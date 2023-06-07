India vs Australia Match Prediction AUS 62 % Chance of Winning IND 38 % Bet Now! The wait is over for the most exciting test match in the world…The ICC World Test Championship Final. Two Cricketing giants are all set to encounter each other at London's Kennington Oval ground. The action will take place from 7th June to 11th June. Team Indian has some players who did outstanding performances in IPL, but they have to keep the same momentum alive in this red ball format as well. Team India will be led by Rohit Sharma who did an impressive captainship in the recent matches but his own form is a big concern for the team. Pat Cummins will be the skipper for the Australian team . Australia finished first in the 2021–2023 World Test Championship with 11 victories, followed by India with 10 victories and a second-place finish. India just defeated Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, giving them newfound confidence. Team India was unquestionably impressive throughout the series, whether it was with the pacers, spinners, or even the batsmen. Not only that, but Virat Kohli's comeback will be a bonus for team India. However, it will be a genuine match between Indian hitters and Australian seamers, and it goes without saying that it will be a test of the Indian batters' temperament and spirit. Australia has demonstrated in the past that they can compete harder and prevail while playing in England, despite the fact that in the recent form India is a formidable team when playing in any part of the world.

India vs Australia Chance of winning

Having a sharp pace attack and decent record at the venue Australia is looking to overshadow India. Whereas India has defeated them in Gavaskar Border Trophy. Team India has a strong batting line up as well as world class spin attack. Players like Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadega are in outstanding form. We hope for a close encounter where Australia have 49% chances of victory. India have 34% winning prediction and another 17% chances of draw as well.

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India vs Australia Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The 2021–23 World Test Championship final will feature Australia and India, the two powerhouses of Test cricket, as they compete to win the title. Australia is in first place on the WTC points chart with 11 points. By defeating New Zealand in the most recent test series, India secured second place in the rankings after a close race with South Africa, who has 8 points. India has won six of the past 12 games played between the two teams, Australia has won three, and three games have ended in draws.

Gamblers may pick some top players like Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja from Indian side, on the other hand David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Ushman Khwaja, Nathon lyon and Todd Murphy are some top players to bet and put some money on.

India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Pitch at oval has a balanced side which has assistance for both batsmen and bowlers. Team winning the toss would like to bat first because it is expected to be a batting paradise for the initial three days, in the last two days there will be reverse swing and more turn for spinners.

Weather Report

The weather in Oval as far as test cricket is concerned. Temperature is expected to be around 22-25 degree celsius in Oval. Humidity will be around 58%. No rain obstacle is predicted for this game.

India Player List

India Probable Playing XI

Player Role Rohit Sharma (C) Batsman Virat Kohli Batsman Shubhman Gill Batsman Ajinkya Rahane Batsman Srikar Bharat Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara Batsman Ravindra Jadeja All Rounder Umesh Yadav Bowler Shardul Thakur All Rounder Mohammed Siraj Bowler Mohammad Sami Bowler

India squad for the test:Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Ishan Kishan

India Team Form

Indian players like Shubhman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, and Virat Kohli are in outstanding form. India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in a two-match series. In 2022, they also played a 5-match Test series with England, which ended in a 2-2 tie. They defeated Australia in Gavaskar-Border Trophy as well that will surely boost their momentum.

Australia Player List

Australia Probable Playing XI

Player Role David Warner Batsman Usman Khawaja Batsman Alex Carey Batsman Steve Smith Batsman Travis Head Batsman Cameron Green All Rounder Marnus Labuschagne Batsman Pat Cummins (c) Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler

Australiasquad for the test:Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Australia Team Form

Australia defeated South Africa 2-0 in a three-match Test Series. Before that, Australia won a two-match series against the West Indies by a score of 2-0. But batting is a big concern for the team, in the previous their strong batting line were decimated by Indian Spinners in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India vs Australia Head to Head

India and Australia played each other in 106 test matches in which India won 32 test matches and Australia had the upper hand in 44 test matches. 1 match was Tie and 28 matches ended with a draw.

Total Test Matches played – 106

India won – 32

Australia won – 44

Tie– 1

No Result - 28

India vs Australia Betting odds

Australia is once again the favorite side for bookmakers, with their track record and performance in the most recent test matches mostly at home soil and also in England. As a result, they are offering 1.61 odds for Kangaroos to win, while India is receiving hefty odds of 2.32.

Australia to win @ 1.61

India to win @ 2.32

Draw @ 5.40

India vs Australia Top Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli scored 186 runs in one innings and 297 runs in six innings to end as India's top run scorer in the most recent Test series against Australia. We anticipate Kohli to have a big innings in the WTC final based on his past performances in England. In 106 Test matches, Kohli has 8416 runs scored for him. IPL’s orange cap holder Shubman Gill is also impressive with 890 runs in 15 Test matches.

Marnus Labuschagne is the top Test batsman according to the ICC Test rankings, will be an important batter in the Australian lineup and has a solid record in England. In 37 games, he has scored 3394 runs at an astounding average of 57.53. During the current 4-match Test series in India, Usman Khwaja displayed excellent play against India. His 333 runs in 4 games were the most in the league. In 60 Test matches, Khwaja has amassed 4495 runs at an average of 47.82.

India vs Australia Top Team Bowler

Mohammad Shami will be a crucial pacer for England's field because of his past success there. In 63 Test matches so far, Shami has taken 225 wickets. Mohammad Siraj has been wonderful in the previous test matches and he has total 47 test wickets so far. At the appropriate moments, he provides a necessary breakthrough to the team. He has picked 474 wickets in his 92 Test matches so far.

World's number three test bowler Australian captain Pat Cummins will lead the Australian bowling attack. Over the previous five years, he has been the best Australian bowler in Test matches. He has picked 217 wickets in 49 test matches.