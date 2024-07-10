ENG (England) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction ENG 97 % Chance of Winning WI 3 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.174 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and West Indies will go up against each other in the latter’s tour of England, taking on each other for the first test on July 10, 2024. The match is going to take place at the prestigious Lord's, London, at 3:30 P.M IST.

England vs West Indies Chances of Winning

England were absolutely bested by India in their five-match test series at the beginning of the year, hosted by the latter. England were successful at the first time of asking but they struggled to make any headway after the fact. They ended up losing the next four games in succession by margins of 106 runs, 434 runs, 5 wickets and an innings and 64 runs. Zak Crawley was England’s most successful batter during the series with 407 runs in ten innings while Tom Hartley made strides in the bowling department with 22 wickets in nine innings. England struggled in foreign conditions but it should not be a problem on home soil this time.

West Indies’ last test series was against Australia and they played two matches. They won one fixture apiece; while Australia were triumphant on their home ground in the first match with a dominant ten-wicket victory, West Indies made sure to take home the second win by a margin of eight runs. Kirk McKenzie was the standout batter for West Indies with 138 runs in four innings while their bowling attack was led by Shamar Joseph with 13 wickets.

England chance of winning - 97%

West Indies chance of winning - 3%

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England vs West Indies Betting Tips

England to score high before the first dismissal

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett did a stellar job for England in their five-match test series against India earlier in the year. In the series, they amassed 64, 2, 47, 19, 89, 15, 59, 50, 55 and 45 runs in the five games they opened together. Crawley’s average of 40.70 and Duckett’s average of 34.30 after five fixtures bodes well for England’s opening wicket. After the success they had last time around, they will likely be tasked with opening once again and their well-established partnership is expected to soar.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

England vs West Indies Toss Prediction

Lord’s has hosted 145 test matches to date and teams batting first have a sizable advantage over the chasing side with 52 wins. The average first innings score in test matches is 310 at this venue and chasing a difficult prospect here. The toss winning skipper will want to bat first and give themselves a head start in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

There is a negligible 20% chance of precipitation at London with the temperature reaching 22 degrees Celsius. The skies are predicted to be partly cloudy.

England Player List

Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Dillon Pennington, Matthew Potts,

Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ollie Pope Batter Joe Root All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Ben Stokes (C) All-rounder Dan Lawrence Batter Chris Woakes Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler James Anderson Bowler

England Team Form

England were quite dominant during the T20 World Cup and were at the top of their game until they faced India in the semi-final. Regardless, they worked hard to get to that position and remain the favorites in the next match.

West Indies Player List

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jeremiah Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Kemar Roach.

Predicted Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (C) Batter Zachary McCaskie Batter Kirk McKenzie Batter Alick Athanaze All-rounder Kavem Hodge All-rounder Jason Holder All-rounder Joshua Da Silva Wicket-keeper Kevin Sinclair Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies are not strong enough to give England a run for their money but since they were able to take down Australia and draw a test series earlier this year, they may be able to put up a small fight.

England vs West Indies Head-to-Head

England and West Indies have played 163 test matches against each other and the latter hold the lead with 59 victories. England have 51 wins and 53 matches ended in draws.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 163

England - 51

West Indies - 59

Draw - 53

England vs West Indies Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite opened alongside Tagenarine Chanderpaul in West Indies’ test series against Australia but their partnerships were not quite up to the mark. In four innings, they scored 9, 13, 14 and 0 runs together before the fall of their first wicket. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett did significantly better for England’s first wicket against India where the openers added 64, 2, 47 and 19 runs to the first wicket in the last two games of the series. Both openers were on the money and they absolutely have the upper hand going into the next match.

England vs West Indies Test Lord's, St John's Wood England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.03 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.16 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 9.4 Bet Now!

England vs West Indies Best Batters

Zak Crawley to be England’s Best Batter

Zak Crawley was England’s top run scorer during their tour of India where he notched up 407 runs in ten innings. In the last match of the series, he was the leading batter for his team in the first innings, having scored 79 runs. He was averaging at 40.70 and will be expected to put on a similar performance against West Indies.

Kirk McKenzie to be West Indies’ Best Batter

Kirk McKenzie was the leading run-getter for West Indies in their two-match test series against Australia earlier this year. He scored 138 runs in four innings, including a half-century in the first innings where he scored 50 runs. He had an average of 34.50 in the series and remains the top choice for the team.

England vs West Indies Best Bowlers

James Anderson to be England’s Best Bowler

James Anderson has had the most unbelievable run in his test career so far with 700 wickets in 348 innings. He has a career average of 26.52 and an overall economy rate of 2.79. In his final test series before retirement, he will want to make the most of it and bag as many wickets as possible. He is the top pick for the first match.

Shamar Joseph to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Shamar Joseph was incredibly consistent in the test series against Australia where he emerged as West Indies’ leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets in four innings. In the first match, he achieved a fifer in the first innings and upped himself in the second game where he picked a whopping seven wickets in a single spell. He is absolutely the player to bet on for the upcoming match.