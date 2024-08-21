ENG (England) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction ENG 93 % Chance of Winning SRI 7 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.294 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England take on Sri Lanka in the first game of the three match bilateral series at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 21 at 03:30 PM IST.

England vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

England did not have a great start to 2024 as they were outclassed by India in the test series as they lost four back to back games and eventually lost the series 4-1. In the last series against West Indies they managed to get things back on track as they dominated the games and won the series 3-0.

Sri Lanka has been solid this year in 2024 as they have won all three Test Matches this year against Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka last won a test match against England back in 2014 hence would be hoping to make an impact this term. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England’ chances of winning - 93%

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 7%

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England vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Ollie Pope has had a brilliant year thus far and has been one of the most consistent batsmen in this calendar year. So far this year he has scored 554 runs with an average of 39.57. Pope has been named England’s captain for this series, we expect him to lead from the front and to score well in the upcoming game.

Dhananjaya de Silva has had a solid season thus far in Tests. So far this year, he has scored 281 runs in five innings with an average of 56.20 which is pretty impressive. We expect De Silva to continue his brilliant form in this series and lead his side from the front. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership Over 33.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Double Chance Bets: England to win or draw 1.02 Bet on Parimatch

England vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that has batted first. But the last two matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 09C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ollie Pope (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Dan Lawrence Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ollie Pope Batter Joe Root All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Shoaib Bashir All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Mark Wood Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler

England Team Form

England lost four back to back games early on in 2024 but since then they have beaten West Indies 3-0 prior to this series.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (vc), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nisala Tharaka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Angelo Mathews Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis Batter Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Prabath Jayasuriya All-rounder Vishwa Fernando Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka haven't lost a test match in 2024 and have beaten Afghanistan and Bangladesh heading into this series.

England vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

England have dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka in Tests 17-8. The series was played back in 2021 where England won the series 2-0.

Head to Head

England: 17

Sri Lanka: 08

England vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than England

Sri Lanka and England go head to head in what seems like a one sided game as the difference in quality between the two sides is pretty evident. England did not have a great start to 2024 as they got humbled in the subcontinent against India who won four games on the bounce and won the series 4-1. In the last series, England managed to turn things around as they outplayed West Indies at home and won the series 3-0. Even though England dominated the games against West Indies, their openers struggled against the new ball as England conceded a bigger opening partnership in all three matches which makes us believe Sri Lanka would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make quick financial gains.

England vs Sri Lanka Test Old Trafford, Manchester England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.07 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.07 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 7.23 Bet Now!

England vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

With the absence of Ben Stokes, we expect Joe Root to step up in this series. He has been brilliant for England in 2024 as he has scored 611 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kamindu Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Kamindu Mendis has had a phenomenal year thus far as he has been the most consistent player for Sri Lanka in 2024. With 367 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Shoaib Bashir to be England’ top bowler

Shoaib Bashir has been a revelation since he made his debut last year. This year, so far he has bagged 26 wickets in nine innings and is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2024 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Vishwa Fernando to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Vishwa Fernando has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Sri Lanka in Test cricket in this calendar year. With 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.