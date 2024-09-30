India U19 vs Australia U19 Match Prediction

IND

58%

Chance of Winning

AUS

42%

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Test

MA Chidambaram Stadium

India U19 take on Australia U19 in the first game of the two match Test series at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 30 at 09:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Mohd Enaan has bagged 12 wickets in the last six matches.
  • With 146 runs, Steven Hogan was the leading run scorer for Australia U19 in the ODI series.

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India U19 vs Australia U19 Chance of Winning

Australia U19 and India U19 went head to head in the ODIs after a disappointing loss for the home side in the finals back in Feb. The series turned out to be a whitewash as India U19 dominated the game from the start. In the first two games, Australia U19 batsmen failed to turn up as they were dismissed for subpar score but in the third match ended up being far more competitive as India managed to defend the first innings total of 324 and won the game by seven runs. This would be the first test match India U19 would be playing in five years but as per our calculations, India U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • India U19’ chances of winning - 58%
  • Australia U19’ chances of winning - 42%

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India U19 vs Australia U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Zac Curtain headed into this series after an underwhelming domestic campaign and then struggled in the ODI series against India U19 as he scored 17, 17 and 3 in the three matches which makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Steve Hogan had a brilliant series in the ODIs as he scored 146 runs and was the leading runs scorer for Australia U19. In the last game Hogan scored 104 off 84 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitya Pandya, Vihan Malhotra, Soham Patwardhan (C), Kartikeya K P, Samit Dravid, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh Pangalia WK , Chetan Sharma, Samarth N, Aditya Rawat, Nikhil Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Aditya Singh, Mohd Enaan

Predicted Playing XI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Batter

Vihan Malhotra

Batter

Soham Patwardhan

Batter

KP Karthikeya

All-rounder

Abhigyan Kundu

Wicket-keeper

Aditya Rawat

Batter

Samit Dravid

All-rounder

Nikhil Kumar

All-rounder

Mohammed Enaan

Bowler

Chetan Sharma

Bowler

Samarth Nagara

Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19 have had a brilliant run in the ODIs as they beat Australia U19 3-0 prior to the test series.

Australia U19 News & Player List

Australia U19 Player List

Riley Kingsell, Simon Budge (c & wk), Steven Hogan, Zac Curtain, Addison Sheriff, Aidan O Connor, Ollie Patterson, Lincoln Hobbs, Hayden Schiller, Thomas Brown, Vishwa Ramkumar, Oliver Peake, Harry Hoekstra, Christian Howe, Alex Lee Young, Lachlan Ranaldo

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Peake

Batter

Steven Hogan

Batter

Zac Curtain

Batter

Addison Sheriff

All-rounder

Simon Budge

Wicket-keeper

Aidan O Connor

Batter

Ollie Patterson

All-rounder

Lincoln Hobbs

All-rounder

Hayden Schiller

Bowler

Thomas Brown

Bowler

Vishwa Ramkumar

Bowler

Australia U19 Team Form

Australia U19 struggled to make a mark in the ODIs as they were swept away 3-0 in the series.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Head to Head

This would be the first time since 2009 India U19 would take on Australia U19 in the Tests as Australia U19 have dominated this fixture 7-2.

Head to Head

India U19: 2

Australia U19: 7

India U19 vs Australia U19 Betting Odds

Australia U19 to have a better opening partnership than India U19

Australia U19 and India U19 go head to head for the first time in Tests since 2009. These have been the two best teams and it would be great to see them face off in the red ball cricket. India U19 haven’t played Test cricket since 2019 but their confidence would be sky high after dominating against the Australia U19 in the ODIs as they won the series 3-0. Both sides have faced off four times in a year and in three of the four matches Australia U19 have managed to have a better opening stand which makes us believe Australia would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Top Batters

KP Kartikeya to be India U19’ top batter

KP Kartikeya was one of the stand out performers for India U19 in the ODIs and one of the very few batsmen who have been selected in the Tests from the ODI squad. We expect Kartikeya to continue his brilliance which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ollie Peake to be Australia U19’ top batter

Ollie Peake had a slow start to the series but managed to turn things around in the last game as Peaje scored a brilliant century in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Top Bowlers

Mohd Enaan to be India U19’ top bowler

Mohd Enaan was exceptional for India U19 in the ODIs as he bagged six wickets in the two matches against Australia U19 and has been the most consistent bowler this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aiden O’ Connor to be Australia U19’ top bowler

Aiden O’Connor was the most consistent bowler for Australia U19 in the ODI series which Australia U19 lost 3-0. With five wickets he was the leading wicket taker for Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

India U19

Even though Australia under 19 have dominated this fixture, we expect India U19 to continue their domination as all records mean nothing because both sides haven’t faced each other since 2009. We expect the bookmakers to favour the home side once again and you should do the same as India U19 would take a 1-0 lead in the upcoming game.
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