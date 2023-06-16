England vs Australia Match Prediction
ENG
46%
Chance of Winning
AUS
54%
Test
Edgbaston Cricket Ground
Both teams are ready for great performances with the most prestigious trophy in sports on the line, and being the winner of World Test Championship visitor Australia will have the upper hand over England. So just hold your excitement till Friday morning because the action will commence at Edgbaston, Birmingham from 16th June.
Australia has won 34 and England has won 32 of the 72 series that have been played so far, with six series ending in ties. Between the two teams, the last 10 series have been very well matched, with England winning five and Australia winning four.
The Ben Stock boys are all set to face the kangaroos at their home ground. Whereas WTC title winner Australia have a high momentum under the leadership of Pat Cummins.
Facts
- In the Ashes history there were a total 72 matches played, in which Australia won 32 tests whereas England had the upper hand in 34 encounters. 6 matches were tied and they played a draw in a 50 year rivalry.
- Overall they played 356 tests together in which Australia won 150 matches on the other hand England defeated Australia 110 times. 96 matches resulted in a draw.
- Australia recently grabbed the WTC title by defeating India so the kangaroos look stronger than the opponent. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Josh Hazlewood are big threats for England.
- The biggest worry for the hosts may be Travis Head's recent form after he crushed an incredible century against India at The Oval.
- Since last June, England have won 11 games and lost only two.
England vs Australia Chance of winning
Following their triumph over India in the WTC Final, Australia will enter the series as the favorite, but this will be a contest between two excellent teams who will be evenly matched. Even though the visitors will arrive in top form and with the highest ICC Test ranking, playing in English conditions has historically proven challenging, particularly for players like David Warner, who struggled in the 2019 Ashes. Australia won a Test series in England 22 years ago, so they will surely face a tough fight to keep the trophy this time around.
England vs Australia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
We predict a 3-2 series victory for Australia as Kangaroos are in outstanding form. Australia's strong batting and bowling lineups are the reason they are the favorite. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland are in great shape for their pack attack. Considering the visitors' prior success in London, we will give them a little advantage in The Ashes. However, England is never a straightforward opponent at home. Since Brendon McCullum took over as head coach and Ben Stokes took over as captain, England's playing style has undergone a considerable transformation.
Top players for this game are Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Steven Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. Gambling lovers may put some money on them.
England vs Australia Match Toss Prediction
The Edgbaston pitch often lends itself well to batting, and the opening Test is anticipated to have a level surface. There will likely be a lot of runs scored in the first two and a half days. The third day of the match is anticipated to be gloomy, which will help the seamers gain enough movement and worry the batsmen. The final two days will also involve the use of spinners. At Edgbaston, batting first results in an average score of 310. The highest team score at the location is 710-7 (dec.), which England achieved against India in 2011. In the 54 Test matches played at Edgbaston, the team batting first has won 18 of them, while the team batting second has won 21 of them.
Weather Report
At Edgbaston, weather is expected to be 26 degree celsius with 41% humidity. It seems to be partially cloudy. No rain prediction for the initial 3 days but rain forecast for the last 2 days.
England Player List
England Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ben Stokes (Captain)
|
Batsman
|
Harry Brook
|
Batsman
|
Jonathan Bairstow
|
Batsman
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batsman
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batsman
|
Joe Root
|
All Rounder
|
Ollie Robinson
|
All Rounder
|
Chris Woakes
|
All Rounder
|
James Anderson
|
Bowler
|
Stuart Broad
|
Bowler
|
Moeen Ali
|
Bowler
England squad for the Ashes:Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
England Team Form
Ben Stokes and England's head coach Brendon McCullum have inspired some daring cricket from the team. Since last June, they have won 11 games and lost only two.
Australia Player List
Australia Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Warner
|
Batsman
|
Usman Khawaja
|
Batsman
|
Alex Carey
|
Batsman
|
Steve Smith
|
Batsman
|
Travis Head
|
Batsman
|
Cameron Green
|
All Rounder
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batsman
|
Pat Cummins (c)
|
Bowler
|
Scott Boland
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Lyon
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
Australiasquad for the Ashes:Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Australia Team Form
After facing defeat in Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Aussies came back with a high rise. Kangaroos just defeated India in the WTC final. They played like real champions all the five days of that test. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland are in great shape for their pace attack. In the batting segment Travis Head, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are in excellent form. Head and Smith both smashed 163 and 121 respectively against India.
England vs Australia Head to Head
England and Australia played each other in 356 test matches in which England won 110 test matches and Australia had the upper hand in 150 test matches. 96 matches ended with a draw. If we talk about their Ashes encounters, Australia have won 34 and England has won 32 of the 72 series that have been played so far, with six series ending in ties.
- Total Test Matches played – 356
- England won – 110
- Australia won – 150
- Draw - 96
England vs Australia Betting odds
This will be a contest between two excellent teams who will be evenly matched so there are not so many different odds of both the teams. Australia is once again the favorite side for bookmakers, because of their performance in the most recent test matches as well as their track record in England. As a result, bookmakers are offering them odds of 1.84 odds, while England is receiving victory odds of 1.96.
- Australia to win @ 1.84
- England to win @ 1.96
- Draw @ 4.20
England vs Australia Top Team Batsmen
Harry Brook is expected to be the most reliable and consistent player for this Ashes series. This middle-order batsman has amassed 818 runs in his first 11 Test innings at an average of 81.80 and a strike rate of 99.03.
Steven Smith and Travis Head will be batters for Australia as they both smashed centuries in the WTC final. Smith has 1882 runs in England, at an average of 60.70, in just 32 innings, with 7 hundreds and 7 fifty-sixes. Overall he played 97 test matches and scored 8947 runs. Travis head played a match winning inning of 163 runs against India, his form is a big obstacle on the way of England.
England vs Australia Top Team Bowler
England’s pacer James Anderson picked 34 wickets in the previous 8 test matches. He will be the main frontline bowler for England. Second one is Stuart Broad who has been impressive with 33 wickets in the last 7 test matches. .
The Australian bowling attack will be led by Pat Cummins, the third-best test bowler in the world. He has been the top Australian Test bowler during the previous five years. In 50 test matches, he has 221 wickets to his credit. By picking 5 wickets in the test against India, Scott Boland will also be in the spotlight.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Australia
Having an eye on the recent performance in the WTC final we anticipate a victory for the visitors. Australia is the favorite for a reason because of their superior batting and bowling lineups. Their pace attack Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland are in excellent form. We're going to give the visitors a little advantage in The Ashes based on their previous success in London as well. On the other hand England is never an easy opponent at home. England's playing approach has significantly changed since Brendon McCullum took over as coach and Ben Stokes assumed the captaincy. Over the past year, they have attained a stunning run rate of 4.85 runs per, the highest ever seen in Test cricket.
- Australia to win @ 1.84
- England to win @ 1.96
- Draw @ 4.20