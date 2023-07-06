England vs Australia Match Prediction ENG 18 % Chance of Winning AUS 82 % Bet Now! Australia and England will clash in the 3rd Ashes test from 6 July at Headingley, Leeds, Manchester. Australia already have a 2-0 up in the series and a draw or tie will make them keep the Ashes urn. England had a tough time throughout this series, in both the tests they played really well but it seems luck is not on their side. The English team would like to win the match and keep their hopes alive to get the Ashes urn once again. England lost the first test with 2 wickets and second one with 43 runs. In the first test Usman Khawaja smashed 141 and 65 runs respectively in both the innings. Pat Cummins picked 4 wickets that held the visitors behind the winning line. In the second test England scored 325 and 327 runs, which they lost by a score of 43 runs. Ben Stokes smashed a dazzling 155 runs, Ben Duckett also played well with the bat, posting scores of 98 and 83 in the two innings. In the first innings, Harry Brook scored fifty but Joe Root and Zak Crawley fell short of a significant total. For Australia Steve Smith smashed a brilliant century that moved the team to the score of 416 runs. Usman Khawaja (17 & 77), David Warner (66 & 25), and Travis Head (77 & 4) all contributed significant hits to their team's progress. Now both the teams will lock horns for the third test. In this match, Moin Ali may take the place of injured Ollie Pope.

England vs Australia Chance of winning

By winning the first two test matches of the series Australia have the high momentum before the third test. Kangaroos will retain the Ashes urn despite a draw or tie. In Ashes both the teams are equally strong so we cannot take the English team so easily. Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad, Joe Root are in amazing form and they are playing at their home conditions. So by hook or by crook Englishman would like to win the match so that they can get their Ashes back.

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England vs Australia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ben Stokes needs to strike the right balance between aggression and caution in this game. They kept pushing the accelerator and that's how they lost the last game. They have mastered an aggressive brand of cricket, but when they face the No. 1 Test squad, they cannot afford to make tactical errors. It will be one of Stokes' most crucial matches as captain, and he can't rely on the Australians to help him out. The English captain needs to make the right choices in order to tie the series and get his team back on track.

Pat Cummins helped his club win at home in the last game. A captain's personal triumph could do wonders for the team's morale. In this circumstance, the Australian management will try to make money off of it. With their top order and quick bowlers in excellent form, Cummins will be aiming for a 3-0 lead in this match and putting the English squad on the defensive.

Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Steven Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland are some of the top players for this match. Gambling enthusiasts might wager some money on them.

England vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

At Leeds, it's easy to make runs initially but it gets tough as the match moves ahead. Later it helps the bowlers. Team winning the toss would like to bat first to take the initial advantage and put a challenging total on the board. To Have a chance of winning, the team batting first should make a total of 300+.

Weather Report

There will be cloudy conditions at Manchester on the match days. The weather is expected to be from 21 to 24 degree celsius in these five days. There are 40% rain predictions. Humidity is expected to be around 57%.

England Player List

England Probable Playing XI

Player Role Ben Stokes (Captain) Batsman Harry Brook Batsman Jonathan Bairstow Batsman Ben Duckett Batsman Zak Crawley Batsman Joe Root All Rounder Ollie Robinson All Rounder Josh Tongue All Rounder James Anderson Bowler Stuart Broad Bowler Moeen Ali Bowler

England squad for the Ashes:Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England Team Form

England played well but unfortunately they lost the last match. Team has had impressive performances in the recent matches they played. Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley are in magnificent touch.

Australia Player List

Australia Probable Playing XI

Player Role David Warner Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Alex Carey Batsman Steve Smith Batsman Travis Head Batsman Cameron Green All Rounder Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Pat Cummins (c) Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australiasquad for the Ashes:Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Australia Team Form

Team is in excellent form as they played like world’s number one test team in both the matches and kept the hosts behind the winning line. For their pace assault, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland are in excellent shape. Steven smith, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja are in outstanding form when it comes to batting.

England vs Australia Head to Head

England and Australia played each other in 358 test matches in which England won 110 test matches and Australia had the upper hand in 152 test matches. 96 matches ended with a draw. If we talk about their Ashes encounters, Australia have won 34 and England has won 32 of the 72 series that have been played so far, with six series ending in ties.

Total Test Matches played – 358

England won – 110

Australia won – 152

Draw - 96

England vs Australia Betting odds

Although both the teams are evenly matched but back to back victory for Australia making them bookies favorite. This match has a decent difference in the odds for both the teams as bookies are giving Australia odds of 1.04, while English teams have such a high odds of 5.40.

Australia to win @ 1.04

England to win @ 5.40

Draw @ 5.90

England vs Australia Top Team Batsmen

Ben Stoke and Joe Root will strengthen the England batting line up as they both are in great shape. Joe Root smashed a brilliant century in the first inning and scored 46 runs in the second inning of the first test. Ben Stoke played a brilliant inning of 155 runs in the second inning of the 2nd test match.

For Australia Usman Khawaja has been outstanding so far in this Ashes series. In the last four innings he played three amazing innings with 141, 65 and 77 runs respectively. He totally steals the show from the hosts and is a big threat for them. Another key player of visitors is Steven Smith who has 1882 runs in England, at an average of 60.70, in just 32 innings, with 7 hundreds and 7 fifty-sixes. Overall he played 97 test matches and scored 8947 runs. His 117 runs inning from the last match paved a milestone for Australia’s 416 runs in the first inning.

England vs Australia Top Team Bowler

Stuart Broad will be a threat to the Kangaroos. He has picked 6 wickets at the Birmingham test as well. who has been impressive with 38 wickets in the last 8 test matches. Ollie Robinson is also impressive with grabbing 10 wickets in two test matches.

Skipper Pat Cummins is a big threat for the English batters. He has been the top Australian test bowler during the previous five years. In 52 test matches, he has 229 wickets to his credit. Josh Hazlewood is key bowler for visitors as he was outstanding in the last test by picking 5 wickets.