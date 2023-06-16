England vs Australia Match Prediction ENG 46 % Chance of Winning AUS 54 % Bet Now! It will be a real clash of titans when England and Australia encounter each other in the world’s biggest sports rivalry… The Ashes. A thrilling five-match Ashes Test series between England and Australia is scheduled to begin on June 16th, and England will be looking to win The Ashes for the first time since 2015 in this match. Both teams are ready for great performances with the most prestigious trophy in sports on the line, and being the winner of World Test Championship visitor Australia will have the upper hand over England. So just hold your excitement till Friday morning because the action will commence at Edgbaston, Birmingham from 16th June. Australia has won 34 and England has won 32 of the 72 series that have been played so far, with six series ending in ties. Between the two teams, the last 10 series have been very well matched, with England winning five and Australia winning four. The Ben Stock boys are all set to face the kangaroos at their home ground. Whereas WTC title winner Australia have a high momentum under the leadership of Pat Cummins.

England vs Australia Chance of winning

Following their triumph over India in the WTC Final, Australia will enter the series as the favorite, but this will be a contest between two excellent teams who will be evenly matched. Even though the visitors will arrive in top form and with the highest ICC Test ranking, playing in English conditions has historically proven challenging, particularly for players like David Warner, who struggled in the 2019 Ashes. Australia won a Test series in England 22 years ago, so they will surely face a tough fight to keep the trophy this time around.

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England vs Australia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We predict a 3-2 series victory for Australia as Kangaroos are in outstanding form. Australia's strong batting and bowling lineups are the reason they are the favorite. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland are in great shape for their pack attack. Considering the visitors' prior success in London, we will give them a little advantage in The Ashes. However, England is never a straightforward opponent at home. Since Brendon McCullum took over as head coach and Ben Stokes took over as captain, England's playing style has undergone a considerable transformation.

Top players for this game are Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Steven Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. Gambling lovers may put some money on them.

England vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

The Edgbaston pitch often lends itself well to batting, and the opening Test is anticipated to have a level surface. There will likely be a lot of runs scored in the first two and a half days. The third day of the match is anticipated to be gloomy, which will help the seamers gain enough movement and worry the batsmen. The final two days will also involve the use of spinners. At Edgbaston, batting first results in an average score of 310. The highest team score at the location is 710-7 (dec.), which England achieved against India in 2011. In the 54 Test matches played at Edgbaston, the team batting first has won 18 of them, while the team batting second has won 21 of them.

Weather Report

At Edgbaston, weather is expected to be 26 degree celsius with 41% humidity. It seems to be partially cloudy. No rain prediction for the initial 3 days but rain forecast for the last 2 days.

England Player List

England Probable Playing XI

Player Role Ben Stokes (Captain) Batsman Harry Brook Batsman Jonathan Bairstow Batsman Ben Duckett Batsman Zak Crawley Batsman Joe Root All Rounder Ollie Robinson All Rounder Chris Woakes All Rounder James Anderson Bowler Stuart Broad Bowler Moeen Ali Bowler

England squad for the Ashes:Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England Team Form

Ben Stokes and England's head coach Brendon McCullum have inspired some daring cricket from the team. Since last June, they have won 11 games and lost only two.

Australia Player List

Australia Probable Playing XI

Player Role David Warner Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Alex Carey Batsman Steve Smith Batsman Travis Head Batsman Cameron Green All Rounder Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Pat Cummins (c) Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australiasquad for the Ashes:Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Australia Team Form

After facing defeat in Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, Aussies came back with a high rise. Kangaroos just defeated India in the WTC final. They played like real champions all the five days of that test. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland are in great shape for their pace attack. In the batting segment Travis Head, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are in excellent form. Head and Smith both smashed 163 and 121 respectively against India.

England vs Australia Head to Head

England and Australia played each other in 356 test matches in which England won 110 test matches and Australia had the upper hand in 150 test matches. 96 matches ended with a draw. If we talk about their Ashes encounters, Australia have won 34 and England has won 32 of the 72 series that have been played so far, with six series ending in ties.

Total Test Matches played – 356

England won – 110

Australia won – 150

Draw - 96

England vs Australia Betting odds

This will be a contest between two excellent teams who will be evenly matched so there are not so many different odds of both the teams. Australia is once again the favorite side for bookmakers, because of their performance in the most recent test matches as well as their track record in England. As a result, bookmakers are offering them odds of 1.84 odds, while England is receiving victory odds of 1.96.

Australia to win @ 1.84

England to win @ 1.96

Draw @ 4.20

England vs Australia Top Team Batsmen

Harry Brook is expected to be the most reliable and consistent player for this Ashes series. This middle-order batsman has amassed 818 runs in his first 11 Test innings at an average of 81.80 and a strike rate of 99.03.

Steven Smith and Travis Head will be batters for Australia as they both smashed centuries in the WTC final. Smith has 1882 runs in England, at an average of 60.70, in just 32 innings, with 7 hundreds and 7 fifty-sixes. Overall he played 97 test matches and scored 8947 runs. Travis head played a match winning inning of 163 runs against India, his form is a big obstacle on the way of England.

England vs Australia Top Team Bowler

England’s pacer James Anderson picked 34 wickets in the previous 8 test matches. He will be the main frontline bowler for England. Second one is Stuart Broad who has been impressive with 33 wickets in the last 7 test matches. .

The Australian bowling attack will be led by Pat Cummins, the third-best test bowler in the world. He has been the top Australian Test bowler during the previous five years. In 50 test matches, he has 221 wickets to his credit. By picking 5 wickets in the test against India, Scott Boland will also be in the spotlight.