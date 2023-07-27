England vs Australia Match Prediction
ENG
45%
Chance of Winning
AUS
55%
Test
The Oval
With this draw at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Australia are 2-1 up in the series and they will retain the Ashes Urn. Both the teams will face each other in the last fifth test of the series on 27th July at Kennington Oval, London. The English team failed to take the Ashes urn but they would like to end the series with a victory to level the series. Aussies on the other hand want to win the test series here after 2001.
Facts
- Australia has a 2-1 lead in the Ashes series.
- Australia won 152 of the 360 tests they played together, while England lost to Australia 111 times. 97 games ended in a tie.
- In this 50-year fight for the Ashes, both teams are equally strong. There have been 75 Ashes games played in all, with Australia winning 34 and England winning 35. Two matches ended with a draw and one match was a tie.
- In the previous match played between both the teams at Oval in 2019, Australia faced a 135 runs defeat in that match.
- Zak Crawley and Mark Wood have been outstanding for hosts so far, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith and Travis Head had impressive series with their batting performances.
England vs Australia Chance of winning
England lost a close chance to get the victory in the fourth test so Australia will retain the urn but they played really well and put 592 runs on the board in the first inning. Zak Crawley smashed 189 runs in that inning. Australia had high momentum as they won the initial two matches, they lost the third one but the team were successful in having a draw to keep the urn. The fifth match will be at Oval where Australia just defeated India with 209 runs in the WTC final. Kangaroos have several advantages over hosts to win the match and the series.
England vs Australia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
In this Ashes England lost the first test with 2 wickets and second one with 43 runs. In the first test Usman Khawaja smashed 141 and 65 runs respectively in both the innings. Pat Cummins picked 4 wickets that held the visitors behind the winning line. In the second test England scored 325 and 327 runs, which they lost by a score of 43 runs. Ben Stokes smashed a dazzling 155 runs, Ben Duckett also played well with the bat, posting scores of 98 and 83 in the two innings. In the first innings, Harry Brook scored fifty but Joe Root and Zak Crawley fell short of a significant total.
With Mark Wood’s fantastic bowling England managed to keep Australia under 300 runs. They bowled out at 263 runs in the first inning. Mitchell Marsh scored 118 runs on 118 balls. In reply, the hosts all put on 237 runs. In the second inning Australia scored 224 runs and the English team achieved the target while making 257-7 in the second inning. Mark Wood picked 7 and Chris Woakes picked 6 wickets for the team. Chris Woakes also contributed in the batting with his 24 and 32 runs innings.
In the fourth test England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Australia were bowled out on 317 runs. Mitchell Marsh and Marnus Labuschagne had fantastic fifties for the team. With the help of some brilliant innings of Zak Crawley ( 189 runs), Jonny Bairstow (99 runs), Joe Root (84 runs) English team put 592 runs on the board and took a significant lead of 275 runs. In the second Australia had 214 for the loss of 5 wickets before rain interrupted the game. Marnus Labuschagne was outstanding again with an amazing century. So this draw will keep the Ashes urn in the hands of Aussies.
Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Steven Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Scott Boland are some of the top players for this match to bet on.
England vs Australia Match Toss Prediction
At the oval we may expect some high scores as the pitch supports the batters. From the third day, spinners will get more turns. Team winning the toss would like to bat first. At this ground England defeated Australia in 2019 and Aussies were successful in winning the WTC final against India recently.
Weather Report
Rain ruined England's hopes at Manchester, same shower prediction is here at Oval. Temperature is expected to be around 20-23 degrees celsius with 52-55% humidity. There is 40-60% rain anticipation on all five days throughout the game.
England Player List
England Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Ben Stokes (Captain)
|
Batsman
|
Harry Brook
|
Batsman
|
Jonny Bairstow (WK)
|
Batsman
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batsman
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batsman
|
Joe Root
|
All Rounder
|
Ollie Robinson
|
All Rounder
|
Chris Woakes
|
All Rounder
|
Mark Wood
|
Bowler
|
James Anderson
|
Bowler
|
Moeen Ali
|
All Rounder
England squad for the Ashes:Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
England Team Form
England gained tremendous momentum by winning the third test match after suffering back-to-back losses in two test matches. They also performed well in the first inning of the fourth test. Mark Wood is improving the bowling lineup and posing a pace threat to the Australians. Chris Woakes has excelled at both the plate and the ball. Additionally on form are Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley.
Australia Player List
Australia Probable Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
David Warner
|
Batsman
|
Usman Khawaja
|
Batsman
|
Alex Carey (WK)
|
Batsman
|
Steve Smith
|
Batsman
|
Travis Head
|
Batsman
|
Cameron Green
|
All Rounder
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batsman
|
Pat Cummins (c)
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
All Rounder
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
Australiasquad for the Ashes:Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner
Australia Team Form
As we have seen in the WTC final and first two test matches, Australia is in brilliant form. Despite losing the third test they managed to draw the fourth one. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland are impressive with their line and length. When it comes to batting, Steven Smith, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne are all in excellent touch.
England vs Australia Head to Head
Both teams faced each other in 360 test matches in which England won 111 test matches and Australia had the upper hand in 152 test matches. 97 matches ended with a draw. If we talk about their Ashes encounters, Australia have won 34 and England has won 35 of the 75 matches that have been played so far, with six matches ended with a draw.
- Total Test Matches played – 360
- England won – 111
- Australia won – 152
- Draw - 97
England vs Australia Betting odds
Having an eye on the recent performances and records here at Kennington Oval, London, Australia have several advantages over hosts. That’s the reason why Kangaroos are getting winning odds of 1.80 in comparison to England's high victory odds of 2.00.
- Australia to win @ 1.80
- England to win @ 2.00
- Draw @ 4.80
England vs Australia Top Team Batsmen
Zak Crawley has had a fantastic series so far. This young man is in outstanding touch as he smashed 189 runs in the first inning of the previous match. Ben Stoke is another reliable player from England’s point of view. In the last three innings he scored 155, 80 and 51 runs.
After smashing 118 runs in the previous test match Mitchell Marsh played really well in the last match as well and scored a fantastic fifty. Team will also expect another matured batting performance from Marnus Labuschagne who scored a ton in the last match.
England vs Australia Top Team Bowler
The return of Mark Woodhas strengthened the host's bowling attack. This pacer has grabbed 7 wickets in the third test match and 4 wickets in the previous fourth test match. Chris Woakes is another threat for visitors as has picked 6-6 wickets in the third and fourth test match.
By grabbing 6 wickets in the third test Pat Cummins showed his class. In 54 test matches, he has 237 wickets to his credit. Josh Hazlewood is another Australian bowler to watch out for, who has a great comeback with a 5 wickets haul.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Australia
Current Australian team has a strong squad as they recently won the WTC Final and the first two Ashes Test matches of the series. Third match was just a little disappointing for them, they were successful in having a draw in the fourth test match. Travis Head, Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Mitchel Marsh continue with their brilliant form. England got the momentum with the third test’s victory and they failed to keep the same in the previous match after having a brilliant start. Mark Wood and Chris Woake strengthened the team's bowling, while batting Zak Crawley was in brilliant form. Having the great records, strong team and high enthusiasm, we predict a match victory for Australia.
- Australia to win @ 1.80
- England to win @ 2.00
- Draw @ 4.80