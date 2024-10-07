India U19 vs Australia U19 Match Prediction IND 58/ % Chance of Winning AUS 42 % Bet Now! India U19 take on Australia U19 in the final Test match of the two match Test series at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 07 at 09:30 AM IST.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Chance of Winning

Australia U19 and India U19 went head to head in the last test which was the first test between the two sides since 2009 and it turned out to be a spectacle. Australia U19 were outplayed in the ODIs as their batsmen failed to turn up and were outclassed in all three matches as India U19 won the series 3-0. Australia U19 managed to turn things around and competed in the first Test in which India U19 won the game with two wickets to spare. Both sides were evenly matched after the first innings as Australia U19 scored 293 and India U19 responded with 296 runs and took a lead of three runs. Australia struggled in the second innings and even though their bowlers fought back, India managed to get over the line. As per our calculations, India U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

India U19’ chances of winning - 58%

Australia U19’ chances of winning - 42%

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India U19 vs Australia U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Zac Curtain headed into this series after an underwhelming domestic campaign and then struggled in the ODI series against India U19. In the last game, Curtain scored 12 and 19 which makes us believe he will struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Steve Hogan had a brilliant series in the ODIs as he scored 146 runs and was the leading runs scorer for Australia U19. Even though Hogan struggled in the opening game we expect him to bounce back and score well in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Nitya Pandya, Soham Patwardhan (c), KP Karthikeya, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Nikhil Kumar, Mohammed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Aaditya Singh, Aditya Rawat, Samit Dravid, Harvansh Singh, Chetan Sharma, Anmoljeet Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Vihan Malhotra Batter Soham Patwardhan Batter KP Karthikeya All-rounder Abhigyan Kundu Wicket-keeper Nitya Pandya Batter Samarth Nagaraj All-rounder Nikhil Kumar All-rounder Mohammed Enaan Bowler Aaditya Singh Bowler Aditya Rawat Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19 have had a brilliant run in the ODIs as they swept the series 3-0 and then beat Australia U19 in the first test with two wickets to spare.

Australia U19 News & Player List

Australia U19 Player List

Riley Kingsell, Steven Hogan, Simon Budge (c & wk), Oliver Peake, Zac Curtain, Christian Howe, Addison Sheriff, Aidan O Connor, Thomas Brown, Hayden Schiller, Vishwa Ramkumar, Alex Lee Young, Harry Hoekstra, Ollie Patterson, Lachlan Ranaldo

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Peake Batter Steven Hogan Batter Zac Curtain Batter Riley Kingsell All-rounder Simon Budge Wicket-keeper Christian Howe Batter Addison Sheriff All-rounder Aidan O Connor All-rounder Hayden Schiller Bowler Thomas Brown Bowler Vishwa Ramkumar Bowler

Australia U19 Team Form

Australia U19 struggled to make a mark in the ODIs as they were swept away 3-0 and have lost the first test match as they trail the series 1-0.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Head to Head

Australia U19 have had an upper hand in this fixture against India U19 7-3. India U19 won the last game with two wickets to spare.

Head to Head

India U19: 3

Australia U19: 7

India U19 vs Australia U19 Betting Odds

India U19 to have a better opening partnership than Australia U19

Australia U19 and India U19 go head to head one last time in this series as the visitor would be hoping to end the series on a positive note. India U19 have dominated this series in both formats, first with the white ball and now have taken a 1-0 lead in the Tests and would be hoping to wrap things with another sublime performance in the upcoming game. In the last game it was the India openers who turned out to be the difference makers as they managed to have an opening stand of 133 runs and had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Top Batters

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to be India U19’ top batter

Vaibhav Suryavanshi made his debut for the India U19 and was outstanding as he scored a brilliant century which turned out to be the deciding factor in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riley Kingsell to be Australia U19’ top batter

Riley Kingsell headed into this series after an impressive domestic season and he did not disappoint in the opening game as he scored 53 and 48 in the two innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Top Bowlers

Mohd Enaan to be India U19’ top bowler

Mohd Enaan was sensational in the last game, he carried his form from the ODI series into the Tests as he bagged nine wickets and was the star of the show which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aiden O’ Connor to be Australia U19’ top bowler

Even though Aiden O’Connor struggled in the first innings in the last game we are going to stick with him as he bagged four wickets in the second innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.