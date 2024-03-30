BANG (Bangladesh) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction BANG 29 % Chance of Winning SRI 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.608 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh has reached its final game. The second and the final test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played from March 30. The game will be hosted at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Bangladesh made a comeback in the ODI series by winning it by 2-1. However, it did not last long as they could not have a similar impact in the first Test match of the series. Bangladesh were pretty expensive in the game whereas their batters could not score many runs in the game. Bangladesh are placed seventh in the WTC 2023-25 with a win and two losses. The team will be eager to get back at Sri Lanka in the next Test.

Sri Lanka took the ODI loss too hard. They performed very well in the first Test and managed to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series. Their batting was impeccable in the game and will be expected to dominate in the second Test as well. Sri Lanka are placed at the 6th place in WTC 2023-25 standings and are tied with several other teams in terms of their points tally. With a win in the next game, they will be able to climb higher in the standings.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 71%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 29%

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score under 28.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Sri Lanka has posted the scores of 71, 1 and 1 run before their 1st dismissal in the three ODIs. Coming into the Test series, the squad made changes with their openers. Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka open for the team in the red ball format. The pair posted the score of 3 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st Test of the series. Sri Lanka played against Pakistan and Afghanistan before coming into this series. Against Pakistan, they scored 6 & 9 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first innings. They played a single Test against Afghanistan where the openers secured 93 runs before their 1st dismissal. Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne average at 41.45 & 41.26 respectively in the format. They have good batting numbers but have been inconsistent in the Tests lately. Bangladesh have been pretty lethal with the ball and will be looking to pick an early wicket in the next Test.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh’s opening partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka’s score in the first 10 overs Over 29.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh’s score in the first 10 overs Over 28.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is famed for its pitch favouring bowlers, providing a considerable challenge for batters. Its sluggish surface makes scoring swiftly a daunting endeavour, posing a tough challenge for the batting side. Nonetheless, as the match progresses, spinners benefit greatly from the pitch conditions, especially in the latter phases of the game. Opting to bat first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Weather Report

You can expect cloudy skies for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 32.0°C, there is no chance of rain during the matches.

Sri Lanka Player List

Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis (vice-captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka (wicketkeeper), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Gunasekara

Predicted Playing XI

Nishan Madushka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Vishwa Fernando Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Prabath Jayasuriya Bowler Kamindu Mendis Bowler Dinesh Chandimal Batter

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka is coming from a win in the 1st Test match. They won the game by a huge margin of 328 runs. Their batters were explosive in the games whereas the bowlers kept the batters at check.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Zakir Hasan (wicketkeeper), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mushfik Hasan, Nahid Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Zakir Hasan Batter Mominul Haque Batter Shahadat Hossain Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taijul Islam All-rounder Khaled Ahmed Bowler Mahidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Nahid Rana Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh fought hard and made a comeback with a 2-1 win in the ODI series. However, the team cannot continue the same in the first Test of the series. They conceded a lot of runs and lost the game by 328 runs. Their batters need to score more runs in the game.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test head-to-head record favours the latter. Sri Lanka have won 19 of the 25 Tests while Bangladesh have one win. Five Tests ended in draws.

Sri Lanka Won: 19

Bangladesh Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 5

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka went head-to-head in the first Test of the series. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 280 runs in the 1st innings. Bangladesh replied with 188 runs in the earlier innings. Sri Lanka came back to post 418 runs in the second innings. Bangladesh was set an improbable 511-run victory target. However, they were bundled out at 182 runs by the Lankan bowlers. Sri Lanka won the game by 328 runs. Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis scored 102 runs each in the 1st innings. De Silva and Mendis batted innings of 108 & 164 runs respectively in the second innings. Vishwa Fernando picked 7 wickets in the game while Kasun Rajitha was the most impressive bowler from Sri Lanka with 8 wickets in the game. For Bangladesh, Mominul Haque scored 87* in the second innings. Nahid Rana picked 5 wickets whereas Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Khalid Ahmed picked 4 wickets each in the game.

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto has an experience of 26 Tests and managed to score 1460 runs at an average of 29.79. He struck out pretty early in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Dhananjaya de Silva to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Dhananjaya de Silva leads Sri Lanka with his bat in the current series. In the first Test of the series, he secured 102 & 108 runs in the two innings. He was impeccable with the bat and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has over 150 wickets in the format. He picked 4 wickets in the last Test and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Kasun Rajitha to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Kasun Rajitha is the bowling strength of Sri Lanka in the series. He picked 3 wickets in the 1st innings of the last game followed by a 5-wicket haul in the second innings of the game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.