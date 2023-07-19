England vs Australia Match Prediction ENG 23 % Chance of Winning AUS 77 % Bet Now! Ashes are still very much in play after England defeated Australia in a thrilling contest at Headingley to make the series 2-1 going into the final two Test matches. After losing at Edgbaston and Lord's, the hosts were down 2-0, but Chris Woakes scored the winning runs as they chased 251 in Leeds. Mark Wood had a significant influence after rejoining the starting lineup for the third Test. Woakes took six wickets and contributed with a useful bat during the run chase. England's come back series is at 2-1. Now both the teams will lock horns for the fourth test at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester from 19th July.

England vs Australia Chance of winning

By winning the first two test matches of the series Australia were on the high end but victory in the third test will boost the enthusiasm of hosts as well. England bowlers like Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have brilliant form and they troubled the kangaroos with their speed also. Australia will have to work on their batting as they collapsed under 300 in both the innings of the third test. Australia will retain the Ashes urn despite a draw or tie. In Ashes both the teams are equally strong so we cannot take any team very easily but with a sharp bowling attack, hosts are overshadowing the visitors a little.

Eng - 2.30

AUS - 2.52

Draw - 4.15

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

England vs Australia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The Ashes Series is at 2-1 level. England lost the first test with 2 wickets and second one with 43 runs. In the first test Usman Khawaja smashed 141 and 65 runs respectively in both the innings. Pat Cummins picked 4 wickets that held the visitors behind the winning line. In the second test England scored 325 and 327 runs, which they lost by a score of 43 runs. Ben Stokes smashed a dazzling 155 runs, Ben Duckett also played well with the bat, posting scores of 98 and 83 in the two innings. In the first innings, Harry Brook scored fifty but Joe Root and Zak Crawley fell short of a significant total.

With Mark Wood’s fantastic bowling England managed to keep Australia under 300 runs. They bowled out at 263 runs in the first inning. Mitchell Marsh scored 118 runs on 118 balls. In reply, the hosts all put on 237 runs. In the second inning Australia scored 224 runs and the English team achieved the target while making 257-7 in the second inning. Mark Wood picked 7 and Chris Woakes picked 6 wickets for the team. Chris Woakes also contributed in the batting with his 24 and 32 runs innings.

Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Joe Root, Harry Brook, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Steven Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland are some of the top players for this match to bet on.

England vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Emirates Old Trafford is a balanced pitch where batters and bowlers will get the equal opportunities. It's easy to make runs initially but it gets tough as the match moves ahead. In the last two there will be more help for the bowlers. Team winning the toss would like to bat first to take the initial advantage and put a challenging total on the board. Average first inning total is 332 here at Old Trafford.

Weather Report

On the match days 19 to 23 July, Manchester was overcast. In these five days, a temperature range of 20 to 23 degrees celsius is predicted. There are 20% chances of rain. The estimated humidity level is 65%.

England Player List

England Probable Playing XI

Player Role Ben Stokes (Captain) Batsman Harry Brook Batsman Jonny Bairstow (WK) Batsman Ben Duckett Batsman Zak Crawley Batsman Joe Root All Rounder Ollie Robinson All Rounder Chris Woakes All Rounder Mark Wood Bowler James Anderson Bowler Moeen Ali All Rounder

England squad for the Ashes:Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England Team Form

After facing the back to back defeat in two test matches, England got the high momentum by winning the previous test match. Mark Wood is strengthening the bowling line up and troubling the Aussies with his speed. Chris Woakes has been fantastic with both bat and ball. Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley are also in good form.

Australia Player List

Australia Probable Playing XI

Player Role David Warner Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Alex Carey Batsman Steve Smith Batsman Travis Head Batsman Cameron Green All Rounder Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Pat Cummins (c) Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australiasquad for the Ashes:Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Australia Team Form

Despite losing the final test, the squad was in good shape because they competed in the first two games like the top-ranked test team in the world and kept the hosts from winning. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland are in good shape for their tempo onslaught. When it comes to batting, Steven Smith, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja are all in excellent touch.

England vs Australia Head to Head

Both teams faced each other in 359 test matches in which England won 111 test matches and Australia had the upper hand in 152 test matches. 96 matches ended with a draw. If we talk about their Ashes encounters, Australia have won 34 and England has won 33 of the 72 matches that have been played so far, with six matches ending in ties.

Total Test Matches played – 359

England won – 111

Australia won – 152

Draw - 96

England vs Australia Betting odds

Both the teams are evenly strong but looking at the world’s number one Australian team’s recent performances, as they defeated India in WTC final and had the upper hand in initial two matches of the series, Team is a favorite side of bookies. Hence they are getting winning odds of 1.19, while English teams have victory odds of 4.33.

Australia to win @ 2.52

England to win @ 2.30

Draw @ 4.15

England vs Australia Top Team Batsmen

Ben Stoke and Joe Root, who are both in excellent shape, will improve England's batting order. Joe Root scored 46 runs in the second inning of the first test after smashing a stunning century in the first. Ben Stoke scored 155 runs in the second inning of the second test match and smashed 80 runs in third runs.

Mitchell Marsh smashed 118 runs in the previous match with an impressive strike rate of 100.00. Team will expect the same with him. Usman Khawaja has been outstanding so far in this Ashes series. In the last four innings he played three amazing innings with 141, 65, 77 and 47 runs respectively.

England vs Australia Top Team Bowler

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have played a vital role in England’s victory. They both picked 7 and 6 wickets respectively. They both are big threats for visitors.

Pat Cummins is the most dangerous bowler in this season. He grabbed 6 wickets in the first inning of the last test. He has been the top Australian test bowler during the previous five years. In 53 test matches, he has 236 wickets to his credit. By picking 6 wickets in the previous test, Mitchell Starc will also be the frontline bowler for Aussie for whom they can rely.