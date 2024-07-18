ENG (England) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction ENG 85 % Chance of Winning WI 15 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.125 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and West Indies will face each other in the 2nd Test of the West Indies tour of England 2024. The game will be played from July 18-22, 2024. The game will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this upcoming fixture.

England vs West Indies Chance of Winning

England defeated the visiting side West Indies by an innings and 114 runs to take an early lead in the three-match Test series. The team were fantastic in both the departments and pushed the visitors into submission. Ben Stokes and Co. will now aim to clinch the series by winning the next Test against West Indies.

West Indies were completely outclassed in both departments in a match highlighted by James Anderson, who retired from all forms of cricket. The team posted low scores in both the innings and lost the game by a huge margin. They are 0-1 behind in the series and have to win the next game to prevent a series loss. The team has a lot of new additions to the team and will be looking to do better in the next game.

England's chance of winning: 85%

West Indies' chance of winning: 15%

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England vs West Indies Betting Tips

England to score over 31.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

England were comfortable against the West Indies bowling in the last game. They have Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to open for the team. Crawley smashed 76 runs whereas Duckett dismissed out for 3 runs in the game. The team scored 29 runs before their first dismissal in the last game. However, the unfortunate dismissal does not deny Duckett’s ability to score runs. Crawley averages at 33.17 whereas Duckett averages at 39.64 in their respective Test careers. The pair will be looking to score high in their next Test innings against the West Indies.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’ score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England’s score before 1st dismissal Over 31.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

England vs West Indies Toss Prediction

The pitch at Trent Bridge is expected to offer something for both batters and bowlers. The English weather, known for its unpredictability, could also play a role in the outcome of the match. The skipper winning the toss should bat first and set a big target for the opposition.

Weather Report

Light showers may interrupt play in small bursts throughout the Test match. Day 3 and Day 4 have the most chances for rain.

West Indies Player List

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph (vc), Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Jeremiah Louis (Kemar Roach injured), Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair

Predicted Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c) All-rounder Mikyle Louis Batter Kirk McKenzie Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Kavem Hodge Batter Jason Holder Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Joshua Da Silva Wicket-keeper Jayden Seales Bowler Shamar Joseph Batter

West Indies Team Form

West Indies are coming from a huge loss in the first Test game. The team could not bat well and were all out under 150 runs in both their innings. Their bowlers were also ineffective against the English bowlers in the last game.

England Player List

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson (2nd Test), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Harry Brook All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Ben Duckett Batter Joe Root Batter Ben Stokes (c) All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Ollie Pope Batter Gus Atkinson Bowler Mark Wood Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

England Team Form

England was fantastic in the last Test match. They batted furiously where five batters scored beyond 50 runs. The bowlers were also impressive. Gus Atkinson picked 12 wickets in his Test debut while James Anderson took 4 wickets home from his last Test match.

England vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record

England and the West Indies have met each other in 164 Tests. West Indies lead the tally by 59-52

England Won: 52

West Indies Won: 59

No Result/ Abandoned: 53

England vs West Indies Betting Odds

In the first game of the series, the West Indies batted first in the game. It was a terrible batting outing for the team. Mikyle Louis scored 27 runs while Kavem Hodge (24) and Alick Athanaze (23) were the other top scorers from the side in the innings. The team could only post 121, losing all their wickets. Gus Atkinson was the hero in the English bowling side as he picked 7 wickets in his debut Test innings. England were confident with the bat and secured 371 runs in the first innings. Zak Crawley (76), Ollie Pope (57), Joe Root (68), Harry Brook (50) & Jamie Smith (70) were the top batters in the team. It was a tough trail for the West Indies. They were overwhelmed in the second innings as well and were knocked out for 136 runs, losing the game by an innings and 114 runs. Gus Atkinson took 5 wickets whereas James Anderson took 3 wickets in his last Test innings.

After 11 matches, England has 25 percent points with four wins, six losses and a draw. While West Indies stands at sixth position with 26.66 percent points in the WTC points table with one win, three losses and a draw in five matches so far.

England vs West Indies Test Trent Bridge, West Bridgford England Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.17 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.11 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 11.00 Bet Now!

England vs West Indies Top Batters

Alick Athanaze to be the top batter for West Indies

The entire West Indies batting order collapsed before the English bowlers. However, Alick Athanaze managed to put some runs in both the innings. He averages 23.66 in the format and scored 23 & 22 runs in the last game.

Zak Crawley to be the top batter for England

Zak Crawley scored a solid 76 runs in the last test match. His consistent batting performances and ability to score runs at the top of the order makes him the best batting pick from England.

England vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Jayden Seales to be the top bowler for West Indies

Jayden Seales has picked 41 wickets in 20 Test innings of his career. He was the only impactful bowler in the first Test and picked 4 wickets in the game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Gus Atkinson to be the top bowler for England

Gus Atkinson grabbed fifers in both the innings of his Test debut. Atkinson’s 12/106 is the third-best figure by a pace bowler on his Test debut. He took 7 wickets in the first innings followed by 5 wickets in the second innings. He will be the top bowler in the next game for England.