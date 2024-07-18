ENG (England) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction
ENG
85%
Chance of Winning
WI
15%
Test
Trent Bridge
Facts:
- West Indies lead the tally by 59-52 in the last 164 clashes between the sides in Test cricket.
- England won the first game against West Indies by an innings and 114 runs.
England vs West Indies Chance of Winning
England defeated the visiting side West Indies by an innings and 114 runs to take an early lead in the three-match Test series. The team were fantastic in both the departments and pushed the visitors into submission. Ben Stokes and Co. will now aim to clinch the series by winning the next Test against West Indies.
West Indies were completely outclassed in both departments in a match highlighted by James Anderson, who retired from all forms of cricket. The team posted low scores in both the innings and lost the game by a huge margin. They are 0-1 behind in the series and have to win the next game to prevent a series loss. The team has a lot of new additions to the team and will be looking to do better in the next game.
England's chance of winning: 85%
West Indies' chance of winning: 15%
England vs West Indies Betting Tips
England to score over 31.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)
England were comfortable against the West Indies bowling in the last game. They have Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to open for the team. Crawley smashed 76 runs whereas Duckett dismissed out for 3 runs in the game. The team scored 29 runs before their first dismissal in the last game. However, the unfortunate dismissal does not deny Duckett’s ability to score runs. Crawley averages at 33.17 whereas Duckett averages at 39.64 in their respective Test careers. The pair will be looking to score high in their next Test innings against the West Indies.
Match Prediction Best Odds
West Indies’ score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs
England’s score before 1st dismissal Over 31.5 runs
England vs West Indies Toss Prediction
The pitch at Trent Bridge is expected to offer something for both batters and bowlers. The English weather, known for its unpredictability, could also play a role in the outcome of the match. The skipper winning the toss should bat first and set a big target for the opposition.
Weather Report
Light showers may interrupt play in small bursts throughout the Test match. Day 3 and Day 4 have the most chances for rain.
West Indies Player List
Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph (vc), Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Jeremiah Louis (Kemar Roach injured), Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kraigg Brathwaite (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Mikyle Louis
|
Batter
|
Kirk McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Kavem Hodge
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Joshua Da Silva
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Batter
West Indies Team Form
West Indies are coming from a huge loss in the first Test game. The team could not bat well and were all out under 150 runs in both their innings. Their bowlers were also ineffective against the English bowlers in the last game.
England Player List
Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson (2nd Test), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Harry Brook
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Ben Stokes (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Woakes
|
All-rounder
|
Ollie Pope
|
Batter
|
Gus Atkinson
|
Bowler
|
Mark Wood
|
Bowler
|
Shoaib Bashir
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England was fantastic in the last Test match. They batted furiously where five batters scored beyond 50 runs. The bowlers were also impressive. Gus Atkinson picked 12 wickets in his Test debut while James Anderson took 4 wickets home from his last Test match.
England vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record
England and the West Indies have met each other in 164 Tests. West Indies lead the tally by 59-52
England Won: 52
West Indies Won: 59
No Result/ Abandoned: 53
England vs West Indies Betting Odds
In the first game of the series, the West Indies batted first in the game. It was a terrible batting outing for the team. Mikyle Louis scored 27 runs while Kavem Hodge (24) and Alick Athanaze (23) were the other top scorers from the side in the innings. The team could only post 121, losing all their wickets. Gus Atkinson was the hero in the English bowling side as he picked 7 wickets in his debut Test innings. England were confident with the bat and secured 371 runs in the first innings. Zak Crawley (76), Ollie Pope (57), Joe Root (68), Harry Brook (50) & Jamie Smith (70) were the top batters in the team. It was a tough trail for the West Indies. They were overwhelmed in the second innings as well and were knocked out for 136 runs, losing the game by an innings and 114 runs. Gus Atkinson took 5 wickets whereas James Anderson took 3 wickets in his last Test innings.
After 11 matches, England has 25 percent points with four wins, six losses and a draw. While West Indies stands at sixth position with 26.66 percent points in the WTC points table with one win, three losses and a draw in five matches so far.
England vs West Indies
Test
Trent Bridge, West Bridgford
England vs West Indies Top Batters
Alick Athanaze to be the top batter for West Indies
The entire West Indies batting order collapsed before the English bowlers. However, Alick Athanaze managed to put some runs in both the innings. He averages 23.66 in the format and scored 23 & 22 runs in the last game.
Zak Crawley to be the top batter for England
Zak Crawley scored a solid 76 runs in the last test match. His consistent batting performances and ability to score runs at the top of the order makes him the best batting pick from England.
England vs West Indies Top Bowlers
Jayden Seales to be the top bowler for West Indies
Jayden Seales has picked 41 wickets in 20 Test innings of his career. He was the only impactful bowler in the first Test and picked 4 wickets in the game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Gus Atkinson to be the top bowler for England
Gus Atkinson grabbed fifers in both the innings of his Test debut. Atkinson’s 12/106 is the third-best figure by a pace bowler on his Test debut. He took 7 wickets in the first innings followed by 5 wickets in the second innings. He will be the top bowler in the next game for England.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
England to win the match @ 1.17 (Parimatch)
West Indies to win the match @ 11.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch