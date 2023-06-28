England vs Australia Match Prediction ENG 41 % Chance of Winning AUS 59 % Bet Now! After facing a two wicket defeat in the first Ashes test, England will face Australia at world famous Lords ground. Host england shocked with few of their decisions in the first test. England declared their first inning at the total of 393 runs, this was the first day of the test, two wickets remaining and Joe Root was unbeaten on 118 runs at that time the decision to declare the inning was really shocking. Pitch was also not according to expectations which had very little help for the pacers. Credit goes to Usman Khawaja who smashed 141 and 65 runs respectively in both the innings. Pat Cummins picked 4 wickets that held the visitors behind the winning line. Now the hosts would like to take some local advantage at fast pitch of Lords ground and win the second test to level the series.

England vs Australia Chance of winning

Whatever the conditions were, visitors managed to seal the first Ashes test match against England. Australia are the Ashes holders so if the series gets drawn or tied they would still be in benefit. Even though the visitors won the first test, Ben Stokes' boys will try to level the series though. They will arrive in top form and with the highest ICC so would Test ranking, playing in English conditions has historically proven challenging, particularly for players like David Warner, who struggled in the 2019 Ashes. Australia won a Test series in England 22 years ago, so they will surely face a tough fight to keep the trophy this time around.

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England vs Australia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In this game, Ben Stokes must achieve the ideal mix between aggression and caution. They lost the previous game as a result of repeatedly pressing the accelerator. They have mastered an aggressive style of cricket, but they cannot afford to make tactical mistakes when playing the No. 1 Test team. As captain, it will be one of Stokes' most important games, and he can't count on the Australians to show him any favors. To even the series and get his team back on track, the English captain must make the proper decisions.

In the previous game, Pat Cummins led his team to win at home. A captain's personal victory may work wonders for the morale of any team. The Australian management will attempt to profit from it in this situation. The team is successful at Lord's and hasn't suffered a defeat here since 2013. Cummins will be aiming for a 2-0 lead in this game and putting the English team on the mat with their top order and quick bowlers in terrific form.

Top players for this game are Zak Crawley, Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Steven Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. Gambling lovers may put some money on them.

England vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

At Lords records are in favor of team bowling first.The pitch will help the fast bowlers and it will be really tough to bat on this pitch at the very start of the match. From the second day there will be improved conditions for the batting. The team winning the toss would like to bowl first to take the advantage in the initial situations.

Weather Report

At Lords, weather is expected to be from 24 to 26 degree celsius in these five days. There are 20% rain predictions. Humidity is expected to be around 40%. It seems to be partially cloudy.

England Player List

England Probable Playing XI

Player Role Ben Stokes (Captain) Batsman Harry Brook Batsman Jonathan Bairstow Batsman Ben Duckett Batsman Zak Crawley Batsman Joe Root All Rounder Ollie Robinson All Rounder Ollie Pope All Rounder James Anderson Bowler Stuart Broad Bowler Moeen Ali Bowler

England squad for the Ashes:Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England Team Form

England played well but unfortunately they lost the last match. Team has had impressive performances in the recent matches they played. Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley are in magnificent touch.

Australia Player List

Australia Probable Playing XI

Player Role David Warner Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Alex Carey Batsman Steve Smith Batsman Travis Head Batsman Cameron Green All Rounder Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Pat Cummins (c) Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australiasquad for the Ashes:Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Australia Team Form

Australia rebounded strongly after losing to India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the World Turf Cup final, kangaroos just defeated India. For the entire five days of that test, they performed like true champions. For their pace assault, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland are in excellent shape. Travis Head and Usman Khawaja are in outstanding form when it comes to batting. In their first game, they completely outclassed the hosts in every aspect of the white ball game.

England vs Australia Head to Head

England and Australia played each other in 357 test matches in which England won 110 test matches and Australia had the upper hand in 151 test matches. 96 matches ended with a draw. If we talk about their Ashes encounters, Australia have won 34 and England has won 32 of the 72 series that have been played so far, with six series ending in ties.

Total Test Matches played – 357

England won – 110

Australia won – 151

Draw - 96

England vs Australia Betting odds

Due to the fact that this matchup features two top-notch teams who are evenly matched, the odds for each side are not drastically different. Due to their recent test match success as well as their history in England, Australia is once again the betting public's favorite team. Because of this, bookies are giving them odds of 1.97, while giving England chances of 2.41 to win.

Australia to win @ 1.97

England to win @ 2.41

Draw @ 5.90

England vs Australia Top Team Batsmen

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow will strengthen the England batting line up as they both are in great shape. Joe Root smashed a brilliant century in the first inning and scored 46 runs in the second inning of the first test. Wicket Keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow is another threat for Kangaroos, in the last match he played a smashing inning of 78 runs on 78 balls with an impressive strike rate of 100.

With magnificent 141 and 65 runs in both innings, Usman Khawaja has been outstanding in the first test match. He totally steals the show from the hosts. Another key player of visitors is Steven Smith who has 1882 runs in England, at an average of 60.70, in just 32 innings, with 7 hundreds and 7 fifty-sixes. Overall he played 97 test matches and scored 8947 runs.

England vs Australia Top Team Bowler

At the pace friendly wickets of Lords Stuart Broad will be a threat to the Kangaroos. He has picked 6 wickets at the Birmingham test as well. who has been impressive with 33 wickets in the last 7 test matches. Ollie Robinson also had effective spells in the first Ashes test as he grabbed 5 wickets in the previous match.

The Australian bowling attack will be led by Pat Cummins, the third-best test bowler in the world. He has been the top Australian test bowler during the previous five years. In 51 test matches, he has 225 wickets to his credit. In the previous match he has picked 4 wickets. Nathan Lyonwill also trouble the English team with his spin bowling. At Birmingham, he picked 8 wickets total in both the innings.