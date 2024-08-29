ENG (England) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction ENG 86 % Chance of Winning SRI 14 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.222 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England take on Sri Lanka in the second game of the three match bilateral series at Lord's, London. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 29 at 03:30 PM IST.

England vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

England did not have a great start to 2024 but have managed to turn things around as they have won four back to back Test matches at home and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum when they take on Sri Lanka in the second test. With Mark Wood ruled out for the next two games, Josh Hull has been called up for the remaining matches.

Sri Lanka’s barren run against England continued in the last game as their top order failed to deliver and it ended up being an easy win for the host. Sri Lanka haven’t won a game against England since 2014 and things look bleak this time around. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England’ chances of winning - 86%

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 14%

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England vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Ollie Pope struggled to make an impact in the last game as he failed to reach the double digit mark in both innings. That doesn’t change the fact he has been pretty consistent for England this year and has scored 566 runs thus far which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Dhananjaya de Silva has had a solid season thus far in Tests. So far this year, he has scored 367 runs in seven innings with an average of 52.43 which is pretty impressive. He scored a brilliant half century in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Fours: England 1.20 Bet on Batery Most Sixes: England 1.32 Bet on Batery

England vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that has batted first. But the last two matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Josh Hull

Predicted Playing XI

Dan Lawrence Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ollie Pope Batter Joe Root All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Shoaib Bashir All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Josh Hull Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler

England Team Form

England head into this game after four straight wins in Test at home. They beat Sri Lanka in the opening game and would be hoping to continue their run in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (vc), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nisala Tharaka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Angelo Mathews Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis Batter Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Prabath Jayasuriya All-rounder Vishwa Fernando Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka had an unbeaten run in Tests prior to this series as they beat Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka trail the series 1-0 and would be hoping to win their first match versus England since 2014.

England vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

England have dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka in Tests 18-8. England have taken a 1-0 lead in this series as they won the game with five wickets to spare.

Head to Head

England: 18

Sri Lanka: 08

England vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka and England go head to head in what seems like a one sided game as the difference in quality between the two sides was pretty evident in the last game. Sri Lanka top order failed to show up in both innings which put them on back foot from the start. England openers haven’t been consistent throughout the year but they still managed to have a better opening stand in the last game. We expect Sri Lanka openers to struggle with the new ball, we believe England would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make quick financial gains.

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England vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root was sensational in the last game against Sri Lanka as he scored 42 and 62 in the last game as England dominated the game. With 715 runs he is the leading run scorer for England this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Angelo Mathews to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Angelo Mathews has been one of the most consistent batsman for Sri Lanka in Tests this year as he has scored 312 runs this year with an average of 44.57. In the last game he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Shoaib Bashir to be England’ top bowler

Shoaib Bashir was brilliant in the first innings against Sri Lanka as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the match. He has bagged 29 wickets in 11 innings this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Asitha Fernando to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Asitha Fernando had a brilliant game regardless of the result as he bagged four wickets in the first innings and then bagged two wickets in the second. He has been pretty consistent this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.