by 2-1. They won the last ODI by 4 wickets and gave a solid reply to Sri Lanka who won the T20I series earlier. Bangladesh are currently ranked ninth in the ICC men’s team rankings. They last featured in a Test series against New Zealand at home in December where the two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw. With one win and one loss, Bangladesh are placed fourth in the WTC 2023-25 standings with a point percentage of 50.

Sri Lanka lost the last ODI and hence, lost the series by 2-1. The series upset has affected the team. They earlier won the T20I series 2-1. Ranked eighth in the ICC men’s team rankings, Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets in their previous Test match in February. Having lost their both Test matches against Pakistan in the ongoing WTC, Sri Lanka are languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 59%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 41%

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score under 30.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Sri Lanka has posted the scores of 71, 1 and 1 run before their 1st dismissal in the three ODIs. Coming into the Test series, the squad will make changes with their openers. Sri Lanka played against Pakistan and Afghanistan before coming into this series. Against Pakistan, they scored 6 & 9 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first innings. They played a single Test against Afghanistan where the openers secured 93 runs before their 1st dismissal. Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne opened for the team in those Tests. They average at 49.33 & 41.34 respectively in the format. They have good batting numbers but have been inconsistent in the Tests lately. Bangladesh have been pretty lethal with the ball and will be looking to pick an early wicket in the upcoming Test.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh’s opening partnership Over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka’s score in the first 10 overs Over 29.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh’s score in the first 10 overs Over 28.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is renowned for its sluggish pitch, known to favour spin bowlers who are likely to benefit from the surface. Batsmen will face a challenge in accumulating runs, requiring substantial effort to do so. The team winning the toss should bat first as run-making will become difficult later as the game progresses.

Weather Report

You can expect clear skies for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 28.0°C, there is no chance of rain during the matches.

Sri Lanka Player List

Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis (vice-captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka (wicketkeeper), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Gunasekara

Predicted Playing XI

Nishan Madushka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Vishwa Fernando Bowler Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Kasun Rajitha Bowler Prabath Jayasuriya Bowler Chamika Gunasekara Bowler Dinesh Chandimal Batter

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are coming from an ODI series loss. Their batters have not been up to the mark in those games whereas the bowlers need to keep the batters at check.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Zakir Hasan (wicketkeeper), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mushfik Hasan, Nahid Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Rishad Hossain Bowler Mahmadullah All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan Miraz All-rounder Anamul Haque Wicket-keeper

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh fought hard and made a comeback with a 2-1 win in the ODI series. They played against NZ in their last Test series that ended in a 1-1 draw. Their squad looks ready and will go in strong in the next game.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test head-to-head record favours the latter. Sri Lanka have won 18 of the 24 Tests while Bangladesh have one win. Five Tests ended in draws.

Sri Lanka Won: 18

Bangladesh Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 5

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Bangladesh has unveiled their 15-member squad led by Najmul Hossain Shanto ahead of the impending Test series. Notably, wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das makes a return to the Test setup following his absence during the New Zealand series due to paternity leave. Exciting prospects Nahid Rana and Mushfik Hasan receive their maiden national team call-ups, injecting fresh talent into the squad. However, the absence of seasoned campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim, sidelined due to a fractured thumb, poses a challenge for the hosts.

In a twist, star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga initially ended his Test retirement and was included in the squad. However, his hopes were dashed when the ICC imposed a two-match ban for breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct, rendering him ineligible for the series. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan touring side has strengthened their Test squad by recalling pacer Lahiru Kumara and introducing uncapped off-spinner Nishan Peiris, adding depth to their bowling arsenal.

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto has an experience of 25 Tests and managed to score 1449 runs at an average of 30.82. He scored 146 & 124 runs in the Test match against Afghanistan. Against Pakistan, he scored 37 & 105 in the first Test whereas struck 9 & 15 runs in the next one. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Dinesh Chandimal to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Dinesh Chandimal averages 43.91 in his Test career. He scored 107 runs in his last Test match against Afghanistan. He averages 84.45 against Bangladesh and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has over 150 wickets in the format. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Prabath Jayasuriya to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

The pitch at Sylhet will favour the spinners. Jayasuriya has picked 67 wickets in his 18 Test innings. He will be utilising the pitch conditions in his favour to perform well with the ball in the next game.