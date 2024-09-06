ENG (England) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction ENG 89 % Chance of Winning SRI 11 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.286 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka’s tour of England is going to culminate at Kennington Oval, London, from September 6 to 10, 2024. The finale of the bilateral series will commence at 3:30 P.M IST.

England vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

England’s statement win over Sri Lanka in the opening game of their bilateral series gave the hosts all the edge they needed to secure the series victory. Sri Lanka’s first innings score of 236 was not much of a threat to England. Dhananjaya de Silva’s 74 and Milan Rathnayake’s 72 were the top scores of the innings but it was not enough to stop England’s advance. The hosts went past the target to score 358 runs and wicket-keeper batter Jamie Smith single handedly contributed 111. The visiting nation performed significantly better at the second time of asking as they scored 326 runs this time, aided by Kamindu Mendis’ 113, Dinesh Chandimal’s 79 and Angelo Mathews’ 65. In spite of all the sweat from Sri Lanka’s side, England made up the 205-run deficit with ease as they finished with five wickets to spare.

The second match of the series was an even greater achievement for England who further asserted their dominance and made full use of home soil advantage. This time around, England were relegated to batting first but they still found a way to turn things in their favor, having scored 427 runs. A collective effort from Joe Root and Gus Atkinson with scores of 143 and 118, respectively, was the reason for England’s prosperity and Sri Lanka could not have been more dumbfounded by this display as they were bundled out for 196 in their attempt to chase the total. To put the nail in the coffin for Sri Lanka, England scored an additional 251 - helped once again by Joe Root’s 103 - and the visitors could only hope to minimize the damage. At this point, a fourth innings chase was out of question and England were able to seal the deal with a 190-run victory.

England chance of winning - 89%

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 11%

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England vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

England to score over 31.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Ben Duckett and Dan Lawrence’s contribution to England’s first wicket cannot be deemed incredibly successful but their consistency as a pair certainly makes their partnership predictable and stable. They have had a relatively constant range in opening stands so far, having scored 33, 22, 30 and 34 before the first dismissal in the last two matches of the series. It is, therefore, realistic to conclude that the opening wicket is in safe hands.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

England vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

Teams batting first are advantaged at Kennington Oval with 41 wins in 109 test matches hosted at the venue to date. The chasing sides are much further behind with 29 victories and the average first innings total of 341 indicates that the pitch is batting-friendly. The toss winner of the next game will prefer to bat first.

Weather Report

The threat of a washout is quite strong at London with a 50% chance of rainfall projected on match day. The temperature is likely to remain around 21 degrees Celsius.

England Player List

Ollie Pope (c), Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Harry Brook, Harry Singh, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Josh Hull, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Ollie Pope (C) Batter Joe Root Batter Harry Brook Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Chris Woakes All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

England Team Form

England defeated Sri Lanka for five consecutive games leading up to this fixture.

Sri Lanka Player List

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake, Nisala Tharaka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Nishan Madushka Wicket-keeper Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Pathum Nissanka Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Dinesh Chandimal Batter Dhananjaya de Silva (C) All-rounder Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Milan Rathnayake Bowler Prabath Jayasuriya Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are lacking in almost every aspect of the game as their batting and bowling efforts are rather underwhelming.

England vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

In the 38 test matches that England and Sri Lanka have played against each other so far, England have the lead with 19 wins which includes two match wins in the present series.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 38

England - 19

Sri Lanka - 8

Draw - 11

England vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

England’s opening wicket, consisting Ben Duckett and Dan Lawrence, have delivered on all counts against Sri Lanka in the ongoing series. In the two games the sides have taken part in so far, they have added 33, 22, 30 and 34 runs to the first wicket. They have proven to be a reliable opening pair for the team but the same cannot be said for Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne who have not been performing at the same level. In fact, Sri Lanka’s first wicket is a point of vulnerability as they have collapsed rather easily until now with totals of 18, 19, 6 and 0 in the last two games. It is quite clear that England’s openers are simply superior to Sri Lanka’s first partnership at the moment.

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England vs Sri Lanka Best Batters

Joe Root to be England’s Best Batter

Joe Root leads the charge for England with an impressive 350 runs in four innings so far. In the last game against Sri Lanka, he scored two back-to-back centuries with 143 and 103 runs. He is averaging at 116.66 in the ongoing series and with two tons and a half-century thus far, he continues to be the top choice for England.

Kamindu Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Kamindu Mendis leads Sri Lanka’s run charts in the series with a total of 203 runs in four innings. He has a century and a half-century so far and he was among the top scorers for the team in the last game, having added 74 runs to the tally in the first innings. The all-rounder is expected to put on another big showing in the upcoming fixture.

England vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers

Gus Atkinson to be England’s Best Bowler

After making history as a debutant with 12 wickets in his first international test game, Gus Atkinson came into this tournament with a similar approach. In the previous match, he took two wickets in the first innings but went on to achieve a fifer in the second innings which made him the top wicket-taker for England overall with 11 wickets in four innings. Averaging at 21.72 in the series, he remains the leading pick for the next match.

Asitha Fernando to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Asitha Fernando picked up his first fifer of the series in the previous game against England during his 24-over spell in the first innings. He went on to add three more wickets to the tally in the following innings which bolstered his overall haul to 14 wickets in four innings, making him the leading choice once again.