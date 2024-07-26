ENG (England) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction ENG 88 % Chance of Winning WI 12 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.125 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR England and West Indies will now face each other in the 3rd and the final Test of the West Indies tour of England 2024. The game will be played from July 26-30, 2024 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview for this upcoming fixture.

England vs West Indies Chance of Winning

England defeated the visiting side, West Indies, in both the Test matches and lead the series by 2-0 currently. The team were fantastic in both the departments and pushed the visitors into submission. Ben Stokes and Co. will now aim to win the next game and go for a whitewash against the visitors.

West Indies were completely outclassed in both departments in the last game as well. The team batted well in the 1st inning but had to submit to the English bowlers in the next innings to lose the game by a huge margin. They are 0-2 behind in the series and will look to avoid a clean sweep. The team needs to do better with their bowling order.

England's chance of winning: 88%

West Indies' chance of winning: 12%

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England vs West Indies Betting Tips

England to score under 32.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

England were comfortable against the West Indies bowling in the last game. They have Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to open for the team. Crawley smashed 76 runs whereas Duckett dismissed out for 3 runs in the game. The team scored 29 runs before their first dismissal in the last game. In the 1st innings of the second game, the team scored 0 before Zak Crawly dismissed out in the game. The team is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’ score before 1st dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch England’s score before 1st dismissal Over 32.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

England vs West Indies Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared for the game will be full of runs for the batting units. The spinners will certainly play a major role in the final two days of the match. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to less than 400 runs. The previous three Test matches played at Edgbaston have been won by side batting second.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game looks fine with light rains expected on the second and final day of the match.

West Indies Player List

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph (vc), Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Jeremiah Louis (Kemar Roach injured), Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair

Predicted Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c) All-rounder Mikyle Louis Batter Kirk McKenzie Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Kavem Hodge Batter Jason Holder Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Joshua Da Silva Wicket-keeper Jayden Seales Bowler Shamar Joseph Batter

West Indies Team Form

West Indies are coming from a huge loss in the second Test game. The team batted well in the first innings but could only post 143 runs in the second innings of the game.

England Player List

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson (2nd Test), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Harry Brook All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Ben Duckett Batter Joe Root Batter Ben Stokes (c) All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Ollie Pope Batter Gus Atkinson Bowler Mark Wood Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

England Team Form

England was fantastic in the second Test match as well. The team was fantastic with the bat and posted over 400 runs in both the innings.

England vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record

England and the West Indies have met each other in 165 Tests. West Indies lead the tally by 59-53.

England Won: 53

West Indies Won: 59

No Result/ Abandoned: 53

England vs West Indies Betting Odds

In the second game of the series, England batted first and secured 416 runs in the 1st innings. Ollie Pope scored 121 runs in the game. Ben Duckett (71) and Ben Stokes (69) also batted impressively in the game. West Indies was very valiant during the trail and posted 457 runs in their 1st innings Kavem Hodge smashed 120 runs to help his team reach the total. Alick Athanaze (82) and Joshua Da Silva (82*) also batted well. England were very aggressive with the bat in the second innings as well and scored 425 runs. Splendid tons from Joe Root and Harry Brook helped England post a competitive target of 384 runs against West Indies. However, West Indies could not endure the bowling attack in the second innings and bundled out at 143 to lose the game by 241 runs. Kraigg Brathwaite scored 47 runs in the game. Alzarri Joseph picked 5 wickets while Jayden Seales took 6 wickets in the game. From England, Chris Woakes picked 6 wickets while Shoaib Bashir picked 7 wickets in the game.

England is a very strong cricket team. They have displayed grit and skill in the last game and produced one of the finest batting innings in the game. Their bowlers have been equally aggressive in the match. West Indies will have to work on their bowling. They have conceded too many runs in the game and it is becoming tough for the batters to catch up.

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England vs West Indies Top Batters

Alick Athanaze to be the top batter for West Indies

Alick Athanaze was the best batter from the side in the first Test. He also batted well in the previous game where he scored 82 & 1 in the game. He averages 26.90 in the format and will be expected to score high in the next game.

Ollie Pope to be the top batter for England

Ollie Pope has been a prominent name in the England Test team. He averages 35.73 in the format and looks in good form currently. He scored 121 & 51 runs in the last game. He is comfortable batting in home conditions and will enter as the best batting pick from the side.

England vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Jayden Seales to be the top bowler for West Indies

Jayden Seales has picked 47 wickets in 22 Test innings of his career. He was the only impactful bowler in the first Test and picked 4 wickets in the game. He took 6 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Gus Atkinson to be the top bowler for England

Gus Atkinson grabbed fifers in both the innings of his Test debut. Atkinson’s 12/106 is the third-best figure by a pace bowler on his Test debut. He took 4 wickets in the last game. He will be the top bowler in the next game for England.