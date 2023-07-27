England vs Australia Match Prediction ENG 45 % Chance of Winning AUS 55 % Bet Now! Rain washed out England’s hopes of getting back the Ashes urn from Australia after 2015. Team was in commanding position after scoring 592 runs in the first inning and taking 275 runs lead. They also grabbed 5 Australian wickets on 214 runs but their hopes were vanished due to washing out the fifth day’s play. With this draw at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Australia are 2-1 up in the series and they will retain the Ashes Urn. Both the teams will face each other in the last fifth test of the series on 27th July at Kennington Oval, London. The English team failed to take the Ashes urn but they would like to end the series with a victory to level the series. Aussies on the other hand want to win the test series here after 2001.

England vs Australia Chance of winning

England lost a close chance to get the victory in the fourth test so Australia will retain the urn but they played really well and put 592 runs on the board in the first inning. Zak Crawley smashed 189 runs in that inning. Australia had high momentum as they won the initial two matches, they lost the third one but the team were successful in having a draw to keep the urn. The fifth match will be at Oval where Australia just defeated India with 209 runs in the WTC final. Kangaroos have several advantages over hosts to win the match and the series.

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England vs Australia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In this Ashes England lost the first test with 2 wickets and second one with 43 runs. In the first test Usman Khawaja smashed 141 and 65 runs respectively in both the innings. Pat Cummins picked 4 wickets that held the visitors behind the winning line. In the second test England scored 325 and 327 runs, which they lost by a score of 43 runs. Ben Stokes smashed a dazzling 155 runs, Ben Duckett also played well with the bat, posting scores of 98 and 83 in the two innings. In the first innings, Harry Brook scored fifty but Joe Root and Zak Crawley fell short of a significant total.

With Mark Wood’s fantastic bowling England managed to keep Australia under 300 runs. They bowled out at 263 runs in the first inning. Mitchell Marsh scored 118 runs on 118 balls. In reply, the hosts all put on 237 runs. In the second inning Australia scored 224 runs and the English team achieved the target while making 257-7 in the second inning. Mark Wood picked 7 and Chris Woakes picked 6 wickets for the team. Chris Woakes also contributed in the batting with his 24 and 32 runs innings.

In the fourth test England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Australia were bowled out on 317 runs. Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne had fantastic fifties for the team. With the help of some brilliant innings of Zak Crawley ( 189 runs), Jonny Bairstow (99 runs), Joe Root (84 runs) English team put 592 runs on the board and took a significant lead of 275 runs. In the second Australia had 214 for the loss of 5 wickets before rain interrupted the game. Marnus Labuschagne was outstanding again with an amazing century. So this draw will keep the Ashes urn in the hands of Aussies.

Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Steven Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Scott Boland are some of the top players for this match to bet on.

England vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

At the oval we may expect some high scores as the pitch supports the batters. From the third day, spinners will get more turns. Team winning the toss would like to bat first. At this ground England defeated Australia in 2019 and Aussies were successful in winning the WTC final against India recently.

Weather Report

Rain ruined England's hopes at Manchester, same shower prediction is here at Oval. Temperature is expected to be around 20-23 degrees celsius with 52-55% humidity. There is 40-60% rain anticipation on all five days throughout the game.

England Player List

England Probable Playing XI

Player Role Ben Stokes (Captain) Batsman Harry Brook Batsman Jonny Bairstow (WK) Batsman Ben Duckett Batsman Zak Crawley Batsman Joe Root All Rounder Ollie Robinson All Rounder Chris Woakes All Rounder Mark Wood Bowler James Anderson Bowler Moeen Ali All Rounder

England squad for the Ashes:Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England Team Form

England gained tremendous momentum by winning the third test match after suffering back-to-back losses in two test matches. They also performed well in the first inning of the fourth test. Mark Wood is improving the bowling lineup and posing a pace threat to the Australians. Chris Woakes has excelled at both the plate and the ball. Additionally on form are Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley.

Australia Player List

Australia Probable Playing XI

Player Role David Warner Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Alex Carey (WK) Batsman Steve Smith Batsman Travis Head Batsman Cameron Green All Rounder Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Pat Cummins (c) Bowler Mitchell Marsh All Rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australiasquad for the Ashes:Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Australia Team Form

As we have seen in the WTC final and first two test matches, Australia is in brilliant form. Despite losing the third test they managed to draw the fourth one. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland are impressive with their line and length. When it comes to batting, Steven Smith, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne are all in excellent touch.

England vs Australia Head to Head

Both teams faced each other in 360 test matches in which England won 111 test matches and Australia had the upper hand in 152 test matches. 97 matches ended with a draw. If we talk about their Ashes encounters, Australia have won 34 and England has won 35 of the 75 matches that have been played so far, with six matches ended with a draw.

Total Test Matches played – 360

England won – 111

Australia won – 152

Draw - 97

England vs Australia Betting odds

Having an eye on the recent performances and records here at Kennington Oval, London, Australia have several advantages over hosts. That’s the reason why Kangaroos are getting winning odds of 1.80 in comparison to England's high victory odds of 2.00.

Australia to win @ 1.80

England to win @ 2.00

Draw @ 4.80

England vs Australia Top Team Batsmen

Zak Crawley has had a fantastic series so far. This young man is in outstanding touch as he smashed 189 runs in the first inning of the previous match. Ben Stoke is another reliable player from England’s point of view. In the last three innings he scored 155, 80 and 51 runs.

After smashing 118 runs in the previous test match Mitchell Marsh played really well in the last match as well and scored a fantastic fifty. Team will also expect another matured batting performance from Marnus Labuschagne who scored a ton in the last match.

England vs Australia Top Team Bowler

The return of Mark Woodhas strengthened the host's bowling attack. This pacer has grabbed 7 wickets in the third test match and 4 wickets in the previous fourth test match. Chris Woakes is another threat for visitors as has picked 6-6 wickets in the third and fourth test match.

By grabbing 6 wickets in the third test Pat Cummins showed his class. In 54 test matches, he has 237 wickets to his credit. Josh Hazlewood is another Australian bowler to watch out for, who has a great comeback with a 5 wickets haul.